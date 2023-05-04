COVID dropped to 4th leading cause of death in US last year
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. deaths fell last year, and COVID-19 dropped to the No. 4 cause. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. COVID-19 deaths trailed those caused by heart disease, cancer and injuries such as drug overdoses, motor vehicle fatalities and shootings. The two previous years, only heart disease and cancer were ahead of the coronavirus. The data is preliminary and may change a little after further analysis. The year-to-year drop is the first since 2009.
Purple lanes: Minnesota highway signs to honor Prince
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has honored the late pop superstar Prince by voting to dedicate to him the highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios. The bill passed the House unanimously last month on the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death and now goes to Gov. Tim Walz, who is expected to sign. Prince is the creator of hits including “Little Red Corvette,” "Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry.” Purple signs will soon go up along a seven-mile stretch of Minnesota State Highway 5 in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie, designating it as Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.
California police detain person in connection to stabbings
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities say they have detained a person in connection with two fatal stabbings and a third stabbing in a university town. The Davis Police Department says officers will provide more details at a press conference Thursday afternoon. This is the first time police have said the three stabbings that occurred over a week period are linked. Police were seen Wednesday afternoon talking to a person near one of the parks where a stabbing occurred. The person was taken into a vehicle. Davis is a small city about 70 miles northeast of San Francisco and is home to the University of California, Davis.
Prince William pours a pint, meets public before coronation
LONDON (AP) — Prince William has poured a pint of ale and taken a ride on the London subway with his wife Kate as part of a royal ramble before King Charles III’s coronation. William and Kate took time to chat with royal fans, tourists and Londoners Thursday in the capital’s Soho entertainment district with just two days to go until Saturday’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The pair took their first trip on the Elizabeth line which is named after Queen Elizabeth II. They then stopped at a historic pub where William poured a pint of Kingmaker. The pale ale was brewed to celebrate the coronation. The visit came as London prepared for the first coronation in the United Kingdom in 70 years.
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp pleads not guilty to shooting charge
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp pleaded not guilty Thursday to an assault charge after prosecutors accused him of shooting at a man while attempting to retrieve a stolen cell phone. He was released on his own recognizance following the arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court in Washington state. Kemp was arrested after the shooting in a parking lot outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8. No one was injured, and Kemp’s lawyers insisted he returned fire in self defense. However, a probable cause statement by Tacoma police said that just 13 minutes before he arrived at the mall, Kemp sent a text message saying, “I’m about to shoot this (expletive).”
Sons of 'El Chapo' deny US fentanyl indictment allegations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Sons of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán have denied accusations made by United States prosecutors last month, saying in a letter that they have no involvement in the production and trafficking of the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl. The letter was provided to The Associated Press by José Refugio Rodríguez, a lawyer for Guzmán’s family. Despite not being signed, Rodríguez said he could confirm that the letter was from Guzmán’s sons. The Mexican government did not explicitly confirm the letter’s authenticity, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday it had been analyzed by the country’s security council.
Bud Light boosts spending in US to counter sales declines
Bud Light’s parent company said Thursday it will triple its marketing spending in the U.S. this summer as it tries to boost sales that plummeted after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer. But Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michel Doukeris also downplayed the impact of the backlash, saying Bud Light’s U.S. sales declines in the first three weeks of April represented only 1% of InBev’s global volumes. Doukeris also said the company sees signs that Bud Light demand is stabilizing. Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video of herself April 1 with a Bud Light can with her face on it that the brand sent her.
Sandy León recalls harrowing day young daughter fell in pool
HOUSTON (AP) — Veteran big league catcher Sandy León changed his uniform to No. 12 this season with the Texas Rangers to remind himself of the worst day of his life. That was the day his 15-month-old daughter, Nahomy, fell into a pool. She wasn't breathing when she was rescued 12 minutes later. The next day, Nahomy stunned doctors by bouncing back to apparently full health. Now approaching her fourth birthday, she remains perfectly well. León wears No. 12 to remember Nahomy's harrowing experience and remarkable recovery.
BMW: Don't drive older models with Takata air bag inflators
DETROIT (AP) — BMW is warning the owners of about 90,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them due to an increasing threat that the air bags can explode in a crash. The warning covers vehicles from the 2000 through 2006 model years that previously had been recalled to replace faulty and dangerous air bag inflators made by Takata. The company used volatile ammonium nitrate to inflate the air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate over time and blow apart a metal canister, hurling shrapnel that can injure or kill drivers and passengers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says drivers should park their vehicles and contact BMW for more information.
Investor buys Caribbean isles once owned by Jeffrey Epstein
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. investor has bought two Caribbean islands that were once owned by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and where authorities allege many of his crimes took place. A spokesman told The Associated Press on Thursday that Stephen Deckoff with SD Investments LLC bought Great St. James and Little St. James islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands for $60 million and plans to build a resort. The islands were on sale for a total of $110 million. The investment firm said a portion of the sale proceeds will go toward the U.S. Virgin Island’s government as part of a previous deal with Epstein’s estate. Forbes first reported the purchase on Wednesday.
