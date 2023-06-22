Families detail stress, terror and sadness after Nashville school shooting in court documents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than a dozen parents at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, have written about the stress, terror and sadness in the wake of the March shooting. The descriptions are meant to compel a judge not to allow the release of the shooter’s writings and other documents. Three children and three adults were killed when a 28-year former student indiscriminately opened fire. Parents, school officials and others argue that releasing the records could not only spark a possible fatal copycat event, but also retraumatize already hurting and broken families attempting to heal.
Moms for Liberty chapter apologizes for quoting Hitler in its newsletter
An Indiana chapter of the nonprofit group Moms for Liberty is apologizing and condemning Adolf Hitler after using a quote attributed to the Nazi leader in its newsletter. The group's Hamilton County chapter on Thursday posted a revised version of its newsletter on Facebook after it had previously shared a version that featured the Hitler quote on the front cover. A statement from chapter chair Paige Miller condemned Hitler's actions and his “dark place in human history” and said the group shouldn't have quoted him in the newsletter. Moms for Liberty advocates “parental rights” in education and has come under scrutiny for its attacks on student inclusion.
8 Mexican army soldiers arrested in 2014 disappearances of 43 students
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A military official has confirmed that eight soldiers have been detained and taken to a military prison for their possible involvement in events surrounding the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from a rural teacher's college in southern Mexico. The official was not authorized to be quoted by name. The official said Thursday the eight are awaiting the possible filing of charges by civilian prosecutors. In September, the Attorney General’s Office came under fire for cancelling some 21 arrest orders for suspects -- including 16 members of the military -- without explanation. It was not clear whether the eight arrested this week were among those arrest warrants were previously withdrawn.
Response to fiery Ohio derailment frustrated by poor communication and incomplete information
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say firefighters who responded to February’s fiery train derailment in Ohio struggled to immediately identify the hazardous chemicals the train was hauling due to poor communication from the railroad. The National Transportation Safety Board is holding a rare field hearing in East Palestine on the Norfolk Southern derailment. The fire chiefs whose departments were first on scene said Thursday that firefighters need more hazardous materials training. The hearing is focused on the emergency response and officials' crucial decision to release toxic vinyl chloride from five tank cars and burn it to keep them from exploding. It sent a towering plume of black smoke over the town near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border and prompted thousands of people to evacuate their homes.
Biden and Modi cheer booming economic ties in visit that also reckoned with India's record on rights
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pronounced the U.S.-India relationship never stronger and rolled out a series of new business deals in welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit. Human rights activists and American lawmakers, however, on Thursday were questioning the administration’s decision to honor the leader. At a joint news conference with Biden, Modi bristled at a reporter’s question about his country’s commitment to democratic values and declared “Democracy is our spirit." India has seen an erosion of religious, political and press freedoms under Modi's watch. Modi also addressed Congress, telling lawmakers that “diversity is a natural way of life" in India.
Rep. George Santos' aunt and dad signed his bail bond to keep him out of jail while awaiting trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Two relatives helped indicted U.S. Rep. George Santos stay out of detention while he awaits trial by guaranteeing his bond. That's according to court records unsealed Thursday. The documents revealed that the Republican's congressman's father and an aunt co-signed the $500,000 bond that enabled Santos' release as he awaits trial on federal charges of fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds. Santos fought to keep their names secret. Now, on Twitter, Santos says he and his family had “made peace” with the decision. In a court filing earlier this month, his attorney, Joseph Murray, said Santos would rather go to jail than subject his guarantors to media scrutiny.
Ex-Texas congressman Will Hurd calls Trump a 'failed politician' as he launches GOP presidential run
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Texas congressman Will Hurd says he's running for president and calls Republican primary front-runner Donald Trump a “failed politician” who lost the House, the Senate and the White House. Hurd hopes to build momentum as a more moderate alternative to Trump. Hurd served three terms in the House through January 2021, becoming the chamber’s only Black Republican during his final two years in office. Hurd also is a former CIA agent who worked in Pakistan. The former congressman made his 2024 announcement Thursday on the “CBS Mornings” show. Trump’s indictment on federal felony charges for mishandling classified documents could open the way for critics like Hurd to gain traction in the primary.
Aaron Rodgers talks about taking ayahuasca at a psychedelics conference
DENVER (AP) — Denver is hosting a conference this week that's being put on by a psychedelic advocacy group. The group is bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Texas Republican governor Rick Perry and rapper Jaden Smith. It comes months after Colorado’s voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms. Thousands are expected to attend. Proponents say psychedelics may offer benefits for things like post-traumatic stress disorder and alcoholism. Medical experts caution that more research is needed on the drugs' efficacy and safety. A historian of science who has researched the boom and bust of psychedelic movements says the conference is purely hype.
Ambitious Saudi plans to ramp up Hajj could face challenges from climate change
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia has ambitous plans to welcome millions more pilgrims to Islam’s holiest sites. But as climate change heats up an already scorching region, the annual Hajj pilgrimage could prove even more daunting. It's one of the largest religious gatherings on earth, and much of it takes place outdoors in the desert. The increased number of pilgrims, along with a surge in international air travel and the expansion of infrastructure, also raises sustainability concerns. Later this month, Saudi Arabia will host the first Hajj pilgrimage without any coronavirus restrictions. Around 2.5 million people took part in the pilgrimage in 2019, and some 2 million are expected this year.
Tech billionaires' cage match? Musk throws down the gauntlet and Zuckerberg accepts challenge
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ready to fight, offline. In a now-viral back-and-forth seen on Twitter and Instagram this week, the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face off. It all started when Musk, who owns Twitter, responded to a tweet about Meta reportedly preparing to release a new Twitter rival called “Threads.” Musk proposed a cage match between himself and Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta. Zuckerberg soon responded — and appeared to agree to Musk’s proposal by asking for a match location. Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring has yet to be seen. But, even if their agreement is all a joke, the banter gained attention.
