Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina has made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level Women’s World Cup. FIFA's ban on playing in religious head coverings in its sanctioned games for “health and safety reasons” was overturned in 2014 after advocacy from activists, athletes and government and soccer officials. Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network, says “I have no doubt that more and more women and Muslim girls will look at Benzina and just really be inspired – not just the players, but I think decision makers, coaches, other sports as well."
Bronny James plays piano, dines out in video, photos emerging days after he suffers cardiac arrest
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James is playing piano and dining out with his family in video and photos posted days after he suffered cardiac arrest. The 18-year-old Southern California basketball recruit plays a brief melody in a video posted on the Instagram account of his father, LeBron James. The younger James smiles and gets up without speaking. TMZ posted photos of Bronny out to dinner with his family, which it says were taken Friday night at a restaurant in Santa Monica. Bronny James was released from the hospital on Thursday, three days after going into cardiac arrest during a workout at USC's Galen Center.
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Police in the Southern California city of Burbank found a bear sitting in a Jacuzzi behind a home in a residential neighborhood. After a short dip on Friday, the bear climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home. Police released a video of the animal in the neighborhood about 10 miles north of Los Angeles. The home is near the Verdugo Mountains. The bear took a dip in the pool as a heat wave has blasted the U.S. Southwest throughout July.
Medal of Honor recipient watches as warship bearing his name is christened in Maine
BATH, Maine (AP) — A warship bearing the name of a Medal of Honor recipient has been christened at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, and the ship's namesake was on hand to witness the event. Harvey “Barney” Barnum watched Saturday as his wife smashed a bottle of sparkling wine against the bow of the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. The ceremony paid tribute to a Marine who was foisted into leadership of an infantry unit after his radio operator and commanding officer were killed in an ambush. Barnum later returned for another tour and retired after nearly three decades in the Marines.
Son of Colombia's president arrested as part of money laundering probe
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Police have arrested the son of Colombia’s president as part of a high-profile money laundering probe into funds he allegedly collected during last year’s presidential campaign. President Gustavo Petro said early Saturday that he wouldn’t interfere with the probe but was pained to see one of his sons going to jail. The shocking arrest of Nicolas Petro is a major blow to Colombia’s government. The chief prosecutor’s office said in a statement that Nicolas Petro and his ex-wife were taken into custody on orders of a court in Bogota around 6 a.m. local time Saturday. It said prosecutors would seek their provisional detention as it investigates the two for money laundering.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another drawing without a big winner
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.05 billion after no one took home the $940 million top prize. The numbers drawn Friday night in the nationwide lottery were: 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and the gold ball 18. Mega Millions says the new potential jackpot is the fourth-largest in the history of the game and the fifth over $1 billion. No one has won the jackpot since April 18. The $1.05 billion prize would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Jackpot winners almost always opt for a lump sum payment, which for the next drawing Tuesday night would be an estimated $527.9 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.
Blinken tells Australia that WikiLeaks founder is accused of 'very serious' crime
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pushed back against Australian demands for an end to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s prosecution, saying the Australian citizen was accused of “very serious criminal conduct” in publishing a trove of classified documents more than a decade ago. Australia’s center-left Labor Party government has been arguing since winning the elections last year that the United States should end its pursuit of the 52-year-old, who has spent four years in a British prison fighting extradition to the United States. Blinken confirmed on Saturday that Assange had been discussed in annual talks with Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Brisbane, Australia.
Aaron Hernandez's brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The troubled brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez has been charged in federal court with counts of threatening and stalking. Authorities say Dennis Hernandez threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. Hernandez was ordered held in custody after appearing Friday in the Hartford court. A message seeking comment was sent to his attorney. The new charges came days after it emerged that Hernandez was arrested July 18 on state charges after police said he threatened to kill officers and then urged them to shoot him at his home in Bristol, Connecticut. The arrest report also recounted the alleged threatening messages that are central to the federal case.
Senators rebuke Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages
WASHINGTON (AP) — A freshman Republican congressman from Wisconsin yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S. Senate during a late night tour of the Capitol, action that elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders. Rep. Derrick Van Orden used a profanity to describe them as lazy and and another to order them off the floor of the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday night, according to a report in the online political newsletter PunchBowl News. The pages were laying down to take photos in the Rotunda, according to the publication. Van Orden issued a statement Thursday that did not deny the incident happened as reported, saying “bad press has never bothered me.”
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years after she was convicted of trafficking 31 grams of heroin
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore has conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking. Activists say another execution is set next week, despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. The Central Narcotics Bureau says Saridewi Djamani was hanged Friday after she was sentenced to death in 2018 for trafficking about 31 grams of heroin. Djamani’s execution came two days after that of a Singaporean man who was also convicted of trafficking. Singapore authorities insist capital punishment is important for halting drug demand and supply. Human rights groups say it has executed 15 people for drug offenses since it resumed hangings in March 2022, an average of one a month.
