VP Harris praises cadets' sacrifice in West Point's 1st commencement speech by a woman
NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has become the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at West Point. In her address, the vice president lauded graduating cadets for their noble sacrifice in serving their country. But she noted an “unsettled world” because of Russian aggression and the rising threats that China poses. Some 950 men and women took part in the graduation ceremony. While Harris visits West Point, New York, President Joe Biden heads to Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday to dole out advice to graduates at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Earlier this month, the president was the commencement orator at Howard University, his vice president’s alma mater.
Systems error affecting electronic gates leaves travelers to UK waiting for hours
LONDON (AP) — Travelers arriving in the U.K. faced long delays Saturday after a technical problem shut electronic border gates at airports across the country for most of the day. That fault forced everyone to have their passports checked manually on what was expected to be one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The Home Office, the government agency responsible for immigration and borders, said at 6 p.m. London time that all the electronic gates were working again. It provided no details about what caused the problem.
Mechanical sails? Batteries? Shippers forming 'green corridors' to fast-track cleaner technologies
Water transport is a cost-efficient way of moving goods and people — but it emits lots of greenhouse gases. The shipping industry produces nearly 3% of the emissions warming the planet. Government and industry leaders hope “green shipping corridors” can bring improvements. These corridors are partnerships along major shipping routes where ports, vessel companies, fuel producers and cargo owners can collaborate. They're intended to fast-track development of cleaner technologies and operations. More than 20 have been proposed. They’re largely on paper now but are expected to take shape in coming years. A corridor linking ports in Los Angeles and Shanghai, among the world's busiest routes, was announced in January.
Supreme Court rules in favor of 94-year-old woman who got nothing when county took her condo
WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court has given a 94-year-old Minneapolis woman a new chance to recoup some money after the county kept the entire $40,000 when it sold her condominium over a small unpaid tax bill. The justices ruled Thursday that Hennepin County, Minnesota violated the constitutional rights of the woman, Geraldine Tyler, by taking her property without paying “just compensation.” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that the county "could not use the toehold of the tax debt to confiscate more property than was due.” Tyler, who now lives in an apartment building for older people, owed $2,300 in unpaid taxes, plus interest and penalties totalling $15,000. Minnesota is among roughly a dozen states that allow local jurisdictions to keep the excess money.
Judge: School district can bar student from wearing Mexican and American flag sash at graduation
DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Colorado school district can bar a high school student from wearing a Mexican and American flag sash at her graduation after the student sued. The judge ruled Friday that wearing a sash during a graduation ceremony falls under school-sponsored speech, not the student’s private speech, and can be restricted It's the latest legal dispute over rights to graduation attire at commencement ceremonies this year. Many focus on Indigenous regalia, which is explicitly protected in Colorado. Attorneys for the Colorado student argue that the school district decision violates her free speech rights. A final ruling is still to come.
Sherpa guide who climbed Mount Everest a record 28 times says he's not ready to retire
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — One of the greatest mountain guides says he’s not ready to retire after climbing Mount Everest for a record 28th time. Nepalese Sherpa Kami Rita reached the summit of the world’s highest mountain on Tuesday, beating his own record less than a week after setting it. He told reporters at Kathmandu's airport that he will continue to climb as long as his body allows him. Supporters and family members gave him a hero's welcome at the airport as he arrived by helicopter from Mount Everest. Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994 and has done so nearly every year since then.
Threat to Queen Elizabeth during 1983 US trip detailed in FBI documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has disclosed a potential threat to Queen Elizabeth II during her 1983 trip to the U.S. West Coast. The documents were released this week on the FBI’s records website. The FBI says a San Francisco police officer received a call from a man who indicated he was going to try to harm the queen, either near the Golden Gate Bridge or at Yosemite National Park. The documents say the Secret Service intended to close the bridge’s walkways as the yacht drew near. They didn't indicate whether precautions were taken at Yosemite or whether any arrests were made. The queen's trip was completed without incident. She died last September.
Egypt unveils recently discovered ancient workshops, tombs in Saqqara necropolis
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian antiquities authorities have unveiled ancient workshops and tombs they say were discovered recently at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo. The spaces were found in the sprawling necropolis of Saqqara, which is a part of Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The workshops had been used to mummify humans and sacred animals. The tombs, meanwhile, were for a top official and a priest from ancient Egypt. In recent years, Egypt’s government has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats. It hopes that such discoveries will help attract more tourists to the country.
Always wanted a lighthouse? US is giving some away, selling others at auction
BOSTON (AP) — Ten lighthouses that for generations have stood like sentinels along America’s shorelines protecting mariners from peril and guiding them to safety are being given away at no cost or sold at auction by the federal government. The aim of the program run by the General Services Administration is to preserve the properties, most of which are more than a century old. The development of modern technology, including GPS, means lighthouses are no longer essential for navigation and not critical to the Coast Guard's mission. Since the passage of the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act in 2000, the GSA the ownership of about 150 lighthouses have been transferred.
