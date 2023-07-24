Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video. The song, which was released in May, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week just behind BTS’s Jung Kook solo single “Seven,” featuring Latto. The track debuted with the biggest sales week for a country song in over 10 years. According to Luminate, the song hit 11.7 million on-demand audio and video streams between July 14 and 20, marking a 1,000% increase from 987,000 streams the previous week. Aldean has shared a statement about the song and video — filmed at a lynching site — saying they are not about race.
Authorities search for grizzly bear that killed woman near Yellowstone National Park
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (AP) — Authorities are searching for a grizzly bear that attacked and killed a woman on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park near the Montana-Idaho border. The attack happened Saturday morning only a few hundred yards from a trailhead and private campground. A state wildlife officials says there's no sign the bear, which was traveling with at least one cub, tried to eat the victim. She was traveling alone and appears to have been jogging when she was fatally mauled. Rangers issued an emergency closure for areas of the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The closure did not include Yellowstone National Park. Since 2010, grizzlies in the Yellowstone region have killed at least nine people, but attacks remain rare.
The Big Peanut once again reigns at the roadside in Georgia, after hurricane felled earlier goober
Georgia’s Big Peanut is back. The roadside landmark along Interstate 75 in south Georgia was rededicated Thursday. That is nearly five years after an earlier version was felled by the winds of Hurricane Michael in October 2018. The new giant goober is made of sheet metal, not fiberglass. It is a symbol of pride in the heart of south Georgia’s peanut belt. The Big Peanut also beckons tourists to pull off the highway in the small town of Ashburn. The Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce raised nearly $80,000 to replace the peanut. The majority of the money came from the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
Excavator seen digging in backyard of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings
MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators have been digging in the yard at the Long Island home of Rex Heuermann. The New York architect was charged earlier this month with killing at least three women and burying their remains on a remote stretch of beach highway. The yellow excavator was first seen on Sunday and remained on the scene Monday. The underground search comes as authorities are investigating whether any of the three killings that Heuermann has been charged with happened at his Massapequa Park home. The 59-year-old was charged on July 14 with killing three woman and burying their remains on a remote stretch of beach highway more than a decade ago. He is the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
NFL suspends Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling on games
DENVER (AP) — The NFL has indefinitely suspended Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike for betting on league games during the 2022 season. Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State in 2022, becomes the 10th player this offseason to be suspended for gambling on games or in NFL locker rooms. Uwazurike will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024. NFL players and personnel are not allowed to gamble while in NFL facilities, disclose any nonpublic NFL information, enter a sportsbook during the NFL season, or maintain relationships with sports gamblers.
Greta Thunberg defiant after Swedish court fines her for disobeying police during climate protest
MALMÖ, Sweden (AP) — Hours after a Swedish court fined Greta Thunberg for disobeying police during an environmental protest at an oil facility last month, the climate activist once again attempted to block access to the facility and was removed by the police. The 20-year-old Thunberg admitted to the facts Monday but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defense due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis. The court rejected her argument and fined her 2,500 kronor, or about $240. The sentencing appeared to have little effect on the Thunberg's determination — just a few hours later, she and activists from Reclaim the Future returned to the oil terminal to stage to another roadblock.
Miami-Dade's police chief shot himself, state official says. He survived
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida law enforcement officials say the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department is recovering in a Tampa hospital after shooting himself. Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez was in Tampa for a sheriff's conference when the shooting happened along Interstate 75. A Tampa police report says officers went to a hotel around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a man pointing a gun at himself. Officers found Ramirez at the hotel and he told them he had no intentions of harming himself or others. He was released after questioning by officers. The shooting happened later Sunday night. Officials said he was in critical but stable condition Monday after undergoing surgery.
World's biggest recreational bike ride begins anew for golden anniversary trek across Iowa
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — What bills itself as “the world’s longest, largest and oldest recreational bicycle touring event” is larger than ever this year as RAGBRAI celebrates its golden anniversary. The brainchild of a couple of writers from The Des Moines Register in 1973, the ride begins with a dip of the rear tire in the Missouri River and ends seven days later with a ceremonial dip of the front tire in the Mississippi. In between, a crowd that could push 50,000 — including one AP Sports Writer — will pedal upwards of 100 miles each day across the rolling Iowa farmland in a caravan that has been likened to Woodstock on wheels.
Jesuits confirm expulsion of a priest artist and lament that Vatican norms block harsher sanctions
ROME (AP) — The Jesuits say a famous artist priest has been definitively expelled from the religious order for sexually, spiritually and psychologically abusing women. The Jesuits say the Rev. Marko Rupnik remains a Catholic priest but is no longer a Jesuit priest, after he didn’t appeal his June expulsion from the Jesuits to the Vatican. Rupnik is a Slovenian priest and is one of the most celebrated religious artists in the Catholic Church. His mosaics decorate churches and basilicas around the world, including at the Vatican.
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here's what you need to see and know today
Additional evacuations are needed as fires rage on the Greek island of Rhodes, tearing past defenses. They're fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves. In Arizona, the death of an older woman when her electricity was cut during a heat spell five years ago spurred changes in shutoff rules. But advocates say more could be done to help prevent deaths like that of Stephanie Pullman, who owed $51 on her electricity bill, Associated Press writer Anita Snow reports. In Sweden, Greta Thunberg, who inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change, appeared in court Monday on a charge of disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden last month.
