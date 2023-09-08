Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner due in court on child abuse charges
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a YouTube channel is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on charges that she and the owner of a relationship counseling business abused and starved her children. Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt have been charged with six felony counts of aggravated child abuse. The court hearing is set for Friday. They were arrested on Aug. 30 at Hildebrandt's house after Franke's 12-year-old son escaped and asked a neighbor for help. The neighbor told dispatchers the boy was emaciated, had duct tape around his ankles and wrists and several wounds. Lawyers for the two did not return messages seeking comment.
The Biden administration wants more money and technology to prevent close calls between planes
The Biden administration is putting more money into aviation safety and taking the first steps toward requiring that all planes be equipped with technology designed to prevent close calls around airports. The White House said Friday it's investing $26 million in things like more use of technology for tracking planes on the ground at airports. And the Federal Aviation Administration is asking one of its advisory panels to suggest how the government can require technology to warn pilots, for example, when they are lined up to land on the wrong runway. The moves are designed to counter an increase in close calls this year.
SpaceX can't launch its giant rocket again until fixes are made, FAA says
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says SpaceX must take a series of steps before it can launch its mega rocket again. The FAA said Friday it has closed its investigation into SpaceX's failed debut of Starship, the world's biggest rocket. The agency says SpaceX needs to take 63 corrective actions and apply for a modified license before it can launch again. FAA officials say multiple problems led to the April launch explosion and wrecked pad in South Texas. SpaceX founder Elon Musk says he's improved the rocket and strengthened the pad after the test flight.
Queen Elizabeth II remembered a year after her death as gun salutes ring out for King Charles III
LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom has marked the anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III with gun salutes and tolling bells. Charles remembered his mother as a symbol of stability during her 70-year reign. The monarch and Queen Camilla observed the anniversary at the family estate in Scotland on Friday. They attended a service of remembrance at a small church near where the late queen worshiped. Charles also released a previously unpublished photograph of the queen. Prince William and his wife, Catherine, attended a commemorative service at St. Davids Cathedral in Wales, while Prince Harry visited St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the queen’s final resting place.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and jailed briefly in northeast Oklahoma. According to a video on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Bryan says he had stopped after his security guard driving behind him was stopped by an officer in Vinita. Bryan says he cursed the officer after being told to get back into his vehicle after he had gotten out to smoke a cigarette and that he “got too lippy.” Bryan said he supports law enforcement, called himself an idiot and said he later shook hands with the officer and apologized. Court records do not show formal charges have been filed.
From spaceships to 'Batman' props, a Hollywood model maker's creations and collection up for auction
DALLAS (AP) — Bidding will open on thousands of pieces Hollywood model maker Greg Jein collected over his lifetime, including many he created during his nearly half-century career. There's an early model of the iconic alien mothership from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and even a complete Stormtrooper costume from “Star Wars” that will be available for bidding starting Friday. Jein died last year at the age of 76. His collection will be offered up by Heritage Auctions next month in Dallas. Jein had an Oscar and Emmy nominated career making miniature models and was also a collector of costumes, props, scripts, artwork, photographs and models from the shows he loved.
A person is shot and hurt at Lil Baby concert in Memphis. Police think it was premeditated, targeted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say one person has been shot and wounded at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in Memphis, Tennessee. Police believe it was a premeditated, targeted shooting. City police posted on social media that officers responded to a report of a shooting late Thursday. A male victim who was taken to a hospital was no longer in critical condition Friday. No other injuries were reported. The identity of the shooter was not immediately known. WREG-TV reports that Lil Baby was rushed off the stage when shots were fired inside FedExForum. Lil Baby posted social media Friday that he would make sure people get refunds.
Miami Beach's iconic Clevelander Hotel and Bar to be replaced with affordable housing development
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Plans are underway for an iconic Miami Beach hotel and bar to be replaced with a high-end restaurant and affordable housing units. The Jesta Group, which owns the Clevelander Hotel and Bar on Ocean Drive, announced Thursday they're submitting plans to the city of Miami Beach. The plan includes affordable housing units in 40% of the building. The group also owns the adjoining Essex Hotel. The group's senior managing director Anthony O'Brien says the plan is allowed under Florida’s Live Local Act, which is designed to incentivize affordable housing. Rent has skyrocketed in the last several years along Miami Beach and across much of Florida.
Climate protester glues feet to floor at US Open, interrupts Coco Gauff's semifinal win over Muchova
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff's victory over Karolina Muchova in the U.S. Open semifinals was delayed for 50 minutes early in the second set because of a disruption by four environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands. One protester glued his feet to the concrete floor Thursday night. Three protesters were quickly escorted out. They were wearing shirts that read, “End Fossil Fuels.” All four were taken into police custody. The players returned to the court after waiting out the delay in the locker room and the match resumed. Gauff won 6-4, 7-5.
Trump hosts a $100,000-per-person fundraiser to help Giuliani pay legal bills
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has hosted a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser for former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club to help Giuliani pay his mounting legal bills. Giuliani is a longtime Trump ally who also served as the fellow Republican's lawyer. Giuliani is facing a barrage of legal fees, fines, sanctions and damages related to his work helping Trump try to overturn his 2020 election loss and other cases. Giuliani’s son, Andrew, said in a radio interview the Thursday night event was expected to raise more than $1 million. Rudy Giuliani's lawyers have repeatedly cited his financial troubles in court filings.
