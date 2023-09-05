Alex Murdaugh's lawyers want a new trial. They say the court clerk told jurors not to trust him
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh want to call jurors and others back into the courtroom in an effort to get a new trial. They want to find out if the trial court clerk told jurors not to trust him when he testified in his defense. Murdaugh's lawyers are accusing Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill of pressuring jurors to come to a quick verdict and having private conversations with the jury foreperson. She also traveled to New York City with three of them for post-verdict interviews. Murdaugh's lawyers said Tuesday that Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame. Hill didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Pier collapses on University of Wisconsin campus. One hospitalized, 20 others slightly injured
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say part of a pier where dozens of University of Wisconsin students and others were celebrating Labor Day collapsed into a lake, leaving one person hospitalized and slightly injuring about 20 others. Video shot from Lake Mendota’s shoreline shows that a part of the metal pier just east of the Union Terrace stage on the Madison campus collapsed Monday afternoon, sending some people falling into the water. UW-Madison Police Officer Jeff Kirchman told the Wisconsin State Journal that one person was taken to the hospital and “20 or so” had minor injuries. Debra Drewek, who witnessed the incident, said many of the people on the collapsed section swam to shore and that others waited for rescue boats.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested on felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman says Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Urías did not travel with the Dodgers to Miami, where they open a three-game series against the Marlins on Tuesday night. He was scheduled to make his next start Thursday. Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles. The park is home to BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance.
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
United Airlines says a software update caused a glitch that briefly prevented its flights nationwide from taking off. The airline says it was not a cybersecurity issue. The Federal Aviation Administration says United asked it to stop all its departures. The FAA says that United crews were unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means. The issue is limited to United and its subsidiaries. Shares of the Chicago-based airlines' parent company fell on news of the outage, and they closed down 2.5%.
US steps toward forcing recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it has made an initial decision that the inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc., and under license by another company, are defective. The agency scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 5, a required step before deciding to seek a court-ordered recall. In May the agency asked ARC to recall the inflators, which it says are responsible for at least seven injuries and two deaths in the U.S. and Canada since 2009. But ARC has refused to issue a full-scale recall. Messages were left Tuesday seeking comment from ARC.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw resigns after turbulent three years at the helm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia's mayor says the city's police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, will step down this month to take a leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Outlaw leaves after a turbulent three years on the job that spans the country's recent clashes over race and policing. She leaves as Mayor Jim Kenney's two terms in office wind down. Outlaw, the first Black woman to run the 6,000-member police department, came to Philadelphia from Portland, Oregon. Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker is praising Outlaw's tenure while acknowledging there will be a sea of Monday morning quarterbacks second-guessing her decisions.
Hollywood strike stings Warner Bros., profit outlook for the year trimmed by as much as $500 million
Warner Bros. Discovery is cutting its profit expectations for the year, saying it will likely incur costs as high as $500 million tied to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strike. The company said in a regulatory filing that it now expects 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be between $10.5 billion to $11 billion, due to the anticipated strike-related costs. It previously predicted its adjusted EBITDA would be at the low end of a range of $11 billion to $11.5 billion.
Fan ejected from US Open match after German player said the man used language from Hitler's regime
NEW YORK (AP) — A fan was ejected from a U.S. Open tennis match early Tuesday morning after German player Alexander Zverev complained the man used language from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime. Zverev, the No. 12 seed, was in the fourth set of his match against No. 6 Jannik Sinner when he suddenly went to chair umpire James Keothavong and pointed toward the fan, who was sitting in a section behind the umpire. During a changeover shortly after, the fan was identified by spectators seated near him, and he was removed by security. Zverev went on to beat Sinner in five sets and will play defending U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.
With the Obamas and Biebers, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Judge, the US Open stars aren't just on court
NEW YORK (AP) — The stars aren't just on the tennis court at the U.S. Open. Plenty of bold-faced names show up in the seats and suites day after day in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Obamas. The Biebers. Aaron Rodgers. Spike Lee. Lindsey Vonn. J Balvin. Aaron Judge. For the celebs, it’s a chance to see some high-level tennis for free and get some free publicity. For the tournament, it’s a chance to gain an extra bit of attention and position itself as an aspirational event. And the tennis players? They notice whose famous faces pop up on the overhead video screens in Arthur Ashe Stadium and hope to meet them.
NFL players follow musical passion to create songs featured on Madden 24 video game
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Several NFL players have momentarily traded their cleats for a recording studio microphone. Three powerhouses — including the NFL, Interscope Geffen A&M Records and Electronic Arts Sports — have partnered to empower players to pursue their music dreams. The result is “Crowd Control,” a six-song extended play offering was released Tuesday. The songs were also inserted into “Madden NFL 24,” released last month. It’s the first-time ever music made by NFL players will appear in the video game franchise’s 35-year history. The EP will feature five active NFL players including Darren Waller, Terron Armstead, Ray-Ray McCloud, Melvin Ingram and D.J. Chark Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.