Girl, 17, killed in California party shooting that wounds 5
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting at a party near a college campus in Northern California. Officials say officers responding around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire found six people shot at an apartment building in Chico. The five surviving victims all have non-life-threatening injuries, officials say. The police chief says officers had been called to the same address about 30 minutes earlier and arrested a man on suspicion of brandishing a firearm. That suspect matched the description of a man who was asked to leave a separate party about a mile away near California State University, Chico.
Taylor Swift returns to Nashville, reveals 'Speak Now' date
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pop star Taylor Swift had a surprise announcement for fans in Nashville during her Eras tour when she revealed she'll be releasing a re-recorded version of her 2010 record “Speak Now.” Swift has been releasing new versions of her early records after a dispute over the ownership of the masters. The Grammy-winning star is in the middle of a massive and impressive stadium tour that embraces her artistic reinventions with more than three hours of music from 10 albums. In her first of three nights in Nashville, Swift returned to the origins of her career, a city she outgrew as a country starlet destined for pop stardom.
Chris Strachwitz, founded Arhoolie label, dies age 91
NEW YORK (AP) — Producer and musicologist Chris Strachwitz has died. He was 91 years old. Strachwitz was a one-man preservation society whose Arhoolie Records released thousands of songs by regional performers and comprised an extraordinary archive. The German-born Strachwitz founded Arhoolie in 1960 and traveled the country over the following decades on a mission that rarely relented. He would record little-known artists in their home environments, be it a dance hall, a front porch, a beer joint, or a backyard. Arhoolie’s vast catalog includes blues, Tejano, folk, jazz, gospel, and Zydeco. Grammy winners Flaco Jimenez and Clifton Chenier are among those who later attracted wider followings.
Over 200 dead, many more missing after Congo floods
KALEHE, Congo (AP) — The death toll from flash floods and landslides in eastern Congo has risen beyond 200, with many more people still missing, according to local authorities in the province of South Kivu. Thomas Bakenge, administrator of Kalehe territory, the worst-hit area, told reporters on the scene Saturday that 203 bodies had been recovered so far, but that efforts to find others were continuing. In the village of Nyamukubi, where hundreds of homes were washed away, rescue workers and survivors dug through the ruins Saturday looking for more bodies in the mud.
1 dead, at least 6 injured at Mississippi party shooting
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say one person is dead and at least six other people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a restaurant late Friday night. The Sun Herald reports Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston says seven people were shot at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street. Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock shortly after midnight confirmed the death of one of the victims. The Sun Herald reports it was not immediately clear if any arrests had been made early Saturday morning. Police at the scene were examining the restaurant’s patio area.
Hospitalized Berlusconi makes first public statements
MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has made his first public statements since being hospitalized a month ago, delivering a video address from a Milan hospital to his Forza Italia political party. Berlusconi received a standing ovation from the floor of the party congress in Rome. The 86-year-old three-time former premier and media mogul noted that it was the first time since he was hospitalized that he has worn a coat and jacket. He appeared in the video sitting at a desk and flanked by the Italian and EU flags.
In London, Brazil's Lula calls for efforts to free Assange
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — After attending the coronation of King Charles III in London, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva denounced the lack of concerted efforts to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has spent four years in Britain’s Belmarsh Prison. Speaking in London, Lula called it “an embarrassment” and “a crazy thing” that Assange would be jailed for denouncing fraud, and bemoaned the press for failing to come to his defense. Lula offered the remarks in a question about Assange, who is a native Australian. He said had forgotten to discuss the matter with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but that he would write to him upon returning to Brazil.
Trump's video deposition in rape lawsuit made public
NEW YORK (AP) — A video recording of former President Donald Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him has been made public for the first time. The video released Friday provides a glimpse of the Republican’s emphatic, often colorful denials. Jurors got to see the video of the 2022 deposition during the trial over a lawsuit filed against Trump by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Written transcripts of Trump’s testimony had also previously been made public, but not the recording itself. All planned testimony in the trial concluded Thursday, clearing the way for closing arguments by the lawyers to happen Monday.
Oprah tells class of 2023 to follow 'still, small voice'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has given the commencement address at her alma mater, Tennessee State University. She told the class of 2023 on Saturday how she was a student there when she was recruited by a local television. At the time, she was working at her father's store, presenting the weekend news at a Black radio station, and attending classes. She said she turned down the offer before a professor changed her mind. Her career took off, but she fell one credit short of graduating. Years later, Winfrey was allowed to write a paper and finally get her degree. She counselled the graduates to listen to the “still, small voice” inside them to figure out what really matters.
How Mexico City's mural movement transformed walls into art
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A century ago, artists in Mexico began transforming walls into works of art, fueling the country's burgeoning muralist movement. To honor those artists and their work, a former Jesuit college in Mexico City is hosting an exhibition that showcases the significance of this monumental movement. Experts say muralism arose in a highly politicized context, and many of the wall paintings criticize political leaders, inequality or the Catholic Church. At the time, the young muralists were influenced by revolutionary nationalism and academic scholarship that transformed their ideas about the country's Indigenous population. Some artists expressed their social and political views by painting divine figures or religious references.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.