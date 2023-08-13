Virginia player wounded in deadly attack returns for a new season as an inspiration to his teammates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia running back Mike Hollins knows he will never be the same. He also says the importance of college football has shrunk. But he can't wait to run onto the field with his teammates this season. Hollins was wounded in a shooting attack last November that left three of his teammates dead. He had a long rehabilitation but returned for spring practices. He has been an inspiration to his team. Virginia opens the season Sept. 2 against Tennessee in Nashville. The home opener is a week later against James Madison.
Fiction writers fear the rise of AI, but also see it as a story to tell
NEW YORK (AP) — For many book writers, AI is a threat to their livelihood and the very idea of creativity. More than 10,000 of them endorsed an open letter from the Authors Guild this summer urging AI companies not to use copyrighted work without permission or compensation. At the same time, AI is a story to tell, and no longer just in science fiction. It's becoming part of the narrative for a growing number of fiction writers who only need to follow the news to imagine a world upended. And some authors aren’t just writing about AI, but openly working with it.
Starting next year, child influencers can sue if earnings aren't set aside, says new Illinois law
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is the first state in the U.S. to ensure child social media influencers are compensated for their work. That's according to Sen. David Koehler, of Peoria, who sponsored the bill signed into law Friday that will go into effect on July 1, 2024. Besides coordinated dances and funny toddler comments, family vlogs nowadays may share intimate details of their children’s lives for countless strangers to view. Brand deals featuring the internet’s darlings can reap tens of thousands of dollars per video. But so far there are minimal regulations for the “sharenthood” industry, which experts say can cause serious harm to children.
Researchers have identified a new pack of endangered gray wolves in California
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Researchers are howling with delight after discovering a new pack of endangered gray wolves in California. The state Fish and Game Department says a reported sighting of a wolf in Sequoia National Forest last month led to the discovery of tracks and DNA samples that indicate at least five wolves are living in Tulare County. That's 200 miles from the next-nearest known pack in northeastern California. Gray wolves are a native species but they were hunted to extinction in California in the 1920s. Authorities say the female adult in the new pack is a direct descendant of OR7, the first wolf sighted here in a century.
He's 'just Ken' but will the 'Barbie' movie change his popularity?
NEW YORK (AP) — On and off the big screen, it’s Barbie’s world and Ken is just living in it. As reflected in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster movie that tackles the legacy Mattel’s famous doll, Barbie has always been more popular than Ken. For every Ken doll sold today, there’s generally eight to 10 Barbies sold, according to one toy expert. It’s unclear if Warner Bros’ “Barbie,” which was also co-produced by Mattel, will increase Ken production and sales down the line but some expect there to be increased interest. According to market research firm Circana, Barbie sales overall for the U.S. toy industry increased 40% in the last two weeks of July compared to the same period in 2022.
NFL great Tom Brady touches down in Birmingham and meets some of the locals in a pub before match
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — NFL great Tom Brady got to know some of the locals ahead of his first home match as minority owner of English soccer team Birmingham City. Brady made an appearance at The Roost, a pub near St. Andrew’s stadium, before Birmingham’s game against Leeds in the second-tier Championship. Brady earlier posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew’s.” He later went to the stadium where delivered a pep talk to the players before the game, which Birmingham won 1-0.
Rescued walrus calf that was receiving cuddles as part of his care in Alaska dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A walrus calf found alone and miles from the ocean on Alaska’s North Slope last week and who received cuddles as part of his care after being rescued has died. The nonprofit research facility and public aquarium that was caring for the Pacific walrus calf says he died Friday. The calf was taken in by the center on Aug. 1 after being found by oil field workers a day earlier. The center says he was struggling with a number of health issues, such as nutrient malabsorption, and in the day before his death faced other complications.
In the twilight of the muscle car era, demand for the new 486-horsepower V-8 Ford Mustang is roaring
DETROIT (AP) — Ford says it will start shipping new versions of the Mustang muscle car next week, and more than two thirds of the orders are for 5-liter V-8 engines. The high V-8 take rate comes as Detroit automakers are phasing out the rumbling gas burners in order to meet government emissions requirements as they transition to electric vehicles. Ford says it has about 13,000 U.S. orders for the 2024 Mustangs, which also can be equipped with a four-cylinder turbocharged engine. Of the orders, 67% have the V-8, and more than a quarter of those have manual transmissions. General Motors announced in March that it will stop making the Chevrolet Camaro early next year. Stellantis will stop making gas versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger by the end of this year.
Before-and-after satellite images show Maui devastation in stark contrast
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Before-and-after satellite images show in unmistakable and stark contrast the devastation that wildfires brought to the historic Maui community of Lahaina. Images taken before this week’s fire show streets filled in and bordered by green vegetation. The images taken after the fire show a gray, barren landscape, sometimes with lingering smoke clouds billowing from rubble. One set of before-and-after images shows the lush area home to a huge banyan tree at the heart of the oceanside community reduced to a landscape of gray and black. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. says it doesn’t resemble the place he knew growing up.
Former big league slugger José Bautista signs one-day contract to retire with Blue Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Former big league slugger José Bautista signed a one-day contract so he could retire with the Toronto Blue Jays Friday, one day before his name is added to the team’s level of excellence. Bautista, 42, played for eight teams during 15 seasons in the majors, making his final appearance with Philadelphia in 2018. He hit .247 with 344 homers and 975 RBIs in 1,798 games. The six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger swatted 288 homers during 10 seasons with Toronto, including a major league-leading 54 in 2010 and 43 in 2011.
