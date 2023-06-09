Novak Djokovic nears his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open after Carlos Alcaraz cramps up
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has defeated a cramping Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the French Open semifinals to move one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title. The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz produced one particularly brilliant shot on Friday en route to claiming the second set of what, at the time, was a closely contested and thrilling showdown. But in the end, this highly anticipated matchup was as anti-climatic as can be. That’s because early in the third set, after nearly 2 1/2 hours of exertion and tension in 85-degree heat at Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz’s body began to lock up. On Sunday, Djokovic will meet No. 4 Casper Ruud who eliminated No. 22 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.
Businessman linked to Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment charged with lying to get $172M in loans
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas businessman at the center of the scandal that led to the historic impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton has been charged with eight counts of making false statements to mortgage lenders to obtain $172 million in loans. The indictment of real estate developer Nate Paul on Friday is the result of a yearslong FBI investigation that Paxton became entangled in three years ago. That move set off events that led to a separate federal probe of the Republican attorney general and to the GOP-led state House of Representatives’ overwhelming vote last month to impeach him. Paul and Paxton have denied wrongdoing.
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A judge has granted a $154,000 bond for a Florida woman charged in the fatal shooting of her neighbor. Susan Lorincz of Ocala was back in court Friday to request a bond that would allow her to be released from jail. The 58-year-old white woman is charged with manslaughter and other crimes in the killing of her Black neighbor, Ajike Owens, who was shot through Lorincz's front door. The judge ordered Lorincz to wear an ankle monitor and to stay away from Owens' family. Authorities say Lorincz threw a pair of roller skates at children playing outside her apartment before Owens knocked at her door and was shot one week ago.
Body of Alaska fishing captain recovered 11 days after partially submerged boat found
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of the captain of a fishing charter boat that was found last month partially submerged off an island in southeast Alaska. The bodies of three of the four passengers aboard the vessel were previously recovered. Alaska State Troopers say the body of 32-year-old Morgan Robidou of Sitka, Alaska, was recovered Thursday. The boat carried two sisters and their partners in addition to Robidou and was found May 28. The investigation into what happened is ongoing. The bodies of Maury Agcaoili, of Waipahu, Hawaii; his wife, Danielle Agcaoili; and Danielle’s sister Brandi Tyau, of Canoga Park, California, have been recovered. Tyau’s partner, Robert Solis, remains missing.
Tom Brady still has a full plate and plenty of drive after retirement
Tom Brady may be really done playing football now, but his discipline and drive endure. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is enjoying retirement while staying busy. He’s preparing for his new 2024 broadcasting gig at Fox Sports, is set to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and is focusing on his apparel and wellness brands. Brady recently spoke to The Associated Press about his new projects, whether he still sticks to his strict healthy lifestyle, and if that drive extends to his parenting.
Man pleads guilty to helping 2 others accused in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to helping two other men charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a Memphis bakery. Twenty-six-year-old Jermarcus Johnson pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of accessory after the fact. Judge Lee Coffee approved a plea deal with prosecutors, allowing him to avoid trial. Johnson acknowledged helping the two alleged shooters communicate after the killing while they were on the run from authorities and helped one of the alleged shooters communicate with his probation officer after the killing. Johnson is the first of four defendants to plead guilty or be convicted in the Young Dolph shooting, which rattled Memphis and shook the entertainment world.
Natalee Holloway disappearance suspect in court, charged with extorting victim's mother
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The chief suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway has pleaded not guilty to charges that he tried to extort the missing teen's mother in exchange for revealing where to find her daughter’s remains. Joran van der Sloot pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court in Birmingham, Alabama. He was extradited this week from Peru, where he's serving a 28-year sentence after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman. Holloway disappeared on the island of Aruba during a high school graduation trip with classmates. She was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot. A judge declared her dead, but her body has never been found.
Missouri Supreme Court declines to halt August execution of man convicted of killing child
The Missouri Supreme Court has turned aside an appeal by a man scheduled to be executed in August for killing a 6-year-old girl. Johnny Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder in in the 2002 death of Casey Williamson in suburban St. Louis. He faces execution Aug. 1 unless the courts intervene or Republican Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency. Johnson’s lawyers said in the appeal that he is incompetent to be executed because his schizophrenia prevents him from understanding the link between his crime and the punishment. The state Supreme Court ruled that recent medical records suggest that medications are now controlling Johnson’s mental illness symptoms.
Pat Robertson united evangelical Christians and pushed them into conservative politics
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Pat Robertson united tens of millions of evangelical Christians through the power of television. And then he pushed them in a far more conservative direction with the grace of a folksy, Baptist minister. Robertson's biggest impact may have been wedding evangelical Christianity to the Republican party to an extent once unimaginable. One expert says the culture wars waged today by Republican candidates for president are partly a product of Robertson. The religious broadcaster died Thursday at the age of 93.
Philippines evacuates people near Mayon Volcano, where more unrest indicates eruption may be coming
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines is evacuating residents near Mayon Volcano as its increasing unrest indicated a violent eruption is possible in weeks or days. The area within 3.7 miles of Mayon’s crater is supposed to be off-limits, but people have built houses and tended farms in Mayon’s danger zone anyway. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said an evacuation of residents from the permanent danger zone was underway. The number of people who were leaving wasn't immediately available. Authorities raised the alert level for the volcano Thursday after streams of gas, debris and rocks cascaded down its slope. Marcos said the volcanic activity had advanced a bit more Friday, although lava wasn't yet flowing.
