23 freight cars, new vehicles heavily damaged in train derailment in northern Arizona
WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a freight train has derailed in northern Arizona involving 23 cars, but no injuries have been reported. Coconino County Emergency Management officials say the derailment occurred around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday east of Williams, which is 33 miles (53 kilometers) west of Flagstaff. They say the BNSF train cars were carrying a variety of new cars, vans and truck. Photos from the derailment scene showed heavy damage to many vehicles and freight cars. County Emergency Management officials say cleanup was already underway. There was no immediate word Thursday from Texas-based BNSF Railway about the derailment.
Russian citizen mauled to death by tiger shark off Egypt's Red Sea coast in rare attack
CAIRO (AP) — Russian and Egyptian authorities say that a man has died after being mauled by a shark off one of Egypt’s Red Sea resorts. Egypt’s Environment Ministry says the man died after being attacked by a tiger shark in the waters near the coastal city of Hurghada. The Russian Consulate in Hurghada identified the man as a Russian citizen but did not reveal his name. Egypt later closed off the beach for two days and said it had caught the shark behind the attack. An online video, purportedly of the attack, shows a man thrashing about in the water before being repeatedly attacked by a shark circling around him, then being dragged under.
Biden, Sunak vow to stick together on Ukraine, deepen cooperation on clean energy transition, AI
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are reiterating their commitment to help Ukraine repel Russia’s ongoing invasion, while agreeing to step up cooperation on the clean energy transition and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. The leaders’ wide-ranging talks Thursday at the White House also covered China, economic security, an emerging critical minerals agreement and more. Biden and Sunak have already had four face-to-face meetings since Sunak became prime minister in October, but the talks in Washington offered the two leaders a chance for their most sustained interaction to date. The visit to Washington is Sunak's first since becoming Britain's prime minister in October.
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway has arrived in the U.S. from Peru to face charges that he tried to extort the missing Alabama teen's mother. Joran van der Sloot is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday morning. He was flown to Birmingham on Thursday. Holloway disappeared on the Caribbean island of Aruba. A judge declared her dead, but her body has never been found. Van der Sloot is accused of seeking $250,000 from Holloway's mother in exchange for disclosing the location of the young woman’s body. He is serving a 28-year sentence in Peru after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman.
Minnesota Vikings releasing star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons, AP source says
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons. He has been informed he’ll be released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press. In six years with the Vikings, Cook reached third on the franchise all-time rushing list with 5,993 yards. He is coming off his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Cook was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against Minnesota’s salary cap. Cutting him will chop $9 million off the team’s cap charges for this year.
Belmont cancels racing, Nationals postpone game due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada
Racing at Belmont Park was canceled and the Washington Nationals’ home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was postponed Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada. It’s the second straight day the continuing fires north of the border have impacted sports in the Northeastern United States. Several Major League Baseball games were called off Wednesday. A National Women’s Soccer League game in New Jersey and an indoor WNBA game set for Brooklyn were also called off Wednesday amid hazy conditions that have raised alarms from health authorities. Also called off was a scheduled practice for the NFL’s New York Giants.
Authorities recover train from Austrian tunnel after fire forces evacuation
BERLIN (AP) — A train is being recovered from an Austrian tunnel where it got stuck when a fire broke out, forcing rescuers to evacuate the 151 people on board. The regional government in Tyrol province said that 33 people were slightly injured in Wednesday evening’s incident and taken to hospitals for evaluation. Smoke inhalation appeared to be the main concern. Officials had initially said that up to 370 people were believed to be on board the overnight train heading from Innsbruck to Amsterdam and Hamburg. They based that number on seat reservations for the trip but lowered it after the evacuation.
Ruff day in court: Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel's in dispute with makers of dog toy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is giving whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s a reason to raise a glass. The justices on Thursday handed the company a new chance to win a trademark dispute with the makers of a dog toy that mimics the whiskey’s signature bottle. The justices unanimously said a lower court’s reasoning was flawed when it ruled for the makers of the Bad Spaniels toy. The court did not decide whether the toy’s maker had violated trademark law with their toy, which squeaks and resembles the whiskey’s signature bottle. Instead, the justices said a lower court needed to redo its analysis in the case and sent it back for further review.
Utah district's Bible ban spurs protest by parents, Republicans
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bible-toting parents and Republican lawmakers convened on Utah's Capitol to protest a suburban school district that recently announced it had removed the Bible from some schools. The Bible’s removal came after someone challenged it as a critical commentary on a new Utah law allowing books to be challenged. Parents and people of faith argued on Wednesday that biblical passages called into question for being “violent or vulgar” needed to be judged in context. Though the demonstration raised questions about the Utah law expanding residents' ability to challenge certain titles in school libraries, lawmakers defended the law and said the Bible's entanglement resulted from a misinterpretation by officials.
The Iron Sheik, charismatic former pro wrestling villain and Twitter personality, dies at 81
The Iron Sheik, a former pro wrestler who played a burly, bombastic villain in 1980s battles with some of the sport’s biggest stars, has died at age 81. The WWE posted an article confirming the death of the ex-wrestler and Twitter personality Wednesday. A statement also was posted on his Twitter page, but neither mentioned a cause of death or where he died. The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, grew up in Iran. In his pro career, he donned curled boots and used the “Camel Clutch” as his finishing move on matches while playing the role of an anti-American heel for the WWF, which later became the WWE.
