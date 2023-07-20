Jury awards Florida girl burned by McDonald's Chicken McNugget $800,000 in damages
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida jury awarded $800,000 in damages to a little girl who received second-degree burns when a hot Chicken McNugget fell on her leg as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant. Lawyers for Olivia Caraballo's family were seeking $15 million in damages. Jurors reached their verdict after deliberating for less than two hours on Wednesday. The child was 4 when the McNugget fell onto her thigh and got caught between her skin and the seatbelt as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru. A separate jury in May found McDonald’s USA and its franchise operator, Upchurch Foods, liable for her injuries.
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick, FBI-wanted felon turned security guru, dead at 59
Kevin Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. Mitnick died Sunday in Las Vegas after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer. His colorful career — from student tinkerer to FBI-hunted fugitive, imprisoned felon and finally respected cybersecurity professional, public speaker and author tapped for advice by U.S. lawmakers and global corporations — mirrors the evolution of society’s grasp of the nuances of computer hacking.
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles near Skid Row has sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion. It's the sixth largest in U.S. history. The winner could take the $558.1 million lump sum before taxes, or get $1.08 billion paid out in yearly increments. The store where the winning ticket was sold will also receive a $1 million bonus from the California Lottery. Officials presented a giant symbolic check to the store's owner, Navor Herrera, and his family on Thursday. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.
Actors and writers on strike rally in Philadelphia and Chicago as union action spreads
Striking screenwriters and actors are holding rallies in Philadelphia and Chicago Thursday as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to more cities. While Los Angeles and New York are the epicenters of strike actions, there are dozens of mid-sized and small locals across the country representing performers and writers. The Philadelphia rally at Love Park drew actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter, stars of the hit Philly-set TV show “Abbott Elementary.” The unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which represents studios, streamers and production companies — seem far apart, with no negotiations happening or planned.
A flag carried by a Japanese soldier who was killed during World War II is returning to his family
A flag carried by a Japanese soldier killed in action during World War II is returning to the man's family. Known as a Good Luck Flag, it was displayed for 29 years at the USS Lexington Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas. The museum handed the flag over Thursday to the Obon Society, a nonprofit organization that has returned about 500 similar flags to descendants of Japanese servicemen killed during the war. The flag will be returned to the two sons and daughter of Shigeyoshi Mutsuda to be united with the remains of Mutsuda's widow, who died recently at the age of 102.
Johnny Depp creates debut self-portrait in 'dark' and 'confusing' time
LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp has painted the emotions of recent years into a self-portrait and is offering the result for sale as a time-limited edition. The actor began working on the piece, titled “Five,” around 2021 in the midst of an explosive dispute with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which played out in courtrooms on both sides of the Atlantic. Depp says it was created at a time that was a bit dark, a bit confusing, A few months ago, Depp went back to the artwork, and after making adjustments, decided to publicly share what he views as an act of creative healing. Priced from $1,950, signed editions of “Five” go on sale Thursday for 13 days.
Kevin Spacey's lawyer says three of the actor's sexual assault accusers are 'liars'
LONDON (AP) — Kevin Spacey's defense lawyer says three of the actor's four accusers are liars. Attorney Patrick Gibbs told jurors Thursday in a London courtroom that the testimony against Spacey relied on fictions and fantasies. Gibbs suggested jurors not convict Spacey for a “clumsy pass” made on a fourth man. The 63-year-old Oscar winner has pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual and indecent assault. Spacey says he had consensual encounters with two men and a third man fabricated his allegations. The prosecutor in the case says Spacey is a bully and sexual predator whose trademark move was to grab men by the crotch.
18-year-old Nebraska woman sentenced to 90 days in jail for burning fetus after abortion
An 18-year-old Nebraska woman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation for burning and burying a fetus after she took medication from her mother to end her pregnancy. Celeste Burgess was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to concealing or abandoning a dead body. Police found the burned fetus, estimated to be 29 weeks into gestation, buried in a field north of Norfolk. Nebraska law at the time prohibited abortion beyond 20 weeks. Her mother, 42-year-old Jessica Burgess, pleaded guilty this month to giving her then-17-year-old daughter pills for an illegal abortion and helping dispose of the remains.
German police find melted-down gold after theft of Celtic coins, seek rest of treasure
BERLIN (AP) — Investigators looking into the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a German museum have found lumps of gold that appear to have resulted from part of the treasure being melted down, but still hold out hope of finding the rest intact. Four suspects were arrested on Tuesday over the Nov. 22 break-in at the Celtic and Roman Museum in the Bavarian town of Manching in which 483 Celtic coins discovered during an archaeological dig in 1999 were stolen. The coins date to around 100 B.C. Authorities said Thursday that DNA found on an object outside the museum led them to the suspects, three of whom they linked to a series of previous break-ins.
Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue
Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly following a repair. Tesla said in its safety recall report that on the impacted vehicles, a first-row seat belt was disconnected from its pretensioner anchor as part of a necessary step to perform a repair. But the seat belt may not have been reconnected to its pretensioner anchor properly after the repair was complete.
