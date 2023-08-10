US probing Virginia fatal crash involving Tesla suspected of running on automated driving system
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators have sent a team to investigate a fatal crash in Virginia involving a Tesla suspected of running on a partially automated driving system. The latest crash in July brings to 35 the number of Tesla crashes under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since 2016. In all the cases, the agency suspects the Teslas were operating on a partially automated driving system such as Autopilot. At least 17 people have died. The safety agency said in documents Thursday that the Tesla ran beneath a heavy truck, but gave no details. A spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff's office said that on July 19, a Tesla ran underneath the side of a tractor trailer, killing the Tesla driver. Messages were left seeking comment from Tesla.
Suburban Detroit woman says she found a live frog in a spinach container
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A woman in suburban Detroit says she got a scare when she discovered a live frog in a container of spinach she had just bought at a grocery store. The Detroit Free Press and WJBK-TV report that Amber Worrick of Southfield says she bought the sealed spinach package from a Meijer store. She says that when she got home, her daughter found a live frog in the container and let out a scream. Worrick says she returned the package and the frog to the store. Workers there released the frog and gave Worrick a refund. A Michigan Department of Agricultural and Rural Development spokesperson says the store should have contacted the agency so it could investigate.
Mississippi Supreme Court won't remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court says it will not remove NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money. Three justices issued a brief ruling Wednesday. They affirmed a trial court judge's decision that Favre must remain as a defendant in the civil lawsuit filed by the state Department of Human Services. Prosecutors say millions of welfare dollars for low-income Mississippi residents were squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people from 2016 to 2019. The department sued more than three dozen people or businesses in 2022 to try to recover some of the money.
China accuses US of trying to block its development and demands that technology curbs be repealed
BEIJING (AP) — China has accused Washington of trying to block its development after President Joe Biden stepped up a feud over technology and security by tightening controls on U.S. investments that might help Beijing develop its military. The Foreign Ministry accused the Biden administration of pursuing “technology hegemony” and demanded Washington “immediately revoke its erroneous decision.” It warned that the latest restrictions in a spreading conflict over Beijing’s industrial development would hurt global supply chains. Biden's order targets advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence. The order adds to restrictions that limit Chinese access to U.S. processor chips.
Taylor Swift announces '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift closed the 2023 U.S. leg of her landmark Eras Tour in Los Angeles in a big way by announcing the fourth edition of her re-recording project: “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” After playing a few tracks from her “1989” era live, she approached the center of the stage with an acoustic guitar in hand and suggested to the audience that she’d been working on something big. Across more than three hours, Swift offered fans a bevy of career-spanning hits that was less a greatest hits collection, and more a live celebration of an artist in her veterancy.
Another Threshold candle recall? Target recalls 2.2 million products over burn and laceration risks
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s time to check your candle supply again. According to a Thursday notice from federal regulators, Target is recalling 2.2. million candles due to laceration and burn hazards. The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents — including frosted vanilla cupcake, rose petal & lotus and pumpkin spice, among others. According to Thursday’s notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the jars of these candles can break during use, risking burns and lacerations. This isn’t the first time Threshold candles have been under recall. Back in May, Target recalled nearly 5 million Threshold candles over similar safety concerns.
Dutch customs officials make record cocaine seizure worth 600 million euros
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Customs authorities in Rotterdam have confiscated more than 8,000 kilograms (17,600 pounds) of cocaine, the largest seizure of the drug in the Netherlands. Prosecutors say the drugs had an estimated street value of 600 million euros ($662 million). No arrests have been made yet in an investigation following the discovery, which was kept secret because of the ongoing probe. Prosecutors say the drugs, which have been destroyed, were discovered on July 13 hidden in a container of bananas from Ecuador. The EU says the flourishing drug trade in Europe is fueling violence and corruption on the continent.
Twitter-turned-X CEO Linda Yaccarino focuses on winning back big brands on Elon Musk's platform
NEW YORK (AP) — The new CEO of the company formerly known as Twitter says she’s spent much of the past eight weeks trying to get big brands back to advertising on the social media platform that’s been in upheaval since it was bought last year by Elon Musk. X Corp. CEO Linda Yaccarino said Thursday on CNBC that she been focused on talking with brands like Coca Cola, Visa and State Farm. She says her role and Musk's are clearly defined, with Musk leading on ideas and Yaccarino bringing them to market for customers.
5 killed when RV blows tire, crashes head-on into tractor-trailer
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say five people died when a recreational vehicle blew a tire on an interstate highway, crossed the median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred Wednesday on northbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg. The RV was heading south and towing a trailer. It crossed a grassy median after the tire blew and struck the truck. Four people in the RV and the truck driver were all pronounced dead at the scene. The victims in the RV were from Middletown, Pennsylvania. The truck driver was from Martinsburg, West Virginia. No other injuries were reported.
Texas sheriff says 3 hog hunters from Florida died in an underground tank after their dog fell in
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff says three hog hunters visiting from Florida died while apparently trying to rescue their dog after it fell into a hole filled with sewer gas in the middle of a cornfield. Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said Thursday that the bodies of two men and a female, as well as the dog, were pulled from a cistern on the rural outskirts of Austin. He said the chain of events started early Wednesday in the middle of the night with one of the men apparently going in the cistern to rescue the dog, which he described as a bloodhound. Cook said authorities believe the hunters were overcome by hydrogen sulfide gas in the hole and sank to the bottom.
