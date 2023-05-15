Five years after his Obama portrait, Kehinde Wiley is taking his art everywhere all at once
NEW YORK (AP) — Kehinde Wiley wonders aloud if he’ll ever reach a career moment of such import and gravity as his famous 2018 portrait of Barack Obama, which has drawn crowds around the United States. But he’s continuing to expand his cultural influence — seemingly everywhere all at once. He currently has shows running on both coasts, at San Francisco’s de Young Museum and at the Sean Kelly gallery in New York. He is also building a second artist residency in Africa, this one in Nigeria to add to one in Senegal. And he has another big show heading for a Paris museum in the fall.
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks
NEW YORK (AP) — Vice Media has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It's the latest digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise. Vice agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders or about $225 million in addition to taking on a significant amount of the company’s debt. Other parties will also be able to submit bids. The bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel its flagship “Vice News Tonight” program amid a wave of layoffs. The company also said it would end its Vice World News brand, making Vice News its only brand worldwide.
Brittney Griner plays in first WNBA preseason game since detainment in Russia
PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner strolled down the sideline about 1 1/2 hours before the Phoenix Mercury played and hugged and high-fived her teammates, coaches and opposing players. Then it was a little stretching, a little shooting and a little agility work to prepare for a basketball game. Just like old times. Griner returned to game action for the first time since a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges ended with a prisoner swap in December. The seven-time All-Star finished with 10 points and three rebounds in a WNBA preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Clarkson has responded to a Rolling Stone report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace. Clarkson issued a statement on her Instagram page Saturday. She addressed the allegations after 11 current and former employees complained about being overworked and underpaid on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and also called their work “traumatizing to their mental health” in the magazine’s Friday report. In the report, the anonymous employees called Clarkson “fantastic” but said show producers were “monsters” who made their lives “hell.” Clarkson says she loves her team. Clarkson also says that there’s “always room to grow” and that she wants the show to be the “best version of ourselves in any business.”
World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday, according to Guinness World Records
CONQUEIROS, Portugal (AP) — Guinness World Records says the world’s oldest dog recently celebrated his 31st birthday. Bobi's owner says a party was held Saturday for the purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed of Portuguese dog. Bobi has lived his entire life in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros. Leonel Costa says he has owned several other old-age dogs in the past. But he never imagined any of his dogs would reach their 30s. Bobi’s birth date has been confirmed by the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria. It registered Bobi in 1992.
Pieces that may be from wetsuit, surfboard found after surfer attacked by shark off South Australia
SYDNEY (AP) — Searchers have found what appear to be pieces of the wetsuit and surfboard belonging to a 46-year-old surfer who was attacked by a shark off South Australia's coast. School teacher Simon Baccanello was surfing with others on Saturday when he was attacked. Police said Monday they were continuing to search the area beaches for a number of days after high tide in consultation with his family. Searchers say any remains are more likely to drift ashore rather than out to sea. It was the first fatal shark attack in Australia since two occurred in February.
Rockies' Feltner released from hospital after skull fracture, concussion from line drive
DENVER (AP) — Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos. Feltner was injured Saturday night and was discharged from Swedish Medical Center on Sunday. He will not need surgery. Feltner was put on the 15-day injured list. When asked whether the 26-year-old right-hander will be out for days, weeks or months, Black said “probably on the longer end of that.”
2-time world champion Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doyle Brunson died Sunday, according to his agent, Brian Balsbaugh. Brunson was 89. He was one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion. Brunson was called the Godfather of Poker and also was known as “Texas Dolly.” He won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments that is second only to Phil Hellmuth’s 16. He also captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun. The NBA is looking into the matter. The Grizzlies say Morant is suspended from all team activities “pending league review.” The video shows Morant in the front seat of a vehicle, appearing to hold the gun while someone filmed him and broadcast it live over Instagram. Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games this season after the All-Star guard was seen on video holding a gun at a club in the Denver suburbs. The league said the March suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the league.”
Horse dies at Churchill Downs, 8th recent fatality at home of Kentucky Derby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A horse has died after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Rio Moon died after the sixth race. According to Equibase chart notes on the race, the 3-year-old colt “suffered a catastrophic injury to his left foreleg a few strides after the wire.” The notes say Rio Moon was euthanized. The colt was trained by Dale Romans and was winless in six career starts with earnings of $11,621. Two horses were euthanized after being injured in races on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 6. Five others were euthanized after training and racing incidents at the track in the days leading up to the Derby.
