Rep. Boebert escorted from Denver theater during 'Beetlejuice' show
DENVER (AP) — Surveillance video shows U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and another guest being kicked out of a “Beetlejuice” musical play in Denver on Sunday. The theater says the surveillance video shows the guests being kicked out after audience members accused them of vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance. Boebert's campaign manager says Boebert enjoyed the show and denies allegations of vaping. The security footage provided to The Associated Press does not appear to show Boebert vaping. Boebert is the Republican incumbent running in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, covering the state’s western half.
After catching escaped murderer, officers took a photo with him. Experts say that was inappropriate
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A group of two dozen officers posed for a photo with escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, minutes after his capture. The photo has drawn criticism from policing reform advocates and some members of the public, who say it was inappropriate. The moment was captured by a KYW-TV news helicopter Wednesday. It shows the officers and federal agents gathered around the handcuffed escapee for a photo before loading him into an armed vehicle. A Pennsylvania State Police leader said he was “not bothered” by the photo. Experts say departments have inconsistent conduct directives that sometimes limit what officers can post to personal social media pages or share from on-duty or in-uniform events.
UFOs, little green men: Mexican lawmakers hear testimony on possible existence of extraterrestrials
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The specter of UFOs and little green men visited Mexico City as lawmakers heard testimony from researchers suggesting the possibility that extraterrestrials might exist. The speakers hailed from Mexico, the United States, Japan and Brazil. Journalist José Jaime Maussan presented two boxes with supposed mummies found in Peru, which he and others consider “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution.” The session, unprecedented in the Mexican Congress, took place two months after a similar one before the U.S. Congress in which a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer claimed his country has probably been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s.
El Chapo's wife released from US custody after completing 3-year prison sentence
The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been released from federal custody after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro had been moved from a Texas prison to a California halfway house before Wednesday's release. Coronel Aispuro will serve four years of supervised release. Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty in 2021 to three federal offenses as part of a deal with prosecutors and expressed regret when sentenced. El Chapo was sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison in 2019 for a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for two decades. El Chapo insisted his trial in New York wasn't fair.
Husband of US Rep. Mary Peltola dies in an airplane crash in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband has died in an airplane crash in western Alaska. It’s the latest fatality involving politicians or their loved ones in the nation’s largest state where flights are common because of a limited road system. Eugene Peltola Jr. was the pilot and plane’s sole occupant. The Piper PA-18-150 Super Cub appears to have crashed under unknown circumstances upon takeoff after he dropped off a hunter and equipment. Peltola’s chief of staff says she was returning to Alaska from Washington, D.C., to be with family. Peltola is an Alaska Democrat who was elected to a full term in the U.S. House last November.
Hudson River swimmer completes 315-mile trek, conquering fatigue, choppy water, rocks and pollution
NEW YORK (AP) — The Hudson River is 315 miles from its source in the Adirondack Mountains to New York City. Lewis Pugh finished swimming all of it on Wednesday. The 53-year-old endurance swimmer completed the last miles of his monthlong river journey Wednesday at the lower tip of Manhattan. Pugh has endured fatigue and sore shoulders. He has dodged tugboats and bobbing plastic garbage. But he insists that any discomfort is worth it to highlight the Hudson and the importance of clean rivers. Tighter regulations and cleanups have helped transform the Hudson over decades into a summer playground for more kayaks, sailboats and even swimmers.
For several episodes this fall, '60 Minutes' will become 90 minutes
NEW YORK (AP) — The famous stopwatch will still announce the show as “60 Minutes.” But for six episodes this fall, the long-running CBS newsmagazine will become 90 minutes. It will expand on certain nights where CBS is broadcasting an NFL doubleheader, which often delays its traditional 7 p.m. start on Sunday nights on the East Coast. The show's executive producer, Bill Owens, said he was asked to make the extra time by CBS management even before the Hollywood strikes made new programming scarce. The show starts a new season on Sunday. Owens said the additional stories would likely lean toward feature or adventure fare.
Man already charged in killing has also been indicted in a Lyft driver's slaying
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing a possible death sentence after being charged with the January slaying of a Lyft driver. Authorities announced Wednesday that Mathew Flores has been indicted on first-degree murder charges for the Jan. 30 killing of 74-year-old Gary Levin. Flores was already a suspect in another Florida killing when he had a friend summon him a Lyft ride in Palm Beach County. Police say Levin drove Flores to the Lake Okeechobee area. They say Flores shot Levin inside the car and then dumped his body in the woods. He then drove Levin's car to North Carolina, where he was arrest three days later after a high-speed chase. His attorney declined comment.
Environmental groups sue US over sluggish pace in listing the rare ghost orchid as endangered
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The rare ghost orchid found mainly in Florida and Cuba should be immediately protected by the U.S. as an endangered species, three environmental groups claimed Wednesday in a lawsuit arguing that federal officials are unduly delaying a decision. The lawsuit filed in Florida federal court contends the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service missed a January deadline on the orchid’s status and now doesn’t plan to make a decision until possibly late 2026. Ghost orchids are found mainly in the Big Cypress National Preserve, the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge, Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park and Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. They are also found in Cuba.
A fishing vessel in Greenland will try to free a cruise ship that ran aground with 206 people
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A fishing vessel will attempt to use the high tide to pull free a Danish-owned luxury cruise ship that ran aground in northwestern Greenland with 206 people on board. A captain from Denmark's Joint Arctic Command says the passengers and crew members are doing fine. The Bahamas-flagged Ocean Explorer ran aground on Monday in Alpefjord in a remote corner of Greenland. A scientific fishing vessel owned by the Greenland government is scheduled to arrive later Wednesday and will attempt to use the high tide to free the vessel. Dozens of cruise ships sail along Greenland’s coast every year with passengers admiring the mountainous landscape, fjords and glaciers.
