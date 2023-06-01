Top speller in English to be crowned at Scripps National Spelling Bee finals
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee is set to crown a champion, with 11 finalists gathering in a convention center ballroom outside Washington to demonstrate their mastery of Merriam-Webster’s Unabridged dictionary. The bee has undergone many changes as a result of an eight-way tie in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped it out a year later. But one thing that hasn’t changed is the skill and dedication of the top spellers in the English language. The typical workload for a top-level speller is three to four hours of studying each weekday, and more on the weekends. The winner Thursday night receives more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.
Armie Hammer avoids charges after sex assault investigation, says 'name has been cleared'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say actor Armie Hammer will not be charged after a long investigation of a woman’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2017. Hammer said in an Instagram post that he looks forward to beginning the long difficult process of putting his life back together now that he has been cleared. Police began investigating Hammer in 2021 after a woman filed a report that he had sexually assaulted her four years earlier. But the district attorney's office said Thursday that there was insufficient evidence of a crime to charge the 36-year-old actor.
Christopher Nolan breaks down the best ways to watch a movie, ahead of his ‘Oppenheimer’ release
It's no secret that Christopher Nolan made “Oppenheimer” to be seen on the big screen, but not all “big screens” are created equal. As tickets go on sale early for over 1,000 of the best “big screens” out there including IMAX, 70mm and so forth, Nolan, in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, offers a guide to his favorite formats, why it matters and even where he likes to sit in different theaters so that audiences don’t feel like they need a film school degree (or one in theoretical physics) before settling on a projection type. “Opphenheimer” opens on July 21.
Senate labors to stave off US default, wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Days away from a default crisis, the U.S. Senate is dashing to wrap up work on the big debt ceiling and budget cuts package. President Joe Biden negotiated the deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert an unprecedented U.S. default on its debts, and the House passed it Wednesday night. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he wants to finish up without bringing the issue “down to the wire.” Quick passage in the chamber will require cooperation from Democrats and Republicans, much like the centrist coalition that carried it to House passage. The U.S. is facing a potentially disastrous default as soon as Monday if Congress fails to act.
Baseball legend Steve Garvey considering US Senate bid in California, energizing beleaguered GOP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republicans haven't won a U.S. Senate race in heavily Democratic California since 1988. But this time the party might get an MVP on the ballot. Baseball legend Steve Garvey is seriously considering entering the state's 2024 Senate race as a Republican. His candidacy would reorder a growing field that already includes several prominent Democratic members of Congress. Republicans are outnumbered 2-to-1 by Democratic voters in the state, and they have struggled for years to find candidates for top elected offices. Garvey was a star first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, and he was the National League MVP in 1974.
Charges dropped against man who served 21 years in prison for deaths of 2 Michigan hunters
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the slayings of two Michigan hunters. Jeff Titus was released from prison in February when authorities acknowledged that critical information about another prime suspect — an Ohio serial killer — was never shared with his lawyer in 2002. Kalamazoo County prosecutor Jeff Getting says Titus will not face a new trial. Doug Estes and Jim Bennett were fatally shot near Titus’ rural property in 1990. There was no physical evidence against Titus. Prosecutors portrayed him as a hothead who didn’t like trespassers. Titus says he's “truly innocent” and grateful to be free.
New footprints revive hope in Colombia of finding four children missing in jungle
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The discovery this week of small footprints in a southern jungle-clad area of Colombia has rekindled hope of finding alive four children who survived a small plane crash and went missing a month ago. Gen. Pedro Sánchez, commander of the Joint Command of Special Operations says searchers found footprints Tuesday about 2 miles ( 3.2 kilometers) northwest of where the plane crashed May 1 with three adults and four indigenous children aged 13, 9 and 4 and 11 months. The searchers believe they were of the oldest child, a girl, and the new clue may indicate that at least one of the children is alive, and that the group may have changed course.
Tommy Prine doesn't dodge his father's legacy but makes his own way in compelling debut
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer-songwriter Tommy Prine is poised to release a promising debut album that neither runs from nor depends heavily on his father’s legacy. The son of legendary Americana singer-songwriter John Prine, who died of complications from the coronavirus in April 2020, Tommy Prine sings with courage and grace about loss, love and growing up. Writing these songs helped him sort through his grief, he said in an interview. The occasional references to his father are never cloying and often moving. This album would have been great even without a famous father in the mix because Tommy Prine has his own story to tell.
Authorities recover bodies of 2 sisters after vessel found submerged in Alaska; 2 still missing
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have recovered the bodies of two sisters onboard a fishing charter boat that was found partially submerged off southeast Alaska amid rough seas. Two others remain missing from the charter, which was taken by two vacationing couples. Alaska State Troopers say they believe the bodies are those of Danielle Agcaoili of Waipahu, Hawaii, and her sister Brandi Tyau of Canoga Park, California. They were recovered from the boat around 5 p.m. Wednesday and taken to the state medical examiner’s office. Tyau's partner, Robert Solis, and the boat captain, Morgan Robidou, of Sitka, Alaska, remain missing. Danielle Agcaoili’s partner Maury Agcaoili was found unresponsive in the water near the boat Sunday and later pronounced dead.
FDA warns consumers not to use off-brand versions of Ozempic, Wegovy
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use versions of the popular weight-loss drug used in Ozempic and Wegovy and sold online because they might not contain the same ingredients as prescription products and may not be safe or effective. Agency officials said this week that they have received reports of problems after patients used versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in the brand-name medications, which have been compounded or mixed in pharmacies. Consumers should only use semaglutide prescribed by a health are provider and filled by a licensed pharmacy, FDA said.
