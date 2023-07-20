Fans of martial arts legend Bruce Lee fondly remember his life philosophy 50 years after his death
HONG KONG (AP) — Fans of late martial arts legend Bruce Lee, who broke negative stereotypes around Asian men in films, gathered in Hong Kong this week to commemorate their idol’s death half a century ago. Lee, who was born in San Francisco but raised in the Asian financial hub, was famous for his martial arts talent and his fight against racist portrayals of Asian-Americans on big and small screens in the 1960s and 1970s. He died at the height of his fame due to an allergic reaction to painkillers when he was 32. His fans fondly remembered his legacy and his life philosophy on persistence even though many only came to know about him and his works after his death.
Wrexham opens US tour with 5-0 loss to Chelsea before 50,596 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Wrexham opened a four-game preseason U.S. tour with a 5-0 loss to Chelsea, which got two goals from Ian Maatsen and one each from Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell. The game drew 50,596 to Kenan Memorial Stadium. Actor Ryan Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney have taken Wrexham from a struggling fifth-tier side to a fan favorite, largely through the globally-streamed docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham.” Chelsea, coming off a miserable 13th-place finish in the Premier League, was the 2021 European champion.,
Jason Aldean's new music video was filmed at a lynching site. A big country music network pulled it
Country music star Jason Aldean has released a controversial music video for his latest single, “Try That In A Small Town." Country Music Television removed it Monday from rotation, three days after its release. In it, Aldean performs in front of the courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where the Columbia race riot erupted in 1946 and the site of the 1927 lynching of an 18-year-old Black teenager named Henry Choate. Aldean said on Twitter Tuesday that the song is not about race and the interpretation that it is “goes too far.” The company that produced the video said Wednesday that Aldean did not select the location for the video, which it says has been popular with other productions.
Masks are out at In-N-Out after burger chain bans employees from wearing them in 5 states
NEW YORK (AP) — In-N-Out will bar employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. The policy, which goes into effect August 14, applies to all In-N-Out employees in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah, except for those who need to wear masks or other protective gear for job duties like working in the patty room or painting. But in contrast to other states, employees in California and Oregon will still be able to choose to wear a mask in stores. A company customer service representative confirmed the accuracy of the new mask guidelines with The Associated Press Wednesday morning. In-N-Out’s press contact did not immediately respond to request for comment.
As another cheetah dies in India, authorities try to get ambitious conservation project on track
BENGALURU, India (AP) — An eighth cheetah death in India’s Kuno National Park last Friday has raised new questions about a project that reintroduced the big cats to the country 10 months ago and has been mired in controversy since its inception. The latest death was caused by an infestation under a cheetah’s radio collar due to humid and wet weather conditions in central India, according to veterinarians from South Africa who are closely involved with the project. The Indian government said the cheetah deaths being caused by an infection under their radio collar is “speculation and hearsay.”
No drug test for 'Rust' movie armorer in upcoming trial over fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former weapons supervisor on the set of the movie “Rust” won’t have to take a drug test as she confronts charges of evidence tampering and involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin. A judge on Wednesday rejected the drug-screening request from prosecutors as a legal “ambush.” Film-set weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed made an online first appearance in court on a recent felony charge of tampering with evidence in the October 2021 shooting death. She did did not enter a plea. An involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin was dropped in April.
American model Gigi Hadid and friend don't let marijuana arrest spoil Cayman Islands vacation
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — American model Gigi Hadid and a friend are enjoying their vacation in the Cayman Islands after local authorities arrested the pair for marijuana possession. The Customs and Border Control agency of the British Overseas Territory said in a statement that agents found a small amount of cannabis in Hadid's luggage after she arrived on a private aircraft from the U.S. Authorities said Hadid and her friend pleaded guilty on July 12 to importing a controlled drug and a drug utensil. They were fined more than $1,200, and no conviction was recorded. “All’s well that ends well,” Hadid posted Tuesday on Instagram, along with a photo of her and a friend at the beach.
After nearly 30 years, there's movement in the case of Tupac Shakur's killing. Here's what we know
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur has taken a new twist. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the rap star’s shooting death. The warrant comes nearly 30 years after Shakur was gunned down on Sept. 7, 1996. No arrests have ever been made. Las Vegas police say the search warrant was executed Monday in the nearby city of Henderson. It’s unclear about what and where they were looking. The Associated Press points out several things to know about Shakur, who is one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop.
Ta-Nehisi Coates attends school board meeting to back teacher told to stop using his book on racism
IRMO, S.C. (AP) — Author Ta-Nehisi Coates sat silently through a school board meeting in South Carolina to support a high school teacher told to stop using his book on racism and growing up Black in America in her advanced English class. Mary Wood has taught the lesson before at Chapin High School. But in February, a few of her students wrote a school board member that the unit made them feel “uncomfortable” and “ashamed to be Caucasian.” The copies of ”Between the World and Me" were taken up and the assignment ended. The Lexington-Richland district 5 school board has discussed the incident at its last two meetings but has taken no action on Wood or changed policies.
Prosecutor says Kevin Spacey used celebrity status for 'opportunity grab' described by accusers
LONDON (AP) — A prosecutor says it's more than a coincidence that three of Kevin Spacey’s four accusers described similar crotch-grabbing incidents. Prosecutor Christine Agnew told a London jury Wednesday that Spacey seized brief moments for an opportunity grab and was able to get away with it for years because he was a celebrity. The 63-year-old Oscar winner has pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual and indecent assault. Spacey denies sexually assaulting three men, saying he had consensual encounters with two and the third is fabricated. He downplayed crotch-grabbing allegations by a fourth as a “clumsy pass.”
