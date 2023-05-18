Surf's up! Florida's St. George Island beach named nation's best in annual ranking
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 9-mile stretch of Florida sugar-white sand in an unspoiled natural setting alongside the Gulf of Mexico is the nation’s best beach for 2023. That's according to an annual ranking released by a university professor known as “Dr. Beach.” The state park on St. George Island just off the Florida Panhandle drew the top honor Thursday from Stephen Leatherman, professor in the Department of Earth & Environment at Florida International University. This year’s top 10 list marks the 33rd year Leatherman has rated America’s beaches. St. George Island is frequently on the list. Leatherman said what set it apart this year is its natural beauty, lack of development and abundant activities including fishing, swimming, kayaking, cycling, camping and an unparalleled view for stargazers.
Michigan boy who used slingshot to save sister says he 'was just lucky'
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan teenager who is credited with using an uncommon weapon to save his sister from an abduction says he was “freaking out” when he reached for his slingshot. Thirteen-year-old Owen Burns says he opened a window at his home and fired a marble and a rock. Police say the 17-year-old assailant was hit in the head and chest. Owen's 8-year-old sister got away. It happened on May 10 in Alpena Township in northern Michigan. State police say they are amazed that Owen used a slingshot to rescue his sister. Owen says the attacker was a “big target” for his slingshot, not the usual small can. Owen modestly says, “I was just lucky.”
'Indiana Jones' swings into Cannes Film Festival; Harrison Ford honored before joyous festivalgoers
CANNES, France (AP) — Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford swung into Cannes Thursday for the world premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in one of the most anticipated events of the French Riviera festival. Ford, who has said “Dial of Destiny” will be his last performance as the character, is also set to receive an honorary Palme d’Or from the Cannes Film Festival. Fedoras abounded in the throngs of onlookers who watched Ford and company hit the red carpet. Ford walked hand in hand with his wife, Calista Flockhart, and later joined his cast mates as John Williams’ score played across the red carpet.
Mastodon bones unearthed by Michigan work crew go on display in museum
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Museum officials in Grand Rapids, Michigan, showed off mastodon bones that were unearthed last year during a drainage dig in the western part of the state and belonged to a juvenile male mastodon that lived 13,000 years ago. The skeleton was discovered on private property belonging to the Clapp family in August by a crew working for a drain commission. The Clapps decided to donate the remains to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. While much of the skeleton still is going through the drying process, a selection of the bones will be publicly displayed for the first time during an exhibit that opens Saturday.
10K bridges similar to Pittsburgh one that collapsed should be checked for corrosion, report says
Investigators looking into the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge last year want transportation officials nationwide to examine more than 10,000 other bridges with similar steel construction. The National Transportation Safety Board says in a report Thursday it wants states and cities to make sure their bridges don’t have corrosion like what they found on the bridge that collapsed. The safety board says drainage problems on the weathered steel bridge caused parts of it to deteriorate over time. It says Pennsylvania neglected for years to clear the debris, dirt and leaves that were causing the problem, even though inspectors noted the issue. The Pennsylvania Transportation Department didn't immediately respond to the recommendations.
Will dashboard AM radio be saved? Bipartisan bill would require automakers to keep it in new cars
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are pushing to keep AM radio in the nation’s cars. A bipartisan group in Congress has introduced the “AM for Every Vehicle Act.” It would require automakers to keep AM radio in new cars at no additional cost. Supporters cite public safety concerns and AM radio’s critical role in transmitting emergency alerts. The proposed legislation arrives as more and more automakers say goodbye to AM radio in newer car models. Critics of the bill say that mandating AM radio is unnecessary — pointing to the Integrated Public Alerts and Warning System, which can distribute safety warnings across AM, FM, internet-based and satellite radios, as well as over cellular networks.
Videos show purported ivory-billed woodpeckers as US moves toward extinction decision
New video and photographs purporting to show ivory-billed woodpeckers flying in a Louisiana forest have been published by researchers. The grainy images published Thursday comes as government officials said they will make a final decision this year on whether the birds are extinct. Several experts said it adds to prior indications of the woodpecker's survival, but others dismissed the new research. There have been multiple reported sightings over decades. None fully resolved doubt, and federal officials said in 2021 there was “no objective evidence” of the bird’s continued existence.
Sam Zell, billionaire real estate investor, dies
Sam Zell, a Chicago real estate magnate who earned a multibillion-dollar fortune and a reputation as “the grave dancer” for his ability to revive moribund properties has died due to complications from a recent illness. He was 81. Bearded and blunt-spoken, Zell reveled in bucking traditional wisdom. He had a golden touch with real estate, and got his start managing apartment buildings as a college student. By the time he reached his 70s, he had amassed a fortune estimated at $3.8 billion.
Austrian actor Helmut Berger, movie star in the 1960s and 1970s, dies at 78
BERLIN (AP) — Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, a European movie star in the 1960s and 1970s who rose to prominence with roles in films by Italian director Luchino Visconti, has died. He was 78. His agent said that Berger died “peacefully but nevertheless unexpectedly” early Thursday in his home city of Salzburg. In 1964, he worked as a film extra in Rome before being discovered by Visconti, who would later become his partner and in 1966 gave him his first role. He played prominent roles in Visconti’s “The Damned,” “Ludwig” and “Conversation Piece.” Berger’s credits also included appearances in Vittorio De Sica’s “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis,” Massimo Dallamano’s “Dorian Gray,” and, later, in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III.”
