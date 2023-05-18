Man indicted in theft of 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland
A federal grand jury has indicted a man who is suspected of stealing a pair of famous ruby red slippers worn by Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz. Federal prosecutors said Terry Martin was indicted Tuesday on one count of theft of major artwork. The Indictment alleges that in 2005, Martin stole an authentic pair of ruby slippers. The slippers were worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.” They were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Minnesota. The FBI recovered the slippers in 2018. The pair is one of four remaining pairs of red slippers Garland wore in the movie. Online records do not list an attorney for Martin.
Surf's up! Florida's St. George Island beach named nation's best in annual ranking
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 9-mile stretch of Florida sugar-white sand in an unspoiled natural setting alongside the Gulf of Mexico is the nation’s best beach for 2023. That's according to an annual ranking released by a university professor known as “Dr. Beach.” The state park on St. George Island just off the Florida Panhandle drew the top honor Thursday from Stephen Leatherman, professor in the Department of Earth & Environment at Florida International University. This year’s top 10 list marks the 33rd year Leatherman has rated America’s beaches. St. George Island is frequently on the list. Leatherman said what set it apart this year is its natural beauty, lack of development and abundant activities including fishing, swimming, kayaking, cycling, camping and an unparalleled view for stargazers.
Montana governor bans TikTok. But can the state enforce the law?
NEW YORK (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed into law a first-of-its kind bill that makes it illegal for TikTok to operate in the state. The law would have much more far-reaching effects than bans already in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit use of the app on government devices. The new rules are expected to face legal challenges. And experts say it will be extremely difficult to enforce, if not impossible. A TikTok spokesperson says the company has 200,000 users in Montana as well as 6,000 businesses who use the platform.
Florida judge rejects attempt by Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend to throw out nondisclosure agreement
A Florida judge has sided with superstar golfer Tiger Woods in a legal dispute with his ex-girlfriend. Judge Elizabeth Metzger rejected late Wednesday an attempt by Erica Herman to throw out her nondisclosure agreement with Woods. Metzger called Herman's allegation that was a victim of sexual harassment “vague and threadbare.” She also said that Herman's questioning if whether she actually signed the agreement is also something that should be decided by the arbitrator. Herman has been suing Woods and the trust that owns his Florida mansion, seeking $30 million from the latter. Herman and Woods were together for about five years before they split in October.
Dancers at Los Angeles bar to become only unionized strippers in US after 15-month battle
NEW YORK (AP) — Dancers at a Los Angeles bar could soon become the only unionized group of strippers in the U.S. The Actors’ Equity Association labor union says that owners of the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood have withdrawn their opposition and agreed to recognize the strippers’ union. Dancers at the club have been seeking safer workplace conditions, better pay and health insurance, among other benefits for 15 months. But their unionization drive was stalled by objections and legal challenges from the club's management. The union announced this week that management had agreed to a settlement, and a formal vote count by the National Labor Relations Board has been set for Thursday.
Elizabeth Holmes will start 11-year prison sentence on May 30 after losing her bid to remain free
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30. That would be the start of her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam. A federal judge set Holmes' revised prison-reporting date after her lawyers proposed it in a Wednesday filing. It came after a federal appeals court late Tuesday rejected her bid to remain out of prison while she attempts to overturn her conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. The punishment also includes a $452 million restitution. The 39-year-old Holmes will leave behind her two young children when she reports to prison.
Daytime Emmy Awards postponed because of writers strike
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daytime Emmy Awards have become the latest casualty of the Hollywood writers strike. The show set for June 16 in Los Angeles is being postponed indefinitely because of the strike by the Writers Guild of America. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences says it looks forward to gathering to celebrate the Daytime Emmys' 50th anniversary “at a later date.” The show honoring soap operas and talk shows was to be televised on CBS. Last year, the Daytime Emmys returned to a live, in-person event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
$2 billion budget bump: Oregon GOP walkout stalls two-year funding plan amid rosy revenue forecast
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's income tax receipts are forecast to be significantly higher than expected, giving state lawmakers more room to negotiate over spending priorities. But that doesn't appear to be enough to bring Republicans back from a walkout that began May 3. The Democratic Senate president is imploring Republicans to return to seize what he's calling a “momentous opportunity.” However the Senate GOP leader is still accusing Democrats of having an uncompromising, unlawful agenda. Three Republicans and an Independent Party senator have already been disqualified from reelection because they've accumulated at least 10 unexcused absences since the walkout started. Six more lawmakers are approaching the limit on absences.
Pale Male, red-tailed hawk who nested above NYC's Fifth Avenue for 30 years, dies at 33
NEW YORK (AP) — A red-tailed hawk named Pale Male has died after bringing a touch of the wild to swanky Manhattan for 30 years. The hawk gained fame nesting above Fifth Avenue for three decades with a succession of mates. Wildlife rehabilitator Bobby Horvath posted on Facebook that Pale Male died late Tuesday. The bird was found ill and grounded in Central Park. He was believed to be 33 years old. Pale Male got his name because of his whitish plumage. He was first spotted in Central Park as a juvenile in 1991 and began nesting on Fifth Avenue across from Central Park in 1993.
Death toll up to 7 after hippo capsized canoe in Malawi; 17 missing
BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — The death toll has risen to seven people after a hippopotamus charged into and capsized a canoe on a river in the southern African nation of Malawi. Police said that six bodies were recovered on Wednesday following the incident on Monday. A 1-year-old child was confirmed dead on Tuesday. Police say the six new bodies recovered included a teenage boy and a teenage girl. Police say 17 people are still missing and the search for them continues although they are feared dead. Authorities said the canoe was carrying 37 people when the incident happened in the Nsanje District in southern Malawi.
