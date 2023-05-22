Rick Hoyt, who became a Boston Marathon fixture with father pushing wheelchair, has died at 61
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon fixture Rick Hoyt has died at the age of 61. Hoyt and his father, Dick, were a well-known at the race. Rick Hoyt was in a wheelchair because of cerebral palsy. Dick Hoyt pushed his son in a wheelchair through the course 32 times. His family says Rick Hoyt died of complications with his respiratory system. Dick Hoyt died two years ago. Together, they participated in more than 1,000 races, including duathlons and triathlons. In 1992 they completed a run and bike across the U.S. that covered 3,735 miles (6,010 kilometers) in 45 days. A statue of father and son was erected near the Boston Marathon’s starting line in Hopkinton.
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
HOLLY, Mich. (AP) — A team of wranglers chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway. State police in-car video shows the tail-end of Sunday afternoon's chase on northbound Interstate 75 in Holly, about 57 miles northwest of Detroit. A rider on horseback and three people in two ATVs can be seen chasing Lester in and around fields and woods. But the steer races onto the freeway and is passed by several vehicles before the rider catches up and lassos him. Oakland County spokesperson Bill Mullan says Lester had been on the lam for several weeks after escaping from a ranch.
New York City has a right to shelter, but will it establish a right to sleep outside?
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic leaders in major U.S. cities are finding themselves politically squeezed when it comes to addressing homelessness. Their constituents are tiring of seeing homeless encampments sprouting across communities. Advocates for homeless people are denouncing the hardline approaches being taken in large cities including New York and Los Angeles. A unanimous New York City Council has passed a “Homeless Bill of Rights." It not only codifies a long-standing right to shelter but would establish the right to sleep outside. New York would be the first big U.S. city to establish the right if Adams allows the measure to become law.
Stock market today: Wall Street ends mixed ahead of talks to avoid U.S. default
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted to a mixed close as Wall Street waits to see whether a pivotal meeting later in the day will help the U.S. government avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt. The S&P 500 closed little changed Monday. The Dow slipped 0.4% and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Big Tech was continuing its strong run for the year so far, including Meta Platforms. Even a record fine from the European Union couldn't slow it. Micron Technology was on the losing end after China accused its products of risking national security amid high tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Grenade found as family sorted relative's belongings kills man, injures 2 children
LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, Ind. (AP) — Police say an Indiana man was killed and his two teenage children were injured when a hand grenade they found in a relative’s belongings exploded. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says the explosion fatally injured the 47-year-old man Saturday evening at the home in the community of Lakes of the Four Seasons. A 14-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl were taken to a hospital with shrapnel wounds. The family had been going through the relative's belongings when the grenade was found. Investigators were trying to determine what caused it to explode. Police haven't said why the relative had it.
After abuse against Vinícius Júnior, Spanish soccer acknowledges it has a racism problem
MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer is again embroiled in a racism debate and the support for Vinícius Júnior is growing rapidly after yet another case of abuse against the Brazil forward this weekend. Officials, players and former players showed their solidarity with Vinícius. He considered leaving the field after being insulted by fans during Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia in the Spanish league. Vinícius said after the match the Spanish league “now belongs to racists” and that Spain “is seen as a racist country.” Real Madrid asked authorities to investigate the abusive behavior. France forward Kylian Mbappé says “we are with you and we support you.”
Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers' strike picket outside
BOSTON (AP) — Scores of Boston University students turned their backs on the head of one of Hollywood’s biggest studios as he gave the school’s commencement address in a stadium where protesters supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike picketed outside. About 100 protesters chanted, waved signs and were accompanied by an inflatable rat outside Nickerson Field as David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, gave his address on Sunday. About 11,500 members of the Writers Guild for America walked off the job at the beginning of May, after talks on a new contract broke down. It’s the first writers’ strike in 15 years.
Angry fans crash through gate at El Salvador soccer match in stampede that kills 12, injures dozens
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Officials and witnesses say that fans angry at being blocked from entering a Salvadoran soccer league match knocked down an entrance gate to the stadium, leading to a crush that killed 12 people and injured dozens. The stampede happened Saturday night during a quarterfinals match between clubs Alianza and Fas at Monumental Stadium in Cuscatlan in southern San Salvador. One fan said that “the game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. but they closed the gate at 7 p.m. and left us outside with our tickets in our hands." He said people got angry, adding: "We asked them to let us in, but no. So they knocked the gate down.”
Using 'he/him,' 'she/her' in emails got 2 dorm directors fired at small New York Christian college
NEW YORK (AP) — The firing of two employees at a religious school in western New York is fanning the culture wars roiling parts of the United States. Shua Wilmot and Raegan Zelaya were dismissed as dorm directors at Houghton University because they refused to remove gender pronouns from their work email signatures. Wilmot uses “he/him,” while Zelaya uses “she/her.” They say they do so to prevent their unusual names from causing confusion. University officials say they were merely asking the former employees to comply with new rules for email formats that also included changes to colors and fonts. They say the changes are intended to help the school maintain branding consistency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.