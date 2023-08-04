Actor Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' dies at 83
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Mark Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” “Better Call Saul,” has died at 83. The actor died at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City following a short illness. Margolis was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for “Breaking Bad,” as Hector, the elderly don of his drug clan. Much of his character’s backstory later played out on “Better Call Saul,” the prequel in which he guest-starred from 2016 to 2022. Margolis also was known for many film roles, particularly in the films of Darren Aronofsky: “Noah,” “Black Swan,” “The Wrestler” and “Pi.” His breakout movie role was Alberto “The Shadow” in “Scarface.”
North Carolina Rep. Manning's office says she has broken sternum after three-vehicle wreck
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina congresswoman injured in a serious automobile accident this week is recovering at home from a broken sternum and bone in her foot. Democrat Kathy Manning's office provided more details Friday about the result of an accident the day before. Both left the hospital Thursday. The highway patrol says that it was a three-vehicle accident and that a driver of another car was cited for failing to yield. Manning's aide was driving the second-term U.S. House member, who represents the 6th Congressional District in north-central North Carolina. The House is in its August recess.
A Greek zoo serves up frozen meals to animals to help them beat the heat
SPATA, Greece (AP) — A zoo outside Athens is feeding animals with frozen meals to help shield them from the searing heat as heat wave temperatures return to Greece. Tiembe the lion's breakfast on Friday consisted of chunks of red meat and bone packed in a foot-long block of ice. The zoo is also treating turtles and a deer that suffered burns and other injuries during an 11-day wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes. The extreme heat and multiple fires have killed thousands of farm and wild animals and focused attention on animal welfare. The intensifying heat wave temperatures are also a concern biodiversity that is increasingly under threat in southern Europe.
Austrian leader proposes enshrining the use of cash in his country's constitution
BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s leader is proposing to enshrine in the country’s constitution a right to use cash, which remains more popular in the Alpine nation than in many other places. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Friday that “more and more people are concerned that cash could be restricted as a means of payment in Austria.” His office said that the “uncertainty” is fueled by contradictory information and reports. While payments by card and electronic methods have become increasingly dominant in many European countries, Austria and neighboring Germany remain relatively attached to cash. Protecting cash against supposed threats has been a demand of the far-right opposition Freedom Party, which has led polls in Austria in recent months.
Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits human trafficking and rape trial
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has won his appeal to be released from house arrest. His spokesperson says he will instead be put under judicial control measures. The exact restrictions that Tate will face were not immediately made public. The decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal comes after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old Tate in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case. All four were arrested in late December near Bucharest, and have denied the allegations against them.
Cyprus allows human COVID-19 medications to be used against deadly virus mutation in cats
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Veterinarians in Cyprus are lauding a government decision to allow its stock of human COVID-19 medication to be used against a feline virus that has killed thousands of cats on the Mediterranean island. The association for animal doctors said Friday that it had petitioned the government for access to the medication at “reasonable prices” from the beginning of this year. That's when the mutation that causes lethal Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) began to noticeably crop up in the island’s cat population. Activists said the high price of the medication put it out of reach of many cat care givers. Spread through contact with cat feces, neither the virus nor its mutation can be passed on to humans.
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states
MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A cyberattack has affected computers at hospitals in multiple states, forcing some emergency rooms to close and ambulances to be diverted. The attack is disrupting facilities operated by Prospect Medical Holdings, which is based in California and has hospitals and clinics there and in Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania. Emergency departments at Connecticut's Manchester and Rockville General hospitals were closed and their patients diverted for much of Thursday. Waterbury Hospital's ER is using paper records. Many primary care services remained closed Friday, including elective surgeries, outpatient appointments and blood drives. Officials said they're still trying to determine the extent of the problem.
Mega Millions players will have another chance on Friday night to win a $1.35 billion jackpot
Lottery players will have a shot at an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. There have been 30 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game’s jackpot on April 18. The prize has steadily grown to tie for the fourth-largest ever in the U.S. ahead of the next drawing Friday night. The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1-in-302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The $1.35 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Those who opt for a lump sum payout would get an estimated $659.5 million.
Diana Taurasi becomes first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, scoring season-high 42 for Mercury
PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi received a pass and in an instant, the shot was off her fingertips. It was a 3-pointer that splashed through the net, just like so many others. Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, hitting the mark with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night. After the shot, the crowd in Phoenix erupted in cheers and Taurasi’s teammates surrounded her in a circle, jumping up and down and celebrating. It was part of a vintage night for the 41-year-old Taurasi, who had a season-high 42 points in Phoenix's 91-71 victory. She started the night needing 18 points to make it to 10,000 — and finished at 10,024.
Rare otter attack injures three women floating on inner tubes on popular Montana river
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A rare attack by a river otter in southern Montana has injured three women floating on inner tubes. One victim's wounds were serious enough that she had to be airlifted to a hospital. The attack happened near the town of Cardwell on a remote stretch of the popular Jefferson River. Authorities said at least one otter swam up to the adult women at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and attacked them. The women were able to get to shore, where one of them called 911. The woman who was helicoptered to a hospital had wounds on her arms and face. The other two sustained injuries to their arms.
