Stunning mosaic of baby star clusters created from 1 million telescope shots
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have created a stunning mosaic of baby star clusters hiding in our galactic backyard. The montage, published Thursday, reveals five vast stellar nurseries less than 1,500 light-years away. To come up with their atlas, scientists pieced together more than 1 million images taken over five years by the European Southern Observatory in Chile. The observatory's infrared survey telescope was able to peer through clouds of dust and discern infant stars never seen before. Researchers say the observations will help them better understand how stars evolve from dust.
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle in Florida, authorities say
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police after a chase through a Florida neighborhood and was taken to the hospital after being shot at himself. The pursuit came after an officer heard shots being fired near a park in Lakeland. A brief car chase ended when three young occupants jumped out and ran. The officer engaged in gunfire with the youngest teen near an apartment complex. The officer was shot in the foot and is expected to leave a hospital soon. The 13-year-old is in the hospital in police custody. He and the other two who were in the car are facing felony charges.
BTS book 'Beyond the Story,' source of Internet speculation, to be published July 9
NEW YORK (AP) — The speculation over a certain untitled book can end, and it's BTS fans, not followers of Taylor Swift, who can rejoice. Flatiron Books announced Thursday the book “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023” was in fact about the mega-popular South Korean boy band, not Swift. “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS” is 544 pages written by the journalist Myeongseok Kang, and will arrive on July 9. Earlier speculation about the untitled book had focused on it being about Swift, and made the project a bestseller on Amazon and Barnes and Noble's websites.
Michael Jordan's famed 'Dream Team' Olympic jacket heading to auction
The jacket that Michael Jordan famously and grudgingly wore while receiving an Olympic gold medal has been in Brian McIntyre’s possession for more than three decades now. He figures the time is right to let someone else enjoy it. The red, white and blue Reebok jacket that Jordan was forced to wear on the medal stand alongside the other members of USA Basketball’s first “Dream Team” at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is headed to auction. Jordan didn't want to wear it because he's a Nike athlete. Sotheby’s has the offering that will run through June 28. The auction house estimates that the jacket could fetch anywhere from $1 million to $3 million.
New book on Bob Dylan will feature hundreds of rare images
NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of rare photos and other images from the archives of singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will be featured in “Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine,” coming out this fall. The new release also will include dozens of essays, with novelist Michael Ondaatje, critic Greil Marcus and former U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo among the contributors. Callaway Arts & Entertainment announced Thursday that the 600-page book will come out Oct. 24. The founder of Callaway, Nicholas Callaway, said in a statement that “Mixing Up the Medicine” will “introduce the full scope of this artist’s monumental creativity and achievements to a new generation.”
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control, Buttigieg says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. transportation official says Tesla shouldn’t call its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can’t drive themselves. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he’s concerned about Tesla’s marketing of the system, which is being investigated in crashes that have caused at least 14 deaths since 2016. Buttigieg tells The Associated Press that Tesla shouldn't call the system Autopilot when the fine print says drivers need to have their hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road at all times. Texas-based Tesla hasn't returned messages left Thursday seeking comment. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he expects to have fully autonomous vehicles this year, a pledge he's made for several years.
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes in the U.S. Here's why
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes in the U.S. because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards. The recall includes approximately 2.2 million of the Peloton Bikes Model PL01. The bikes were sold in the U.S. from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400. They were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Peloton and Dick’s websites.
Sen. Tuberville criticized for remarks on white nationalists: 'I call them Americans'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is facing backlash for remarks he made about white nationalists in an interview about his blockade of military nominees. He said that while Democrats may consider such people to be racists, “I call them Americans.” Speaking Thursday after days of criticism, Tuberville said he had been misinterpreted and that Democrats wrongly label supporters of former President Donald Trump as "white nationalists." The Alabama senator continues to hold up a slew of military appointments over his opposition to Pentagon abortion policies, which provide travel funds and support for troops and dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal.
'Money, power, sex': Idaho jury deliberates case against slain kids' mom in alleged doomsday plot
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho jury is weighing the fate of a woman charged in the slayings of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in what prosecutors say was a strange doomsday-focused plot. In final arguments Thursday, prosecutors told jurors that Lori Vallow Daybell plotted the deaths because she wanted the victims' money. The defense countered that there wasn't enough evidence for a guilty verdict. Vallow Daybell and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, are both charged with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in the deaths of the two children. Prosecutors also have charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell will be tried separately.
Havasupai Tribe in Arizona marks a spiritual homecoming: ‘We are still the Grand Canyon’
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Members of a small tribe in Arizona are marking the renaming of a popular campground in Grand Canyon National Park as Havasupai Gardens. The Havasupai Tribe had lobbied the federal government for years to change the name from Indian Garden. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names granted approval in November. Tribal members trekked down a portion of the Bright Angel Trail last Friday for a blessing and dedication ceremony. It was an emotional homecoming for participants. And for the federal government, it was a reckoning of sorts nearly a century after it forced the last of the Havasupai people from the land.
