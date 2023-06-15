Pool deck at collapsed Florida condo building failed to comply with codes, standards, officials say
MIAMI (AP) — Federal investigators say the swimming pool deck of a beachfront South Florida condominium that collapsed two years ago, killing 98 people, failed to comply with original building codes and standards. Investigators with the National Institute of Standards and Technology gave an update Thursday on the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida. Among other factors, the investigators reported signs of corrosion, misplaced reinforcement and the placement of heavier and additional plant containers than those in the original plans. They say these factors led to “critically low margins against failure." Experts have previously suggested problems with the pool deck might have led to the 40-year-old, 12-story building’s collapse, but the investigation is ongoing.
MLB to start months-long approval process for Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball laid out a detailed process to approve the Oakland Athletics move to Las Vegas, which appears set to become the second shift of a franchise in the last half-century. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says: “I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland. I do not like this outcome. A day after the Nevada Legislature approved public funding, Manfred said Oakland will file a relocation application and he will establish a relocation committee, which would define operating territory and broadcast territory. That group will make a recommendation that will go the sport’s executive council and then to full ownership.
Republicans in Oregon Senate end six-week walkout that blocked bills on abortion, trans health care
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Enough Republican members showed up in the Oregon Senate to end a six-week walkout that halted the work of the Legislature and blocked hundreds of bills, including some on abortion, transgender health care and gun safety. The boycott, which prevented the Senate from reaching a two-thirds quorum needed to pass bills, was prompted by a sweeping measure on abortion and gender-affirming care that Republicans said was too extreme. The walkout also blocked the approval of the two-year state budget and a gun-safety measure opposed by the GOP that would increase the purchasing age to 21 for semiautomatic rifles.
Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time, welcoming son Roman with Noor Alfallah
A representative for Al Pacino confirms the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah have welcomed a baby, Pacino's fourth. Publicist Stan Rosenfield told The Associated Press that the couple had a son named Roman. No further details were released. It's unclear when or where the baby was born. Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of that of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro. Pacino has three other children: 33-year-old Julie Marie, with Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, with actor Beverly D'Angelo.
Florida deputy didn't follow extensive training during Parkland school massacre, supervisor says
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A supervisor testified that a former Florida sheriff’s deputy didn't follow his extensive training on how to stop an active shooter when he failed to confront the killer who murdered 17 people at a Parkland high school. Lt. Col. Sam Samaroo testified Thursday that former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson had undergone training both in a video simulator and with live actors several times before the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He said Peterson had been taught to confront the shooter without waiting for backup. Peterson is on trial for felony child neglect for failing to confront the shooter. He has said he didn't know where the shots were coming from.
Theme parks bounced back in 2022 from pandemic lows with revenue, if not attendance
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Last year marked a return to normal for the theme park industry around the world with operators reporting revenues at par or above pre-pandemic levels. A report released Wednesday by the Themed Entertainment Association and a design and engineering firm says the theme park industry hit a peak in 2019, the year before the spread of the COVID-19 virus forced many parks and attractions to shut down temporarily and then reopen with restrictions on attendance. Many operators focused on improving visitor experiences through adapting app-based technologies and that paid off with revenues in 2022 that surpassed 2019 levels, even if attendance hadn’t bounced back.
A Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea over inheritance dies awaiting trial
Federal authorities say the man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England has died in jail while awaiting trial. Prosecutors say 29-year-old Nathan Carman plotted to inherit millions of dollars. He was scheduled to face trial in October. The cause of Carman’s death was not immediately clear. He had pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Linda Carman. The eight-count indictment also says Carman shot and killed his wealthy grandfather John Chakalos at the man's home in Connecticut in 2013, but does not charge Carman with murder in his death.
Songwriter, music industry entrepreneur sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend's death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A songwriter and music industry entrepreneur from Atlanta has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his girlfriend in Iowa. Justin Wright was found guilty of first-degree murder in April in the death of 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs, and was sentenced Wednesday, the Quad-City Times reported. Wright, also known as J Wright, founded Camp Entertainment Worldwide in 2011. His company worked with artists that included Bow Wow, Timbaland, Kash Doll and DJ Khalid, and he became a multi-platinum songwriter working with those acts. Bibbs, an aspiring singer from Durham, North Carolina, was shot to death on May 9, 2021, at a home in Davenport, Iowa. The couple was in Iowa visiting Wright's relatives.
Man indicted in chokehold death of New York subway rider Jordan Neely, prosecutor confirms
NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been indicted for putting an agitated New York City subway rider in a fatal chokehold. Daniel Penny was initially charged with manslaughter in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely. The Manhattan District Attorney's office confirmed Thursday that a grand jury voted to indict Penny, adding the specific charges against Penny will be unveiled at his June 28 arraignment. Neely was shouting at passengers and begging for money when Penny pinned him in a chokehold. Penny has said he was protecting himself and other passengers and didn't mean to kill Neely. Lawyers for Neely's family said the indictment sends a message that ''no one is above the law."
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
LONDON (AP) — Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a long second career as a British lawmaker, has died. She was 87. Jackson’s agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday at her home in London after a short illness. He said she had recently completed filming “The Great Escaper” in which she co-starred with Michael Caine. Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for “Women in Love” in 1971 and “A Touch of Class” in 1974. She then went into politics, winning election to Parliament in 1992. She spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker.
