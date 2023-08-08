Riverfront brawl brings unwelcome attention to historic civil rights city in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama’s capital city say three people are expected to be in custody Tuesday on charges including misdemeanor assault in connection with a riverfront brawl that drew nationwide attention. The Montgomery police chief says videos of the incident that circulated widely on social media are crucial in investigating what happened. One person has turned himself in and the other two have agreed to turn themselves in by the end of the day. The fight was largely split along racial lines and began when a moored pontoon boat blocked a touring riverboat with 227 passengers aboard from docking in its designated space along the city’s riverfront.
Jay-Z's Made In America fest canceled due to 'severe circumstances outside of production control'
Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival in Philadelphia has been canceled. The festival cited “severe circumstances outside of production control” for the abrupt cancellation, which came two months after the lineup was released. No additional details were shared. The festival has been held over Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia every year since 2012, with the exception of 2020 due to COVID-19. Lizzo and SZA were this year’s headliners. Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola, and many more were scheduled to perform. Philadelphia’s mayor expressed disappointment at the cancellation but said he is looking forward to the festival returning in 2024.
Woman seriously injured by rare shark bite off NYC's Rockaway Beach
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a woman was seriously injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach. The city parks department says the 65-year-old woman was swimming off Rockaway Beach just before 6 p.m. Monday when a shark bit her on the left leg. Lifeguards pulled the woman from the water and administered first aid. A police spokesperson says the woman was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Lifeguards cleared swimmers from the water. Police searched the area for sharks with a helicopter but did not find any. Experts say shark bites are extremely rare, with only 57 bites recorded last year worldwide.
Singer Ciara expecting fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy-winning performer Ciara is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. A representative for the singer confirmed the news to The Associated Press. Ciara originally broke the news in a video announcement on her Instagram, revealing her pregnant silhouette in front of a pool. In July 2020, Ciara and Wilson welcomed their second child, Win Harrison Wilson. In 2017, they had their first — Sienna Princess Wilson. Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, from previous relationship with rapper Future.
Zoom, which thrived on the remote work revolution, wants workers back in the office part-time
NEW YORK (AP) — Zoom became a symbol of remote work during the pandemic but the company is now joining a growing return-to-office trend. Zoom is asking employees who live within a 50-mile radius of its offices to work onsite two days a week. The company said it's decided that “a structured hybrid approach – meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams – is most effective for Zoom.”
A Texas man on a trip to spread his dad's ashes died of heat stroke in Utah's Arches National Park
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Texas man whose body was found in Arches National Park in Utah is believed to have died of heat stroke while on a trip to spread his father’s ashes. Two sisters of James Bernard Hendricks said the 66-year-old Austin man likely became disoriented from heat, dehydration and high altitude. Hendricks said in social media posts before his death that he was stopping in Utah while traveling to the Sierra Nevada region of Nevada and California to spread his father's ashes. Hendricks was reported overdue on Aug. 1. Rangers found his body in the park later that day. His water bottle was empty.
The FAA asks the FBI to consider criminal charges against 22 more unruly airline passengers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say they're asking the FBI to consider criminal prosecution of nearly two dozen more airline passengers accused of disturbances on flights. The incidents range from sexual assault to smoking in airplane lavatories. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that it has now referred more than 270 cases to the FBI since late 2021. The FAA can seek fines of up to $37,000 against unruly passengers, but it lacks authority to file criminal charges. That's when the agency refers cases to the FBI.
Texas woman known as the 'Sassy Trucker' leaves Dubai after monthslong legal dispute, advocate says
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Houston woman known online as the “Sassy Trucker” who had been stranded in Dubai for months over an altercation at a car rental agency has left the United Arab Emirates. Tierra Young Allen took off on a flight out of the UAE on Tuesday. That's according to Radha Stirling, who runs a for-hire advocacy group long critical of the UAE called Detained in Dubai. Stirling says Allen paid a $1,360 deposit to Dubai police to clear the travel ban she faced. It wasn’t clear if Allen still has any legal complaints against her. Officials in Dubai did not immediately return a request for comment, nor did the U.S. State Department.
US investigating power-assisted steering failure complaints in older Ram pickup trucks
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a probe into reports that some older Ram 1500 pickup trucks can lose their power-steering assistance with little or no warning. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers over 1.1 million pickups from the 2013 through 2016 model years. The agency says it has 380 complaints about the problem that include three crashes but no injuries. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, recalled 440 pickups in 2016 to fix a power steering problem. But the agency says it has complaints indicating a similar failure in trucks that weren't recalled. The agency says the recall query will determine if enough vehicles were recalled or if another safety defect might be causing problems.
DJ Casper, Chicago disc jockey and creator of 'Cha Cha Slide,' dies after battle with cancer
CHICAGO (AP) — Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. WLS-TV reports that Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and that his wife confirmed his death Monday in a statement. His “Cha Cha Slide” continues to be a favorite at weddings, clubs and many other events about two decades after it became popular. Participants typically dance in lines and rows, following commands to a funky beat on when and where to step, stomp, hop and slide. Perry told WLS-TV in a May interview that the “Cha Cha Slide” initially was an aerobic exercise for his nephew who worked at a fitness club.
