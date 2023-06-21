Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, a social media personality known for expressing misogynistic views online, has arrived at court in the Romanian capital. Prosecutors there have charged him with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. Prosecutors have also filed charges against Tate’s brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women. Romania's anti-organized crime agency allege the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania as well as the United States and Britain. The agency alleged that seven female victims were misled and transported to Romania, where they were sexually exploited and subjected to physical violence by the gang.
Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn of heavy rainfall
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Bret is chugging toward the eastern Caribbean as the region rushed to prepare itself for an unusually early storm and the torrential rains that are forecast. Bret has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving across the Atlantic Ocean at 18 mph on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm is expected to pummel some eastern Caribbean islands on Thursday at near hurricane strength. A tropical storm watch was issued for Barbados.
Parents take on struggle for trans rights for their kids and others in conservative Poland
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Parents of trans children are mobilizing in Poland seeking acceptance after the country’s leader mocked trans people last year during Pride season. Poland has been ranked as the worst country in the European Union for LGBTQ+ rights. The situation is especially fraught for transgender people, with low levels of acceptance even by many parents and suicides. The road is especially torturous for those seeking to change their gender markers on their documents. They must sue their parents for having assigned them the wrong gender at birth, and the process can take a long time. At Warsaw's Pride parade last weekend, parents offered free hugs to young gay and transgender people whose own parents have rejected them.
Blood-red crickets invade Nevada town, residents fight back with brooms, leaf blowers, snow plows
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — The small town of Elko in rural northeastern Nevada is being invaded by a swarm of blood-red crickets. The unwelcome visitors began to emerge around late May and early June. Nevada's entomologist says the cannibalistic critters won't stay long, but frustrated residents can't wait to see them go. They've tried using brooms, leaf blowers and snow plows to get rid of them. State transportation officials have put up signs on highways warning drivers of greasy roads. Freeways are a popular hangout spot for the insects known as Mormon crickets. That's because once one cricket dies, more come and start feeding on each other. The entomologist says they'll be gone by the end of August once they finish mating and lay a new generation of eggs in the soil.
Hawaii volcano stops erupting, putting an end to stunning lava show
HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists say an eruption of a Hawaii volcano that began nearly two weeks ago has come to a pause. Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting June 7 after a three-month pause, displaying fountains of glowing red lava without threatening any communities or structures. Scientists declared the eruption paused again Monday when it rapidly declined in the afternoon. The eruption sent crowds of people to the Big Island's Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which offered safe views of the lava. Scientists will continue to monitor Kilauea, which is Hawaii's second-largest volcano.
Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, reach settlement in divorce
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Armie Hammer has reached a divorce agreement with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, nearly three years after she filed to end their marriage. Hammer’s attorney filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday informing a judge that the actor and Chambers have come to terms over child custody and other issues. A judge will need to sign off on the proposed agreement and declare the two divorced. The settlement comes weeks after LA County prosecutors declined to charge Hammer in a sexual assault investigation. Hammer said on Instagram that he looks forward to putting his life back together now that his name has been cleared.
Summer solstice brings druids, pagans and thousands of curious people to Stonehenge
LONDON (AP) — Druids, pagans, hippies, local residents and tourists gathered around a prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun. Or to have some communal fun. They stayed and celebrated at Stonehenge on Tuesday night and greeted sunrise on Wednesday which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. At dawn, the sun rose behind what is known as the Heel Stone in the northeast part of the horizon and the first rays shone into the heart of the stone circle. The sky was clear — not always the case during an English summer.
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely averts time behind bars in a tax and gun case
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter will plead guilty to federal tax offenses and avoid a full prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars. Hunter Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of the agreement made public Tuesday. The agreement will spare him prosecution on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user if he adheres to certain conditions. The White House says the president and the first lady “love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life.” Ex-President Donald Trump likens the Hunter Biden deal to a “mere traffic ticket."
Tornadoes clobber Mississippi. Hours later, its governor attends Republican fundraiser in Alabama
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves traveled to Alabama for a Republican fundraising event as people in his state were still reeling from death, injury and destruction from back-to-back storms. Tornadoes struck two south Mississippi communities since late Sunday. Thousands of central Mississippi residents have been without electricity since thunderstorms last week. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Reeves headlined a Republican Governors Association fundraiser Monday in Birmingham. Reeves is seeking reelection. His campaign manager says the event was planned long ago and Reeves stayed in touch with emergency officials. Communications director for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley says Reeves chose the wealthy and well-connected over people whose lives were upended by storms.
Counter-terrorism experts say Africa is the world's terrorism hot spot with half of 2022's victims
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Counter-terrorism experts say Africa is now the world’s terrorism hot spot, with half of the victims killed last year in sub-Saharan Africa. But they say al-Qaida and Islamic State affiliates remain widespread and active. International police agency Interpol also said during a panel discussion at the U.N. on Tuesday that terrorism linked to extreme right-wing ideology increased an estimated 50-fold over the past decade, particularly in Europe, North America and parts of the Asia-Pacific. The experts see deteriorating global security making the terrorism threat “more complex and decentralized” while drones and artificial intelligence have opened new ways to plan and carry out attacks. The United Nations is hosting a conference of counter-terrorism agencies this week.
