Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by 'provocateur,' WNBA says
DALLAS (AP) — The WNBA says Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were confronted by a “provocateur” at a Dallas airport on Saturday. The league said in a statement it was looking into the team’s run-in with a “social media figure” whose “actions were inappropriate and unfortunate.” Griner and her supporters had lobbied for charter flights after she returned from detainment in Russia, saying the highly publicized case compromised her and others’ safety. Mercury player Brianna Turner said in a tweet people at the airport followed the team with cameras “saying wild remarks.”
AP PHOTOS: June spreads LGBTQ+ Pride and rainbows around the world
June is Pride Month in many parts of the world. It's a season intended to celebrate the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ communities and to protest threats to hard-won civil rights. In the U.S., this year’s Pride celebrations are taking place in a contentious political climate. The annual marches have been an opportunity for more than half a century to demand action on specific issues such as AIDS and same-sex marriage while also serving as a public celebration. These days, Pride celebrations and events can be found all over the world.
Boris Johnson's bombshell exit from Parliament leaves UK politics reeling
LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left chaos in his wake after quitting Parliament and accusing fellow lawmakers of ousting him in a “witch hunt.” Johnson unexpectedly stepped down as a lawmaker late Friday. He had faced suspension from Parliament for misleading lawmakers about rule-breaking government parties during the pandemic. Johnson insists he never deliberately lied over “partygate.” His departure left the Conservative government absorbing the shock of yet another Johnson earthquake. The committee investigating Johnson said he had had “impugned the integrity” of the House of Commons with his attack. Meanwhile, a band of loyal supporters insisted Britain’s divisive ex-leader could still make a comeback.
Troops feel the heat, and several faint, as Prince William reviews military parade
LONDON (AP) — Several soldiers have been overcome by the heat as they turned out in woolen tunics and bearskin hats to salute Prince William. At least three guardsmen fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review. More 1,400 soldiers were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards. The temperature in London on Saturday was due to hit 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit). Afterwards William tweeted that the troops had done “a really good job” in difficult conditions. Saturday's event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch’s official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17.
James Cameron feels he 'walked into an ambush' in Argentine lithium dispute
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Movie director James Cameron says he feels he “walked into an ambush” this week during a visit to Argentina in which he believes there was an attempt to use his image as an environmentalist to give a positive spin to lithium mining operations despite opposition from Indigenous communities. Cameron, the director of “Avatar” and “Titanic,” said he would now devote attention and money from his Avatar Alliance Foundation to support Indigenous communities opposing lithium operations. “Ironically, the outcome of this is that I am now aware of the problem and we will now assist through my foundation with the issue of Indigenous rights with respect to lithium extraction,” he said.
Indonesia deports Australian surfer who apologized for drunken rampage
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s authorities have deported an Australian surfer who apologized for attacking several people while drunk and naked in the deeply conservative province of Aceh. Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones was detained in late April on Simeulue Island, a surf resort, after police accused him of going on a drunken rampage that left a fisherman with serious injuries. Risby-Jones was released from prison on Tuesday after he went through a restorative justice process, apologized for the attack and agreed to pay compensation to the fisherman. That allowed him to avoid going to court and facing a possible charge of assault that could have landed him up to five years in prison. The fisherman underwent surgery for broken bones and an infection in his legs.
Randy Cox, paralyzed in police van, reaches $45 million settlement with New Haven, Connecticut
New Haven, Connecticut, has agreed to a $45 million settlement with Randy Cox, who was paralyzed while being transported handcuffed and without a seat belt in the back of a police van last year. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said Saturday that the agreement was reached following a daylong settlement conference Friday. It came two days after the city fired two police officers who authorities said treated Cox recklessly and without compassion. The settlement resolves a $100 million lawsuit Cox brought against the city and police last year. Five officers face criminal charges in the case. All have pleaded not guilty.
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano has erupted, spewing ash as high as 2 miles into the air. Indonesia's volcanology center says the volcano island located in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait between the main Java and Sumatra islands has erupted at least seven times since late Friday. It's the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the mountain caused a deadly tsunami in 2018 along the coasts of Java and Sumatra. No casualties have been reported in the latest eruption and no evacuation order was issued. The nearest settlement is 10 miles away. Scientists say that since the 2018 eruption and collapse, Anak Krakatau island is now only about a quarter of its original size.
Officer who raced to Parkland massacre scene testifies against deputy who stayed outside
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A police officer who rushed inside a classroom building during the Parkland school shooting says he encountered a sheriff's deputy outside who confirmed the shooter was upstairs. Coral Springs officer Richard Best testified Friday that Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson didn't follow him inside. Peterson has insisted he couldn’t tell where the gunshots were coming from, and that he thought they may have been fired outside. The 60-year-old former deputy is on trial for charges that he failed to confront the school shooter who killed 17 people in 2018. If convicted, Peterson could be sentenced to nearly a century in prison.
Your garden doesn't like the wildfires, either. Here's how to help plants handle smoke and ash
Smoke from wildfires that has polluted the air across swaths of the Eastern United States and frequently impacts the West could affect garden plants if the exposure is prolonged. Oregon State University expert Brooke Edmunds says most plants will bounce back if they're exposed to smoke particles for a short time. The effects of heavier amounts of smoke and ash depend on how close to them your plants are and how the wind moves. Plants breathe the toxic air through tiny pores in their leaves. Edmunds advises keeping an eye on plants for the rest of the summer and giving them a little TLC.
