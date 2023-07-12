Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license has been permanently revoked after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok. The Ohio Medical Board on Wednesday voted to ban Katharine Grawe — also known as Dr. Roxy in her plastic surgery practice and to her many TikTok followers — from ever practicing again in the state. It said Grawe, who originally had her license suspended in November, neglected her patients as she livestreamed parts of their procedures, spoke into a camera and answered viewer questions while the surgeries were taking place. The board says one patient whose procedure Grawe partially livestreamed suffered bacterial infections and loss of brain function.
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations with 27 as ‘Last of Us’ and ‘White Lotus’ give HBO top 3 spots
LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO dominates this year's Emmy nominations, with the elite trio of “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” combining for a whopping 74 nods. “Succession” led all nominees at the Wednesday morning announcements with 24, including acting nominations for series leads Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin. “The Last of Us” got 24 nominations, and “The White Lotus” got 23. “Ted Lasso” led all comedy nominees with 21. But the nominations are clouded by the possibility that Hollywood actors will soon join screenwriters on strike. The Emmy Awards are currently scheduled for Sept. 18.
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million, 6th highest in lottery game's history
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $750 million jackpot will be at stake Wednesday night in the Powerball drawing. The prize is the sixth highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $750 million paid out in yearly increments or a $366 million one-time lump sum before taxes. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $253 million prize. No one has won the grand prize in the past 35 consecutive drawings. Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Webb Space Telescope is marking one year of cosmic photographs with one of its best yet. NASA unveiled the latest snapshot Wednesday, revealing the dramatic close-up of 50 young stars at the moment of birth. This star-forming region is 390 light-years away. The cloud complex is relatively small and quiet yet full of illuminated gases, jets of hydrogen and even dense cocoons of dust with the delicate beginnings of even more stars. The young stars appear to be no bigger than our sun. Scientists say the breathtaking shot provides the best clarity yet of this brief phase of a star's life.
3 dead, 14 hurt after Greyhound bus strikes semis in Illinois; NTSB investigating
HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say a Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit to a rest area in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously. State police say the bus was traveling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County around 1:55 a.m. when it crashed into the semis. State police say four people were taken to a hospital by helicopter and at least 10 were transported by ambulance. The agency says no one in the tractor-trailers was injured in the crash, about 25 miles east of St. Louis. A Greyhound spokesperson said the bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.
Sarah Silverman and novelists sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for ingesting their books
Ask ChatGPT about comedian Sarah Silverman’s memoir “The Bedwetter” and the artificial intelligence chatbot can come up with a detailed synopsis of every part of the book. Does that mean it effectively “read” and memorized a pirated copy? Or it scraped so many customer reviews and online chatter about the bestseller or the musical it inspired that it passes for an expert? The U.S. courts may now help sort that out after Silverman sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for copyright infringement this week, joining a growing number of writers who say they unwittingly built the foundation for Silicon Valley’s red-hot AI boom.
Pendants made from giant sloths suggest earlier arrival of people in the Americas
New research suggests humans lived in South America at the same time as now extinct giant sloths, bolstering evidence that people arrived in the Americas earlier than previously thought. Scientists analyzed pendants made of bony material from the sloths and concluded they were the work of deliberate craftsmanship. Dating of the ornaments and sediment at the Brazil site point to an age of 25,000 to 27,000 years. That’s several thousand years before some earlier theories suggested the first people arrived in the Americas over a land bridge from Asia. The research was published Wednesday in a British journal.
Pioneering Anchor Brewing Co. to halt operations after 127 years with beer sales in decline
San Francisco’s 127-year-old Anchor Brewing Co. will shut down after years of declining sales, citing tough economic conditions. The brewer said Wednesday that it gave employees 60-day notice and plans to provide transition support and separation packages. The company has stopped brewing and will continue packaging and distributing the beer on hand while available or through around the end of the month. Anchor was founded in San Francisco in 1896 and faced insolvency in the 1960s when a new owner turned it around.
Baseball players are staying mindful on the diamond with barefoot walks in the grass
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Across baseball, players are embracing practices like barefoot walking and breathing sessions to keep their minds as healthy as their bodies for the long haul of a pressure-packed baseball season. Arizona's Christian Walker takes his shoes off and strolls through the grass before every game, and so do several teammates. San Francisco's Sean Manaea and Joc Pederson and Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman do it, too. The intent of barefoot walking is wide-ranging: potentially decreasing pain and inflammation, lowering stress and helping normalize the nervous system for improved sleep and day-to-day function.
Queen Camilla attends Wimbledon, a week after Princess Kate made an appearance
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Queen Camilla made an appearance at Wimbledon a week after Princess Kate graced Centre Court by taking a seat in the Royal Box. The wife of King Charles III was wearing a white dress at the All England Club. Princess Kate sat in the Royal Box on Day 2 of the tournament. Others to sit in the section reserved mainly for royalty and celebrities include David Beckham and members of the England national soccer team who are injured and will miss the Women’s World Cup. Prince Albert II of Monaco was also scheduled to be in attendance. He is the son of the late Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III.
