Browns defensive players robbed of jewelry, vehicle by masked men in downtown stickup
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a downtown nightclub, according to police. Police redacted the names of the players in a field case report. A person familiar with the situation identified the players as cornerback Greg Newsome II and tackle Perrion Winfrey. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. According to police, one of the players was returning to his truck in a parking lot at 3:30 a.m. when the masked suspects jumped out of a car and robbed him of jewelry before fleeing in his vehicle. The player said he was not injured during the theft.
Detroit clerk who locked door before customers were shot will face trial
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit gas station clerk will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter. A judge says his decision to lock the door and then taunt an angry customer contributed to the fatal shooting of a bystander on May 6. Al-Hassan Aiyash was working behind protective glass in the middle of the night when a customer’s attempt to make a small electronic purchase failed. Video shows Samuel McCray repeatedly cursing and insisting he was going to leave the gas station with the items. The clerk locked the front door, keeping McCray and three bystanders inside. The door was finally unlocked just seconds before one man was fatally shot. Two others were wounded. McCray is facing a murder charge.
Man pleads guilty to strangling and dumping body of Missouri woman 3 decades ago
UNION, Mo. (AP) — A newspaper is reporting that a 67-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing a Missouri woman in 1987. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kirby King pleaded guilty last week to involuntary manslaughter and felonious restraint in the death of 22-year-old Karla Jane Delcour. She was found dead with her wrists and neck bound by a cord in the Franklin County woods near the city of St. Clair. Franklin County authorities reopened the case in 2018 and King was arrested in 2019. He was originally charged with second-degree murder. King was questioned shortly after Delcour was killed but he wasn't charged. Investigators have not said if they had new evidence leading to King's arrest. King will be sentenced July 12.
Banks' growing reliance on chatbots to handle customer service tasks worries consumer watchdog
NEW YORK (AP) — Can you trust Erica, or Sandi or Amy to increasingly control parts of your financial life without giving you inaccurate information or sending money to the wrong place? That’s what the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is asking in a report released Tuesday, where the bureau lays out a number of concerns about the growing use of chatbots by banks to handle routine customer service requests. Among the agencies' concerns is that banks may cut back on human customer service employees and that chatbots, if poorly designed, may run afoul of federal laws that govern how debts are collected or how personal information is being used.
Astrud Gilberto, singer of 'The Girl from Ipanema,' dead at 83
NEW YORK (AP) — Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer, songwriter and entertainer whose off-hand, English-language cameo on “The Girl from Ipanema” made her a worldwide voice of bossa nova, has died at age 83. “The Girl from Ipanema,” the wistful ballad written by Antônio Carlos Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes, was already a hit in South America. But “Getz/Gilberto” producer Creed Taylor and others thought they could expand the record’s appeal by including both Portuguese and English language vocalists. “Getz/Gilberto” sold more than 2 million copies and “The Girl from Ipanema" became an all-time standard.
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 4 dead, dozens injured
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti say that four people have been killed when a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck the south of the country. At least 36 others have been injured. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck before dawn on Tuesday near the southern coastal city of Jeremie at a depth of six miles (10 kilometers). A Haitian civil protection official told The Associated Press that three of the victims were from the same family and were found under a collapsed house where rescuers were searching for more people.
Iran unveils what it calls a hypersonic missile able to beat air defenses amid tensions with US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is claiming that it's created a hypersonic missile capable of traveling at 15 times the speed of sound. The announcement comes as tensions are high with the United States over Tehran's nuclear program. Iran's state television reported that the missile — called Fattah, or “Conqueror” — has a range of up to 1,400 kilometers, which is about 870 miles. The report also claimed it could pass through any regional missile defense system, though it offered no evidence to support the claim. The TV broadcast what appeared to be a model of the missile being unveiled by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a hard-line paramilitary organization in the Islamic Republic, before President Ebrahim Raisi.
With 'Across the Spider-Verse,' Phil Lord and Chris Miller 'blow the doors open'
NEW YORK (AP) — It took nearly five years and a crew of a thousand, but the second chapter of Christopher Miller and Phil Lord’s “Spider-Verse” film series has arrived. In “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Lord and Miller set out not just to surpass the high bar of their 2018 original but upend big-studio animation and the more-of-the-same expectations of sequel-making. “Across the Spider-Verse” blew past expectations on opening weekend, debuting with $120.5 million, more than triple what “Into the Spider-Verse” launched with. What was once a quirky bit player in the hulking world of superhero movies has turned into a blockbuster in its own right.
Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne headline iHeartRadio festival
NEW YORK (AP) — Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Lil Wayne are among the headliners this fall at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, which will be broadcast live throughout the country. The lineup for the two-day event Sept. 22-23 at T-Mobile Arena also includes Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Ryan Seacrest will host and fans can hear it all via iHeartMedia radio stations or watch it streaming on Hulu. Highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event.
Mexico lowers alert level for Popocatepetl volcano
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has lowered the alert level on the Popocatepetl volcano after more than two weeks of its eruptions of gas and ash had drawn the attention of those living in its shadow and people around the world. The 17,797-foot (5,425-meter) mountain just 45 miles (about 70 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City and known affectionately as “El Popo,” had spread ash over towns downwind for days and spurred authorities to dust off their evacuation plans. Some 25 million people live within 60 miles of its crater. But ultimately no evacuations were ordered and experts said the emissions from the increased activity actually made a catastrophic eruption less likely.
