Fox ushers out Geraldo Rivera with tribute as he says he was fired from 'The Five'
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News brought cake, balloons and fake mustaches to the set of “Fox & ”Friends" to pay tribute to Geraldo Rivera on Friday. Rivera said that he was fired from his job on the political combat show “The Five” and decided to leave the network as a result. It was not immediately clear what had happened since last week, when Rivera said he was quitting “The Five” because of tensions there. On his last appearance, Rivera noted on the day following the U.S. Supreme Court striking down affirmative action in college admissions that he owed his journalism career to affirmative action.
From human ashes to cellphones, what's going on with concert fans lately?
NEW YORK (AP) — From human ashes to cell phones, fans are taking their adoration for their favorite artists to dangerous new heights. Kelsea Ballerini was hit with a bracelet while performing during her concert Wednesday evening. The recent spate of such incidents has raised concerns about extreme fan culture and security. Experts say social media has allowed fans to feel immense emotional closeness with artists. One fan recently gave singer Pink their mother's ashes during a concert. A pop culture academic says such displays are akin to offerings at an altar. While artists are deified by some fans, they're also vulnerable onstage.
California bacon law takes effect but pork from farms using cages will still be on shelves
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A California law approved by voters in 2018 that promises to get breeding pigs out of narrow cages will technically take effect Saturday. That's after years of delays, and warnings that the rules could lead to price spikes and pork shortages. But even after the law goes into effect, California grocery shoppers won't know for a while if pork chops they buy came from a pig whose mother was confined in a tiny crate. That’s because the state recently agreed to allow pork slaughtered before July 1 to be sold in California markets and restaurants for the rest of the year. The pork and grocery industries welcomed the move, but others expressed exasperation at another delay.
TV series put on pause by the Hollywood writers strike
A strike by unionized Hollywood writers that is nearly two months old has already had a significant affect on the airing and production of television series. Shows on long-term hiatus include “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Saturday Night Live.” Shows that have seen either production or writing for future seasons stopped include “Stranger Things” on “Netflix,” “Hacks” on Max, “Yellowjackets” on Showtime and “Family Guy” on Fox. The looming possibility of actors joining the writers on strike would mean a far larger shutdown.
A temple elephant in Sri Lanka will be airlifted back to Thailand after allegations of neglect
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Veterinarians are preparing to airlift an Asian elephant from Sri Lanka back to its home country of Thailand this weekend after it spent more than two decades at a Buddhist temple where activists alleged it was abused. The Thai royal family gave the elephant as a gift in 2001 to Sri Lanka’s government, which in turn gifted it to the temple where it was given honored roles in religious processions. However, activists raised allegations it was being mistreated, including that it had a stiff leg from a long-neglected injury. The Thai government intervened, and veterinarians at Sri Lanka's national zoo are preparing the elephant for an airlift to Thailand on Sunday.
Haze, heat and storms are dulling the start of summer in many parts of the US
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Smoky haze, hot weather and powerful storms are dulling the start of summer in many parts of the U.S. In the Midwest, utility crews scrambled Friday to restore electricity a day after after a powerful wind storm system moved across Illinois and Indiana. Utility companies reported that more than 250,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity. In the South, an excessive heat warning is in place for parts of Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi. And the Environmental Protection Agency is warning that parts of Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut could experience “unhealthy” air conditions because of the wildfires in Quebec and northern Ontario.
Wildfire smoke drives traditional summer camp activities indoors
The Canadian wildfires that have shrouded much of the nation in smoky haze are making it much harder for American kids to enjoy one of the staples of summer camp: fresh country air. As a result, many camps in the Midwest and the East have been moving activities indoors, seeking advice from medical professionals and hoping the air quality improves soon so campers can get back to hiking, playing tetherball and waging games of capture the flag. For instance, YMCA Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer in western Pennsylvania closed its outdoor pool Wednesday and sent home a few campers with health problems.
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light didn't support her during backlash
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says she felt abandoned by Bud Light after facing “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined” over her partnership with the beer giant. In an Instagram video posted Thursday, she said “she was waiting for the brand to reach out to me. But they never did.” She also says she's been followed and is scared to leave her house after facing bullying and transphobia. Anheuser-Busch didn't mention Mulvaney in a statement, but said it remains committed to its partnerships, including those with the LGBTQ+ community.
London prosecutor calls Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey 'a sexual bully' who preys on men
LONDON (AP) — A London prosecutor says Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is a “sexual bully” who assaults other men and doesn’t respect personal boundaries. Prosecutor Christine Agnew said in her opening statement at Space's sexual assault trial on Friday that the four men who have accused him didn't know each other but all had the misfortune to attract the American actor's attention. Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that date from 2001 to 2013, when he worked at London’s Old Vic Theatre. A conviction could send him to prison, while an acquittal could allow for a career comeback. Defense lawyer Patrick Gibbs says jurors will hear truths, half-truths, deliberate exaggerations and lies during the trial.
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy has been found not guilty of failing to act during the 2018 Parkland high school massacre. Fired Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as Thursday’s verdict was read. The 60-year-old was the deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a shooter murdered 17 people there five years ago. Peterson arrived at the building about two minutes after the six-minute attack began. Prosecutors had claimed he should have gone inside to stop the shooter. He had insisted he didn’t know where the shots were coming from. It was the first time a U.S. law enforcement officer had been tried for actions during a school shooting.
