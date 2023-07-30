Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against CNN over 'the Big Lie' dismissed in Florida
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump filed against CNN. Trump claimed in the lawsuit that references in news articles or by the network's hosts to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “the Big Lie” were tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler. The former U.S. president had been seeking punitive damages of $475 million. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal said Friday in his ruling that Trump's defamation claims failed because the references were opinions and not factual statements. The judge says it's a stretch to believe that, in viewers’ minds, that phrase would connect Trump’s efforts challenging the 2020 election results with Nazi propaganda.
A Notre Dame professor sues a student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work
A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run publication over coverage of her abortion-rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic universities. The litigation is happening in Indiana – the first state to enact tighter restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. Tamara Kay’s suit alleges falsehoods in two articles published by The Irish Rover in the last academic year. The Rover defended its reporting as true in a motion to dismiss the case under a law meant to protect people from frivolous lawsuits over matters of public concern.
Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina has made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level Women’s World Cup. FIFA's ban on playing in religious head coverings in its sanctioned games for “health and safety reasons” was overturned in 2014 after advocacy from activists, athletes and government and soccer officials. Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network, says “I have no doubt that more and more women and Muslim girls will look at Benzina and just really be inspired – not just the players, but I think decision makers, coaches, other sports as well."
Bronny James plays piano, dines out in video, photos emerging days after he suffers cardiac arrest
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James is playing piano and dining out with his family in video and photos posted days after he suffered cardiac arrest. The 18-year-old Southern California basketball recruit plays a brief melody in a video posted on the Instagram account of his father, LeBron James. The younger James smiles and gets up without speaking. TMZ posted photos of Bronny out to dinner with his family, which it says were taken Friday night at a restaurant in Santa Monica. Bronny James was released from the hospital on Thursday, three days after going into cardiac arrest during a workout at USC's Galen Center.
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Police in the Southern California city of Burbank found a bear sitting in a Jacuzzi behind a home in a residential neighborhood. After a short dip on Friday, the bear climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home. Police released a video of the animal in the neighborhood about 10 miles north of Los Angeles. The home is near the Verdugo Mountains. The bear took a dip in the pool as a heat wave has blasted the U.S. Southwest throughout July.
Medal of Honor recipient watches as warship bearing his name is christened in Maine
BATH, Maine (AP) — A warship bearing the name of a Medal of Honor recipient has been christened at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, and the ship's namesake was on hand to witness the event. Harvey “Barney” Barnum watched Saturday as his wife smashed a bottle of sparkling wine against the bow of the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. The ceremony paid tribute to a Marine who was foisted into leadership of an infantry unit after his radio operator and commanding officer were killed in an ambush. Barnum later returned for another tour and retired after nearly three decades in the Marines.
Son of Colombia's president arrested as part of money laundering probe
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Police have arrested the son of Colombia’s president as part of a high-profile money laundering probe into funds he allegedly collected during last year’s presidential campaign. President Gustavo Petro said early Saturday that he wouldn’t interfere with the probe but was pained to see one of his sons going to jail. The shocking arrest of Nicolas Petro is a major blow to Colombia’s government. The chief prosecutor’s office said in a statement that Nicolas Petro and his ex-wife were taken into custody on orders of a court in Bogota around 6 a.m. local time Saturday. It said prosecutors would seek their provisional detention as it investigates the two for money laundering.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another drawing without a big winner
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.05 billion after no one took home the $940 million top prize. The numbers drawn Friday night in the nationwide lottery were: 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and the gold ball 18. Mega Millions says the new potential jackpot is the fourth-largest in the history of the game and the fifth over $1 billion. No one has won the jackpot since April 18. The $1.05 billion prize would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Jackpot winners almost always opt for a lump sum payment, which for the next drawing Tuesday night would be an estimated $527.9 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.
Blinken tells Australia that WikiLeaks founder is accused of 'very serious' crime
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pushed back against Australian demands for an end to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s prosecution, saying the Australian citizen was accused of “very serious criminal conduct” in publishing a trove of classified documents more than a decade ago. Australia’s center-left Labor Party government has been arguing since winning the elections last year that the United States should end its pursuit of the 52-year-old, who has spent four years in a British prison fighting extradition to the United States. Blinken confirmed on Saturday that Assange had been discussed in annual talks with Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Brisbane, Australia.
Aaron Hernandez's brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The troubled brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez has been charged in federal court with counts of threatening and stalking. Authorities say Dennis Hernandez threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. Hernandez was ordered held in custody after appearing Friday in the Hartford court. A message seeking comment was sent to his attorney. The new charges came days after it emerged that Hernandez was arrested July 18 on state charges after police said he threatened to kill officers and then urged them to shoot him at his home in Bristol, Connecticut. The arrest report also recounted the alleged threatening messages that are central to the federal case.
