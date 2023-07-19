Masks are out at In-N-Out after burger chain bans employees from wearing them in 5 states
NEW YORK (AP) — In-N-Out will bar employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. The policy, which goes into effect August 14, applies to all In-N-Out employees in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah, except for those who need to wear masks or other protective gear for job duties like working in the patty room or painting. But in contrast to other states, employees in California and Oregon will still be able to choose to wear a mask in stores. A company customer service representative confirmed the accuracy of the new mask guidelines with The Associated Press Wednesday morning. In-N-Out’s press contact did not immediately respond to request for comment.
American model Gigi Hadid and friend don't let marijuana arrest spoil Cayman Islands vacation
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — American model Gigi Hadid and a friend are enjoying their vacation in the Cayman Islands after local authorities arrested the pair for marijuana possession. The Customs and Border Control agency of the British Overseas Territory said in a statement that agents found a small amount of cannabis in Hadid's luggage after she arrived on a private aircraft from the U.S. Authorities said Hadid and her friend pleaded guilty on July 12 to importing a controlled drug and a drug utensil. They were fined more than $1,200, and no conviction was recorded. “All’s well that ends well,” Hadid posted Tuesday on Instagram, along with a photo of her and a friend at the beach.
After nearly 30 years, there's movement in the case of Tupac Shakur's killing. Here's what we know
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur has taken a new twist. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the rap star’s shooting death. The warrant comes nearly 30 years after Shakur was gunned down on Sept. 7, 1996. No arrests have ever been made. Las Vegas police say the search warrant was executed Monday in the nearby city of Henderson. It’s unclear about what and where they were looking. The Associated Press points out several things to know about Shakur, who is one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop.
No drug test for 'Rust' movie armorer as her trail looms in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former weapons supervisor on the set of the movie “Rust” won’t have to take a drug test as she confronts charges of evidence tampering and involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin. A judge on Wednesday rejected the drug-screening request from prosecutors as a legal “ambush.” Film-set weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed made an online first appearance in court on a recent felony charge of tampering with evidence in the October 2021 shooting death. She did did not enter a plea. An involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin was dropped in April.
Ta-Nehisi Coates attends school board meeting to back teacher told to stop using his book on racism
IRMO, S.C. (AP) — Author Ta-Nehisi Coates sat silently through a school board meeting in South Carolina to support a high school teacher told to stop using his book on racism and growing up Black in America in her advanced English class. Mary Wood has taught the lesson before at Chapin High School. But in February, a few of her students wrote a school board member that the unit made them feel “uncomfortable” and “ashamed to be Caucasian.” The copies of ”Between the World and Me" were taken up and the assignment ended. The Lexington-Richland district 5 school board has discussed the incident at its last two meetings but has taken no action on Wood or changed policies.
Prosecutor says Kevin Spacey used celebrity status for 'opportunity grab' described by accusers
LONDON (AP) — A prosecutor says it's more than a coincidence that three of Kevin Spacey’s four accusers described similar crotch-grabbing incidents. Prosecutor Christine Agnew told a London jury Wednesday that Spacey seized brief moments for an opportunity grab and was able to get away with it for years because he was a celebrity. The 63-year-old Oscar winner has pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual and indecent assault. Spacey denies sexually assaulting three men, saying he had consensual encounters with two and the third is fabricated. He downplayed crotch-grabbing allegations by a fourth as a “clumsy pass.”
German authorities arrest suspects in theft of 483 Celtic gold coins from museum
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have arrested four suspects in the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a museum in Bavaria last year. Thieves broke into the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching early on Nov. 22 and took 483 Celtic coins. The coins dated to around 100 B.C. and were discovered during an archaeological dig in 1999. Officials have said that cables were cut at a telecommunications hub and knocked out local networks before the heist, allowing the thieves to get in and out of the museum in nine minutes early on Nov. 22 without raising the alarm. Bavaria’s state interior ministry says raids were carried out in northeastern Germany's Schwerin region on Tuesday.
Two planets sharing same orbit around their star? Astronomers find strongest evidence yet
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered what could be two planets sharing the same orbit around their star. They say it's the strongest evidence yet of this bizarre cosmic pairing. long suspected but never proven. Using a telescope in Chile, the Spanish-led team spotted a cloud of debris in the same orbit as an already confirmed planet circling the star, 370 light-years away. They suspect it's either a planet in formation or remnants of a planet that once was. It will take a few more years to confirm. The researchers published their findings on Wednesday.
Mothers hope for answers as authorities announce 'person of interest' in deaths of 4 women in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The announcement that authorities are holding a person of interest in the case of four women found dead this year in Oregon has mothers of the victims hoping they may finally get answers about what happened to their daughters. One of the victims was 24-year-old Charity Lynn Perry. Her body was discovered April 24 in a state park. Diana Allen is her mother. Allen said Tuesday that Perry's death has left her with “a horrid ache.” A law enforcement official has identified the person of interest as 38-year-old Jesse Calhoun and said he is being held in a state prison after Gov. Tina Kotek reinstated a commuted sentence. Calhoun could not be reached for comment.
How hard is it to win the lottery? Odds to keep in mind as Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar
NEW YORK (AP) — Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim — even as more and more eye top prizes soaring to jaw-dropping heights. Ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing, the estimated jackpot for Powerball reached $1 billion — marking the seventh largest prize across U.S. lottery history. And Mega Millions’ jackpot grew to an estimated $720 million after there was no winner Tuesday. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot — no matter the size — stand near 1 in 292.2 million. Chances of taking home Mega Millions’ top prize are even lower, at about 1 in 302.6 million. Here are some things to know about the odds of winning the lottery.
