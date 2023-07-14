Mexico files border boundaries complaint over Texas' floating barrier plan on Rio Grande
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's top diplomat says her country has sent a diplomatic note to the U.S. government expressing concern that Texas' plan to deploy floating barriers on the Rio Grande may violate 1944 and 1970 treaties on boundaries and water. Foreign Relations Secretary Alicia Bárcena says Mexico will send an inspection team to the Rio Grande to see whether any of the barrier extends into Mexico's side of the border river. Bárcena also complained about U.S. efforts to put up barbed wire on a low-lying island in the river near Eagle Pass, Texas. Bárcena said Friday that if the buoys impede the flow of water, it would be illegal.
Woman arrested on drug charges in death of Robert De Niro's grandson, official says
NEW YORK (AP) — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges and is accused of selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday. Sofia Haley Marks appeared before a judge Friday and agreed to remain jailed for now. She was arrested Thursday on three counts of narcotics distribution stemming from the sale of drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. He was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 2. A lawyer for Marks declined comment.
More are participating in the lottery as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar
AMBLER, Pa. (AP) — Convenience stores are swamped as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar to some of their largest in the history of the games. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $560 million — the seventh-highest. Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has grown to an estimated $875 million — the third-highest. Yet some experts raise concerns with the games. Their abysmal odds — 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball — are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The director of the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers University says the lottery has historically acted as a regressive tax on the poor — people that can least afford to lose their money buy the most tickets.
GOP attorneys general shift the battle over affirmative action to the workplace
NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen Republican state attorneys general are cautioning CEOs of the 100 biggest U.S. companies on the legal consequences for using race as a factor in hiring and employment practices. The move demonstrates how the Supreme Court’s recent ruling dismantling affirmative action in higher education may trickle into the workplace. The state attorneys general sent a letter to the CEOs on Thursday arguing that the controversial June ruling declaring that race cannot be a factor in college admissions could also apply to private entities, like employers. Some legal experts note, however, that the court’s ruling applies to higher education institutions and other entities that receive federal funding, and doesn’t directly change private employer obligations.
Prosecutor says Kevin Spacey is not just a 'big flirt,' but a ‘big sexual bully’
LONDON (AP) — Kevin Spacey has denied that grabbing men by the crotch was his “trademark” pickup move. The Hollywood star got increasingly testy under questioning on Friday in court in London by the prosecutor who accused him of sexually assaulting four men. The 63-year-old Oscar winner has pleaded not guilty to charges, including sexual and indecent assault. Spacey’s stellar film, television and stage career went into a spiral in 2017 as the #MeToo movement gained momentum and a fellow actor accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior. Spacey says he never sexually assaulted three men, saying two of them had shared consensual encounters with him. He said crotch-grabbing allegations by a fourth was just a “clumsy pass.”
The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown
The very online showdown between Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” all started with a date: July 21. It’s not an uncommon thing for studios to counterprogram films in different genres on a big weekend, but the stark differences between an intense, serious-minded picture about the man who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb and a lighthearted, candy-colored anthropomorphizing of a childhood doll quickly became the stuff of viral fodder. It's even got the world's biggest stars promoting other films. The consensus is “Barbenheimer” is good for everyone — the movies, the theaters and the business.
At least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago area this week, weather service says
CHICAGO (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado outbreak in the Chicago area this week produced at least 11 twisters. Preliminary findings show they were relatively weak. No injuries were reported when Wednesday’s storms ripped roofs from buildings and toppled trees in the Chicago area and points west. One tornado touched down near O’Hare International Airport. The weather service said Friday that at least eight tornadoes had preliminary ratings of EF-0. Those produce winds as high as 85 miles per hour. The three others had preliminary ratings of EF-1. They pack winds as high as 110 miles per hour.
Alex Galchenyuk of Coyotes repeatedly used racial slur, intimidated officers after stop, report says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A police report says Alex Galchenyuk repeatedly used racial slurs toward a police officer in training and threatened to have two officers killed during a traffic stop last weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona. Those actions led the Arizona Coyotes to terminate the player's contract. A Scottsdale Police Department report said Galchenyuk was erratic and aggressive toward officers after apparently crashing a car into a sign. Police said in the report that Galchenyuk cited connections in Moscow while threatening the officers' lives and uttered a racial slur several times while referring to the officer in training. Galchenyuk was born in the U.S. to Belarusian parents and spent much of his childhood in Russia.
Crowds cheer as India launches a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole
SRIHARIKOTA, India (AP) — An Indian spacecraft is blazing its way toward the far side of the moon in a follow-up mission to a failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3, the word for “moon craft” in Sanskrit, took off on Friday from a launchpad in southern India, along with an orbiter, a lander and a rover. The spacecraft is set to embark on a monthlong journey before landing on the moon’s surface later in August. That'll make India the fourth country — after the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China — to achieve this. India’s previous attempt to land a robotic spacecraft near the moon’s south pole failed in 2019.
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Lisa Marie Presley died from complications from bariatric surgery she had several years ago. The details were revealed in an autopsy report released by coroner's officials on Thursday. Presley's death was ruled as being from natural causes. The singer, songwriter and heir of Elvis Presley died at a Los Angeles hospital at age 54 on Jan. 12. Paramedics had responded to a 911 call of a woman in cardiac arrest at her home. Presley was buried at Graceland, the home where she lived with her father as a child that has become a museum, tourist attraction and shrine for Elvis fans.
