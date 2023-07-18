Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur killing investigation
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur was fatally shot in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the search warrant was executed in the nearby city of Henderson. The department did not provide further details on the search, citing the open investigation.
Alaska volcano's week-long eruption spews another massive ash cloud
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An ongoing eruption of a remote volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands produced an ash cloud so large Tuesday warnings were sent to pilots about potentially dangerous conditions. The ash cloud with an initial height of over 5.5 miles was drifting south-southeast from Shishaldin Volcano. The volcano is about 700 miles southwest of Anchorage. It sits near the middle of Unimak Island, and the island’s 65 or so residents live about 25 miles northeast of the volcano. Shishaldin has been erupting since July 11, and on Friday sent two large ash clouds into the sky. Volcanic ash can cause a jet engine to shut down.
Gas leaked from bad fitting at Pennsylvania chocolate factory where 7 died in blast, report says
Federal safety investigators have determined that natural gas was leaking from a defective fitting at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory where a powerful explosion killed seven people. The National Transportation Safety Board, which has yet to determine the cause of the March 24 blast, said Tuesday that the leak at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in West Reading was traced to a gas fitting installed in 1982. Investigators say the fitting had a known tendency to crack. Investigators also found a small leak on a gas fitting installed in 2021. Factory employees have told federal investigators they could smell gas before the explosion.
Effort to find 2 children lost in a Pennsylvania flash flood may soon pivot to an underwater search
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities searching for two young siblings who were swept away from their car during flash flooding in the Philadelphia suburbs over the weekend say they haven't been found. The search for 2-year-old Matilda Sheils and her 9-month-old brother Conrad Sheils carried into a fourth day Tuesday. Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer said at a news conference near the search scene that if the children aren't located by day’s end, the focus will be on the water, using dive teams. Searchers on land have logged some 160 miles, often going back and forth over the same ground.
Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Marilyn Manson is expected to plead no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire. That's according to a notice of intent filed Monday by the rocker's attorney. Manson was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford in August 2019. A court document says Manson is expected to plead no contest Thursday to one of the charges and face a fine and community service. That’s in place of a final pretrial hearing that was scheduled in advance of his planned Aug. 7 trial.
Romanian court rules to keep Andrew Tate under house arrest as human trafficking case continues
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital has ruled to extend by another 30 days the house arrest of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer who is charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The decision at the Bucharest Tribunal on Tuesday comes a month after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old social media star along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case. All four defendants — who were arrested in late December near Bucharest and have denied the allegations against them — will remain under house arrest for 30 more days.
Cleveland Browns swapping their logo-less orange helmets for white ones in three games this season
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will shelve those classic logo-less orange helmets for three games this season. With a nod to the team’s storied past, the Browns will wear white helmets for the first time since 1951. Cleveland will break out the all-white retro look — white helmets, jerseys, and pants — Week 2 in Pittsburgh, at home in Week 6 against San Francisco and again in Week 17 against the New York Jets. The Browns wore white helmets during their first six seasons in the NFL before switching to the orange shell for the 1952 season. Last year, the NFL began allowing teams to wear an alternate helmet.
Fuzzy invasion of domestic rabbits has a Florida suburb hopping into a hunt for new owners
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Between 60 and 100 lionhead rabbits have taken up residence in the yards of a suburban Fort Lauderdale community. The lionheads have a thick fur and fearless nature making them unsuited for life outside among Florida's heat and predators. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue the animals and get them into homes. The city of Wilton Manors has agreed to give the residents time after first saying the rabbits would have to be exterminated.
Dingoes attack a woman jogging on Australian island beach and leave her hospitalized
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A pack of dingoes has injured a woman who was jogging on a popular Austrailian tourist island in the latest clash between humans and native dogs. That sparked warnings Tuesday from officials about visitors venturing out alone. Officials say the 24-year-old woman was attacked by three or four dingoes on Monday while she was jogging on a beach at Queensland state’s K’gari. K'gari is the world’s largest sand island and was formerly known as Fraser Island. Two passersby rescued the woman from the dingoes after they chased her into the surf. The victim was flown by helicopter to a mainland hospital in a stable condition suffering multiple bite wounds. A dingo last month became the first to be destroyed on the island since 2019 after two attacks.
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy
Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child. A rep for the “Parent Trap” star tells The Associated Press Monday that Lohan's son with husband Bader Shammas is healthy and the family is over the moon in love. The baby's name is Luai. It means “shield” and “protector” in Arabic. Page Six reports Lohan gave birth in Dubai, where she lives with her financier husband. The two married last year. The “Freaky Friday” actor was once regular tabloid fodder but has since kept a lower profile. She recently returned to acting. Lohan starred in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.