Ex-Rep. Cawthorn fined after guilty plea over gun at airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been fined $250 fine for pleading guilty to a misdemeanor after his loaded gun was found last year in his carry-on luggage at the Charlotte airport. News outlets report the plea happened Friday in Mecklenburg County court. The judge allowed Cawthorn to keep the 9 mm handgun. Transportation Security Administration agents had seized it at a checkpoint in April 2022. Cawthorn previously admitted to having the gun at the airport. He wrote on social media that there was “no excuse” for his mistake. The Republican served one term representing the 11th Congressional District in the mountains. He had been elected to Congress at age 25 in 2020.
Biden, Harris mark Cinco de Mayo with quesadilla, churros
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Friday by stepping out for quesadilla and tacos at a food hall in Washington. His unannounced visit prompted one onlooker to remark, “This is the most D.C. thing that’s ever happened to me.” Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris at Taqueria Habanero. The president paid in cash for his order of and posed with staff for pictures. Aides said Biden ordered a chicken quesadilla and churros, as well as an assortment of tacos for White House staff. Cinco de Mayo is a yearly celebration on May 5 that commemorates Mexico’s 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. The holiday has become increasingly popular in the United States.
School dean who shot student sentenced for racketeering
BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston high school dean serving a 26-year sentence in state prison for shooting a student he recruited to deal drugs has been sentenced to an additional 18 years or more on a federal gang-related charge. Prosecutors say Shaun Harrison, 63, lived a double life, portraying himself as a mentor for troubled teens while hiding his own gang ties and luring students into drugs and violence. In 2022, Harrison pleaded guilty to a count of racketeering conspiracy. He's already serving time after his 2018 conviction for attempting to kill a student who was selling marijuana in the high school at Harrison’s direction.
'Yellowstone' to end in November, sequel starts in December
NEW YORK (AP) — The popular Paramount network drama “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner will end in November with a batch of episodes that concludes its fifth season. Paramount said Friday that a sequel will begin shortly after, in December. Playing Montana rancher John Dutton, Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan launched a phenomenon. The fifth season opener last November was seen by more people than any other scripted series last fall. There's still some mystery about whether Costner will appear in the final episodes. Paramount is denying Matthew McConaughey is signed for the sequel, but called him “a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”
Michigan's Upper Peninsula gets 2 feet of snow, a May record
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a record May snowfall buried parts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula under more than 2 feet of snow this week. The weather service says about 28.7 inches of snow fell between Sunday morning and Tuesday afternoon at its Marquette office. Meteorologist Don Rolfson tells The Detroit News a record-setting 26.2 inches of that fell between Monday and Tuesday in Marquette, making it the snowiest May on record in the city overlooking Lake Superior. He says about 19.8 inches fell Monday, becoming the largest snowfall recorded in a calendar day for the month of May in over 50 years.
Ed Sheeran to perform 'Subtract' album on Apple Music Live
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Sheeran will put his new album on full display with the help of Apple Music. The music streaming service announced Friday that Sheeran will kick off the second season of Apple Music Live on May 10. The four-time Grammy winner will perform his fifth studio album “Subtract” for the first time at Eventim Apollo in London. Sheeran will hit the stage alongside a 12-piece band that includes The National’s Aaron Dessner, who produced “Subtract,” which releases Friday. The performance of his new album will also be streamed on Apple TV+. The announcement comes a day after a jury determined Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye’s classic 1970s tune “Let’s Get It On” to create his hit “Thinking Out Loud.”
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
The year's first lunar eclipse is underway, and the best viewing is in Asia and Australia. The four-hour eclipse began late Friday or early Saturday, depending on the location, as Earth passed between the moon and the sun. This is an eclipse where the moon slips into the fringes of Earth's shadow, missing the darkest, innermost part. The slight dimming of the moon might not even be noticeable. The next lunar eclipse in October will put on a better show.
It's Cornell for New Orleans student with $10M in offers
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans student who had his choice among 149 colleges and universities making scholarship offers that totaled more than $10 million has made his decision: Dennis “Maliq” Barnes, a senior at the International High School of New Orleans, said Friday he will attend Cornell University. Barnes, who earned a 4.98 grade point average while earning enough high school credits to become a senior at 16, also has 27 college credits earned in a dual enrollment program with Southern University of New Orleans. He graduates May 24 from his college prep charter school. He plans to study computer science at Cornell and has said he may later attend law school.
US probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s investigating whether inoperative door locks and windows can prevent people from getting out of the SUVs during an emergency. Documents posted Friday on the agency’s website say the probe covers more than 82,000 Journeys from the 2009 model year. The investigation was opened after the woman’s death on Dec. 9. A complaint filed with the agency says the woman pulled to the side of a road when warning lights started flashing and the doors wouldn’t unlock. The complaint alleged that fire started in the engine and spread, trapping the woman inside.
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a settlement agreement last year, TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to low-income consumers who were deceived into paying TurboTax to file their federal returns — despite being eligible for free, federally-supported tax services. Checks to the 4.4 million Americans eligible for for restitution payments will be mailed out starting next week, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday. The amount paid to each eligible consumer ranges from $29 to $85, depending on how many tax years they qualify for.
