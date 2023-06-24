In Iran, a restorer brings back to life famed Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A restorer in Iran is bringing back the Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country. The Seville represented the height of luxury in Iran just before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. General Motors had partnered with an Iranian firm to build the sedans, selling them for two-and-a-half times the price in America at the zenith of the country’s oil wealth. Today, Khosro Dahaghin’s passion for restoring the cars means he carefully examines each frame, component and stitch of the Seville. It’s a challenge that’s only grown as parts become scarce, the vehicles get older and as Iran faces U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program.
Judge agrees to narrow but not lift gag order in University of Idaho student slayings case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has denied a request from roughly two dozen news organizations to lift a gag order in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The judge did, however, significantly narrow the gag order in response to the news organizations’ concerns. The ruling in Bryan Kohberger’s case was handed down late Friday afternoon. Second District Judge John Judge said it was legally prudent to restrict attorneys from making some statements about the case in order to preserver Kohberger’s right to a fair trial. Still, Judge also said the original gag order was arguably overbroad and vague.
Canada is investigating why the Titanic-bound submersible imploded
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is investigating into the loss of the Titan submersible and has been speaking with those who traveled on Titan’s mothership, the Polar Prince. The development comes as U.S. and Canadian authorities began the process of probing the cause of the underwater implosion. The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday a formal inquiry has not yet been launched because maritime agencies are still busy searching the area where the vessel fell apart. It was not entirely clear who would have the authority to lead the complex investigation.
Hajj pilgrims perform final rituals in Mecca before heading to Mina
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Pilgrims in Mecca are performing their final rituals before heading to Mina in preparation for the Hajj. More than 2 million Muslims are expected to take part in this year's Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam and one of the world's largest religious gathering. Pilgrims must enter a state of spiritual purity, known as ihram, for the Hajj. Men wear seamless white robes, a rule intended to promote unity among rich and poor. Women cover their body and hair. Saudi Arabia has restored full pilgrim capacity for this year’s Hajj, following three years of dramatically reduced numbers due to the pandemic, with more than 2 million Muslims expected to take part.
Happ homers twice, Steele pitches Cubs over Cardinals 9-1 in MLB's return to London
LONDON (AP) — Ian Happ hit two solo home runs, Justin Steele struck out eight and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 in Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed return to the British capital. Happ led off the second inning with a drive to straightaway center and put another Adam Wainwright pitch over the right-field fence in the third as the Cubs won their fourth straight game. Chicago used a series of two-out hits to pile up runs against Wainwright, who was pulled after back-to-back doubles in the fourth. The Cardinals starter allowed 11 hits.
Tornado rips through massive Wyoming coal mining site, injures 8 people
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Wyo. (AP) — A tornado touching down in northeast Wyoming at the country's largest coal-mining site has injured eight people and knocked over employee transport buses and empty train cars at the facility. Campbell County officials say the tornado hit the North Antelope Rochelle Mine around 6 p.m. Friday during a storm system that also delivered tornadoes to neighboring Natrona and Johnson counties. There were no deaths reported and none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the open-pit coal mining operation about 64 miles south of Gillette. The operator of the mine is Peabody Energy Inc. The company says it is assessing the damage.
Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Egypt on a two-day visit to strengthen ties
CAIRO (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kicked off a two-day visit to Egypt in a trip that underscores the growing ties between the two countries. The Indian premier is scheduled to hold talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Sunday. It's the first state visit to Egypt by an Indian prime minister since 1997. In January, el-Sissi attended India’s Republic Day parade as an official guest. India is one of the top five importers of Egyptian products, including crude oil and liquefied natural gas. The two countries have agreed to increase the two-way trade in five years to $12 billion, from the current $7.3 billion.
Assault charge dropped against Raiders' Davante Adams for shoving photographer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A misdemeanor assault charge filed last October against Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams has been dismissed. Adams was charged after shoving a photographer to the ground while walking off the field. The Kansas City Star reports the charge was dropped June 5. Adams' lawyer declined to comment. Kansas City police say the photographer suffered whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion. Adams apologized in his postgame media comments and later on Twitter. The photographer said in an ongoing lawsuit against Adams, the Raiders and the Chiefs that he was targeted online and feared for his safety after the incident.
Jennifer Lawrence on ‘No Hard Feelings,’ the R-rated comedy made with the Oscar winner in mind
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jennifer Lawrence has been talking about wanting to do a big comedy for years. She has always been funny and vibrant in her television appearances. And while she has brought humor and physical comedy to many of her roles for David O. Russell and others, she also hasn’t exactly gotten the big, broad “Dumb and Dumber” experience, to cite one of her favorites. That changes Friday with “No Hard Feelings,” a classic, raunchy R-rated comedy that was tailor made for her. Lawrence tells The Associated Press she's “always wanted to do a comedy.”
Cardinals scratch Flaherty from start Sunday in London and Hicks is out with illness
LONDON (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty has been scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday because of hip tightness. Flaherty had been set to face the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium. He’s made 15 starts this season. The 27-year-old Flaherty allowed 10 hits and six runs in each of his last two starts, though he got the win in the Cardinals' 8-6 victory at Washington on Monday. Manager Oliver Marmol says Sunday’s starter is to be determined. And reliever Jordan Hicks was unavailable Saturday because of illness. Hicks recorded the save in three straight wins this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.