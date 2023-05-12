Memphis 'snake factory' transplants slither into their new home in Louisiana
BENTLEY, La. (AP) — It's become an annual conservation event in central Louisiana: Young Louisiana pine snakes that were bred in captivity are released in Kisatchie National Forest in central Louisiana. Five from the Memphis Zoo were released in early May. More from other zoos will be released as the year progresses. The Louisiana pine snake is considered a threatened species. It's habitat has been diminishing for decades. But experts say the Kisatchie has the right habitat for the snakes to thrive. The area is also home to gophers that are both a food source for the snakes and the creators of the burrow system where the snakes live and hibernate.
Jonas Brothers release new album, plan to prioritize mental health on upcoming tour
After two decades in the spotlight, the Jonas Brothers are still chasing butterflies. Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas are releasing their sixth studio record “The Album” on Friday, before embarking on an U.S. tour in August. Nick says the band of brothers are putting themselves in new positions so they can feel “butterflies and excitement” before stepping onstage. Their tour will kick off at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12. With young families, they're “quicker to return home” and also plan to prioritize mental health to avoid burnout.
US Postal Service honors civil rights leader, Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, with stamp
A Ponca tribe chief whose landmark lawsuit in 1879 established that a Native American is a person under the law was honored with the unveiling of a U.S. Postal Service stamp that features his portrait. The release of the stamp on Friday of Chief Standing Bear comes 146 years after the Army forced him and about 700 other members of the Ponca tribe to leave their homeland in northeast Nebraska and walk 600 miles to the Indian Territory in Oklahoma. A lawsuit filed by Chief Standing Bear led to a ruling that found a Native American is a person with a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
'Chonkosaurus,' plump Chicago snapping turtle captured on video, goes viral
CHICAGO (AP) — Footage of a plump snapping turtle relaxing along a Chicago waterway has gone viral after the man who filmed the well-fed reptile marveled at its size and nicknamed it “Chonkosaurus.” Joey Santore was kayaking with a friend along the Chicago River last weekend when they spotted the large snapping turtle sitting out of the water. He posted a jumpy video of the turtle on Twitter, calling it the “Chicago River Snapper aka Chonkosaurus.” Santore can be heard in the video saying, “Look at that beast!” as the turtle displayed folds of flesh extending well beyond its shell.
GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declines to provide details on hush-money investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican lawmaker says the ex-prosecutor who once oversaw Manhattan’s yearslong investigation of former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined to substantively answer questions at a closed-door meeting of the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Darrell Issa says Mark Pomerantz, the former prosecutor, repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment that protects people from providing self-incriminating testimony. Pomerantz left Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office after disagreements. He was subpoenaed by the Republican-controlled House committee. The panel, chaired by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, is probing how Bragg handled Trump’s historic indictment. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs.
Tiny bats provide 'glimmer of hope' against a fungus that threatened entire species
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Scientists studying bat species that have been hit hard by the fungus that causes white nose syndrome say there is a glimmer of good news against the disease that has killed millions of bats across North America. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says the population of New England's largest bat colony shows signs of more bats being able to tolerate the disease. There are also indications they may be passing resistant traits on to their young. White nose syndrome is caused by an invasive fungus first found in an upstate New York cave in 2006. It causes bats to wake up from winter hibernation and die of exposure or starvation.
California condors confront bird flu in flight from extinction
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forty years after California condors were on the brink of extinction, aggressive conservation efforts and breeding-in-captivity programs remain as essential as ever. Condors in the wild are facing the most serious strain of avian flu in years, marking a fresh threat to a population constantly under siege. More than two dozen environmental advocates this week urged the federal government to expedite approvals for a vaccine, warning that the flu strain — which has already killed at least 17% of the Arizona-Utah flock — is “jeopardizing the existence” of the iconic bird. Experts say the species still cannot sustain itself without human intervention.
For Buffalo shooting victims' kin, Mother's Day is a reminder of loss, a lesson in navigating grief
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tirzah Patterson will dedicate this Mother’s Day to the hardest part of a mother’s job, trying to help her child make sense of tragedy. Patterson and her husband had divorced, but remained close for the sake of their son. Then Heyward Patterson was gunned down along with nine people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket a year ago Sunday. Tirzah and 13-year-old Jaques “Jake” Patterson recently opened up about coping with immense grief after a mass shooting, an unceasing story across the nation.
Stragglers pack up as Swiss village is evacuated under rockslide threat
BRIENZ, Switzerland (AP) — Stragglers packed up belongings in cars, trucks and at least one pickup truck before a looming deadline to evacuate a village in eastern Switzerland facing an urgent rockslide threat. About 2 million cubic meters of rock on an Alpine mountainside overhead could soon come crashing down. Villagers and vacationers bared their emotion that the centuries-old Alpine village of Brienz could be soon be subsumed under spilling rock. The rumble of shifting ground and sporadic crackle of a few rocks colliding and sliding down underscored the rising urgency for locals to get out of town by a 6 p.m. Friday deadline set by Swiss authorities.
McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl’s leg and caused second-degree burns. Thursday's split decision found the franchise holder liable for negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food. It found McDonald’s USA liable for failing to provide instructions for safe handling of the food. The girl's mother ordered Happy Meals from a drive-thru in 2019. A nugget fell onto her 4-year-old daughter's leg. A second jury determine how much McDonald’s USA and franchise holder Upchurch Foods will have to pay the family.
