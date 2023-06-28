Ex-NFL player among 11 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida, Alabama beaches
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former NFL quarterback, a firefighter from Georgia and two fathers who drowned while trying to save their children are among at least 11 recent victims of dangerous rip currents along Gulf of Mexico beaches stretching across Florida’s Panhandle to Gulf Shores, Alabama. Many of the deaths have occurred even though double red flags warned beachgoers of the dangers. Seven deaths since mid-June have occurred around Panama City Beach, including ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, who drowned Tuesday in nearby Destin. Officials are hoping beachgoers will take extra precautions as the busy Fourth of July holiday approaches.
Delta passengers exit flight using jet slide after plane lands without front gear extended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a Delta flight landed roughly but safely at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday without its front landing gear extended. No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to the terminal. Video of the landing shows an unremarkable touchdown with one person heard saying, “That was not bad at all.” The airport says it was working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway. Delta says the flight left from Atlanta with 96 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants and was on its way to Charlotte. Delta says in a statement that safety is a priority and crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and the flight landed safely.
Man convicted of driving into fundraiser crowd, then killing mother gets 2 life terms
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted of driving into a fundraiser crowd in Pennsylvania last summer, killing one and injuring 19 others, and later killing his mother has been sentenced to two life terms. A Columbia County judge on Tuesday also imposed 123 to 380 more years on 25-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes for 19 counts of attempted homicide. Authorities said Sura Reyes drove through a crowd at a fundraiser to benefit victims of a fire that killed 10 and then returned to his Nescopeck home and killed 56-year-old Rosa Reyes. He said outside court he was sorry. His attorney attributed the crimes to “a mental health crisis.”
The heat wave blamed for 13 deaths in Texas so far spreads eastward
Scorching heat blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and another in Louisiana is blanketing more of the Southeast. Government heat warnings Wednesday stretched into Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and storm-battered Arkansas. Lingering power outages after weekend storms compounded the misery in Arkansas. California, meanwhile, was facing its first major heat wave of the year. The National Weather Service warned that the dry, hot, windy conditions were ripe for dangerous fires in parts of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. In Webb County, Texas, where the heat is blamed on 11 deaths, the county medical examiner says the heat is unprecedented.
UConn introduces Siberian husky pup Jonathan XV as the school's next mascot
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut officials welcomed a new celebrity to campus, and they say he’s a very good boy. Jonathan XV is a 2-month old Siberian husky who will take over as the official UConn Husky mascot this fall. A school spokesperson says the puppy was born in Canada in April and arrived on campus June 17. The pup was to be presented Wednesday morning to the school’s board of trustees. Jonathan XV is living with the same host family as UConn’s current mascot, Jonathan XIV, and being trained for his new duties, which include appearing at sporting and other on-campus events and doing social media promotions. Jonathan XIV, who is 9 years old, will officially retire this fall.
Smoke from Canada wildfires is increasing health risks in Black and poorer US communities
DETROIT (AP) — Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires is shrouding broad swaths of the U.S. from Minnesota to New York and Kentucky. That's led to warnings to stay inside and has exacerbated health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution. The impacts are particularly hard on poor and minority communities that are more likely to live near polluting plants and have higher rates of asthma. Detroit had the worst air quality in the U.S. on Wednesday. The Environmental Protection Agency warned residents of the mostly Black city that “everyone should stay indoors.” Chicago, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Ohio; and Pittsburgh all have “very unhealthy” air. A wider circle of unhealthy air spread into St. Louis and Louisville, Kentucky.
Airline delays and cancellations are bad. Ahead of the holiday weekend, they're getting worse
Air travelers have been putting up with widespread delays all month, and it's continuing again, as bad weather rakes the Northeast. By late Wednesday afternoon, about 4,800 flights have been delayed in the U.S., according to FlightAware. More than 950 others were canceled. Those are troubling numbers heading into the July 4 holiday weekend, when even more people will be traveling. The delays are being compounded by thunderstorms that pounded the Northeast, crew-scheduling problems, and even a belly landing that disrupted flights at a major East Coast airport.
Florida issues health advisory after 4 locally contract malaria in first spread in US in 20 years
TERRA CEIA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Health has issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after four locally contracted cases of malaria were reported along the Gulf Coast south of Tampa. This week, a health alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also noted that another case has been detected in Texas, marking the first time there has been a local spread of malaria in the United States in 20 years. Health officials say the four Sarasota County residents received treatment and have recovered. Malaria is caused by a parasite that spreads through bites from Anopheles mosquitoes. It causes fever, chills, sweats, nausea and vomiting, and headaches.
Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to Newfoundland port
ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland (AP) — A ship that had been searching for the ill-fated Titan submersible is back in port in St. John’s, Newfoundland, with debris from the destroyed vessel. The Canadian-flagged Horizon Arctic carried a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, that searched the ocean floor not far from the wreck of the Titanic, about 700 kilometers (435 miles) south of Newfoundland. Photos from the wharf show what appear to be several pieces of the submersible being lifted from the ship, including the nose cone with its distinctive circular window.
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35 in an apparent drowning
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the university “lost an incredibly special person.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.