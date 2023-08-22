Spotless arrival: Rare giraffe without coat pattern is born at Tennessee zoo
A giraffe born without spots at a northeastern Tennessee zoo may be plain, but she's anything but ordinary. The female reticulated giraffe was born July 31 at the family-owned Brights Zoo in Limestone, a rural community in northeastern Tennessee. David Bright, one of the zoo’s owners, says the plain brown animal is a rarity: Research found another giraffe that was born without a pattern in Tokyo in 1972 and two others before that. He says the zoo's operators typically don't post about its babies, but they hope the attention helps conservation efforts for the declining numbers of giraffes in the wild. The zoo is asking the public to help pick a name for the animal.
Serena Williams has given birth to her second baby. It's another daughter
Serena Williams says she has given birth to a baby girl almost exactly a year after her last match as a tennis star. Williams posted on Instagram a picture of herself, her husband, newborn Adira River Ohanian and the family's first child. Adira is the second child and second daughter for the 41-year-old Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their first, Olympia, was born in 2017. Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles during a career that transcended her sport. She revealed at the Met Gala in May that she was pregnant.
Ex-New York police chief who once led Gilgo Beach probe arrested on sexual misconduct charges
NEW YORK (AP) — A former Long Island police chief who once led the Gilgo Beach killings investigation and later went to prison for beating a suspect has been arrested for allegedly soliciting sex at a park. James Burke was taken into custody by park rangers in a Farmingville, Long Island park on Tuesday morning. A Suffolk County spokesperson said he faces charges of offering a sex act, public lewdness, indecent exposure, and criminal solicitation. An attorney for Burke could not be reached. Burke led the Suffolk County Police Department between 2012 and 2015, a tumultuous period that ended with the conviction of Burke and multiple other officials on federal charges of obstruction and assault.
Father of NFL cornerback Caleb Farley killed in explosion at North Carolina home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley has died in an explosion that destroyed the NFL player’s home and left another person injured. First responders who were called to the house around midnight found one victim alive leaving the collapsed structure. A county fire marshal later recovered the body of the cornerback’s father Robert M. Farley from the debris. The person who was injured was taken to a hospital in Charlotte. The Titans player was not home at the time of the explosion. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team will do everything possible to support Farley as he grieves for his father.
Spain's acting prime minister criticizes federation head for kissing player from World Cup champs
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s acting prime minister has greeted the country's Women’s World Cup champions at the presidential palace in Madrid and slammed the head of the Spanish soccer federation for kissing a team member on the lips without her consent. Pedro Sánchez announced that the team members will be awarded Spain’s golden medal of sports achievement in honor of their victory. Sánchez then joined the growing criticism of the unsolicited kiss given by Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales to a player following Sunday's final in Australia. Sánchez described it as “unacceptable” and urged Rubiales to “take further steps” to be held accountable for his conduct.
Iran unveils armed drone resembling America's MQ-9 Reaper and says it could potentially reach Israel
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Defense Ministry has unveiled a drone resembling America’s armed MQ-9 Reaper, claiming that the aircraft is capable of staying airborne for 24 hours and has the range to reach the country's archenemy Israel. The state-run IRNA news agency published a photograph of the drone, called the Mohajer-10, on display on Tuesday. “Mohajer” means “immigrant” in Farsi and has been a drone line manufactured by the Islamic Republic since 1985. Iran has in the past captured U.S. drones or pieces of them, but there’s no evidence that Iran has taken a General Atomics’ Reaper. North Korea in July showed off drones mirroring the Reaper, possibly designed from publicly available information about the aircraft.
Inside KCON LA 2023, an extravagant microcosm of K-pop's macro influence
LOS ANGELES (AP) — This past weekend, an estimated 140,000 diehard K-pop fans took over the Los Angeles Convention Center and adjacent Crypto.com Arena for a weekend full of K-culture: panels, premium meet-and-greets, interviews, dance breaks, concerts, and more. Fans carried lightsticks of their favorite groups, showed off photocards of their favorites, collected sticker books and K-beauty products, and lined up for tteokbokki. Inside the arena, fans were treated to short performances from dozens of their favorite groups. Those experiences served as a welcomed reminder of a facet of the music industry that K-pop knows remarkably well: Fandom is this business’ most enduring resource.
Muhammad Ali's grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he's an MMA fighter
NEW YORK (AP) — Biaggio Ali Walsh used to think about fighting only when someone wanted to see if the grandson of “The Greatest” was any good himself. Muhammad Ali is one of the biggest and best-known figures in boxing history. When kids in Las Vegas discovered he was also the grandfather of Biaggio and his brother, Nico, they’d challenge the siblings to put on the gloves. These days, Ali Walsh can’t wait to fight. He's early in his MMA career and has his next bout Wednesday at Madison Square Garden on a Professional Fighters League card.
Jailed Sam Bankman-Fried can't prepare for trial without vegan diet and adequate meds, lawyers say
NEW YORK (AP) — Defense lawyers say FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried can't adequately prepare for trial in six weeks while in jail without proper access to computers, necessary medications to help him concentrate, and a better diet than bread, water and peanut butter. The lawyers made their complaints Tuesday to a magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court after Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to seven charges he is expected to face at an October 3 trial. The California man was making his first court appearance in a drab prison uniform since his $250 million bail was revoked 10 days ago.
FACT FOCUS: Is Dodger Stadium flooded? No, it was just an illusion
A viral aerial video of Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium has many social media users convinced that floodwaters submerged the ballpark amid Tropical Storm Hilary over the weekend. But despite the record breaking rainfall, the ballpark wasn't flooded, a spokesperson for the Dodgers says. The footage just shows the parking lot that encircles the stadium wet from the rain, creating an optical illusion that made it look like a moat around the building, according to experts and a closer examination of the video. Trucks for K-pop group BlackPink are already in the lot setting up for a Saturday performance.
