Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits on verge of revival by appeals court
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court will consider reviving the lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children. After hearing oral arguments Wednesday, the court could order the two cases to trial. The lawsuits were filed after Jackson’s death by Wade Robson in 2013 and James Safechuck in 2014. The two became known for telling their stories on the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland." They sued two corporations that were owned by Jackson, alleging the companies had a duty to protect them from years of abuse. A judge disagreed, and two years ago threw out the lawsuits. That ruling could soon be overturned.
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $910 million after no one wins top prize
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $910 million after a drawing without a winner extended a stretch of bad luck dating back to April. The numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and the yellow ball 25. The absence of a winner for Tuesday’s estimated $820 million jackpot means there have been 28 drawings without a big winner. The new $910 million prize for Friday night's drawing is among the largest in U.S. lottery history and follows a $1.08 billion Powerball prize won by a player July 19 in Los Angeles.
Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain join star-studded Times Square rally of striking actors and writers
NEW YORK (AP) — SAG-AFTRA held its largest and most star-studded rally yet on Tuesday in Times Square. Their picket sign-waving show of solidary hit 12 days into the actors strike and a day after a Variety reporter questioned the lack of A-listers. Jessica Chastain and Brendan Fraser were among those joining the throngs of demonstrators. Actors and union representatives took turns giving fiery speeches in the heart of Times Square while tourists gawked and passing trucks honked in support. At times, they took aim at the corporate lights and billboards around them, including the Walt Disney-owned ESPN and ABC studios alongside the rally.
Saudi Arabia is spending billions to become a global gaming hub. Some fans don't want to play
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia aims to become the “ultimate global hub” of the $180 billion-a-year video game industry. Over the past year it has earmarked nearly $40 billion for a new gaming conglomerate, become the largest outside investor in Nintendo and hosted an international tournament with $45 million in prize money. Other wealthy Gulf nations like the UAE are also trying to get in on the action. But as with similar forays into soccer and golf, Saudi Arabia has faced pushback from fans who accuse it of “sportswashing” human rights abuses. A number of big names in the video game industry have pulled out of partnerships in recent years, but the money remains a major draw.
Biden's dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten or attacked agency officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one bite by the German shepherd required a hospital visit. A Biden family spokesperson says the White House is a uniquely stressful place for pets and that the president and first lady are working to make the situation better for everyone. A Secret Service spokesperson says the agency takes seriously the safety and wellbeing of its employees. The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained the records from the Department of Homeland Security.
Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house
Pete Davidson will perform 50 hours of community service to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home. Los Angeles prosecutors say Tuesday that the 29-year-old “Saturday Night Live” actor and comedian will likely do his community service with the New York Fire Department, where his late father worked. Davidson has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor and entered an 18-month diversion program that also includes 12 hours of traffic school, and an order to obey all laws. Prosecutors have said previously that Davidson's recklessness led to a “serious collision" with the Beverly Hills home on March 4.
First panda born in France says goodbye and heads to China
PARIS (AP) — The first panda ever born in France bid farewell to the French zoo where it grew up and set off Tuesday for its new home in China. The 264-pound panda peered out of the cage as staff at the Beauval Zoo south of Paris paid an emotional farewell. Its name is Yuan Meng, which means ‘’the realization of a wish” or “accomplishment of a dream.” Crowds of well-wishers waved goodbye. Yuan Meng was born in 2017 to parents at Beauval on a 10-year loan from China. The mother later gave birth to twin pandas. All the offspring are meant to be eventually be sent to China.
House Republicans plan to hold Meta's Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is being threatened with contempt of Congress. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says his House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on a resolution to hold Zuckerberg in contempt. A vote on the charges in the full House could come this fall. Republicans said Zuckerberg has “willfully refused” to comply with a February subpoena. A spokesperson for Meta says they have been providing the committee with tens of thousands of pages of documents and will continue to do so. If the House were to hold Zuckerberg in contempt, the Justice Department would decide whether to prosecute him.
At RAGBRAI, 'the ride will provide' is the mantra for thousands as they bike across Iowa
CARROLL, Iowa (AP) — Associated Press Sports Writer Dave Skretta is one of the thousands of bicyclists riding across Iowa in the annual RAGBRAI event. The Iowa native has ridden the 500-mile trek many times. He says each time brings new twists and turns but the friendships are a bedrock feature for everyone. Some of his fellow riders say it's like hanging out with family. Skretta also says the memories never stop flowing. And sometimes those are important to get through the challenging days.
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says one of its agents was driving Gov. Ron DeSantis' vehicle in a motorcade when it was involved in a multi-car accident in Tennessee. DeSantis was uninjured while traveling Tuesday to a campaign stop for his 2024 presidential bid. The chain reaction crash happened on Interstate 75 in Chattanooga. Police say traffic slowed, causing four cars in the motorcade to hit one another. Police say the vehicles involved in the crash were government vehicles. Police and DeSantis' campaign spokesperson say the Republican White House hopeful was unhurt. Police say one DeSantis staff member suffered a minor injury. DeSantis has trailed front-runner Donald Trump in the GOP presidential contest.
