A former Trump supporter who got caught up in a January 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News. Filed Wednesday, the suit alleges the network made James Ray Epps a scapegoat for the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Epps says Fox aired statements falsely accusing him of being a provocateur working for federal law enforcement or intelligence agencies, and of encouraging others to commit violence that day in order to discredit Trump and his supporters. The lawsuit says Fox targeted Epps to deflect responsibility for its own complicity in the Jan. 6 violence by spreading false claims that the election had been stolen.
FACT FOCUS: A story about a deadly TikTok boat-jumping challenge went viral. Then it fell apart
News outlets are warning of a deadly TikTok challenge that involves people jumping off speeding boats. National and international news outlets in recent days have cited a local news report in Alabama claiming four people drowned attempting the stunt. But the state’s public safety agency says the claim is false. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told The Associated Press it has investigated six boating and marine-related deaths this year and none were tied to TikTok trends. The social media company also said it has seen no such challenge spreading widely on its platform.
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations with 27 as ‘Last of Us’ and ‘White Lotus’ give HBO top 3 spots
LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO dominates this year's Emmy nominations, with the elite trio of “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” combining for a whopping 74 nods. “Succession” led all nominees at the Wednesday morning announcements with 24, including acting nominations for series leads Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin. “The Last of Us” got 24 nominations, and “The White Lotus” got 23. “Ted Lasso” led all comedy nominees with 21. But the nominations are clouded by the possibility that Hollywood actors will soon join screenwriters on strike. The Emmy Awards are currently scheduled for Sept. 18.
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Webb Space Telescope is marking one year of cosmic photographs with one of its best yet. NASA unveiled the latest snapshot Wednesday, revealing the dramatic close-up of 50 young stars at the moment of birth. This star-forming region is 390 light-years away. The cloud complex is relatively small and quiet yet full of illuminated gases, jets of hydrogen and even dense cocoons of dust with the delicate beginnings of even more stars. The young stars appear to be no bigger than our sun. Scientists say the breathtaking shot provides the best clarity yet of this brief phase of a star's life.
3 dead, 14 hurt after Greyhound bus strikes semis in Illinois; NTSB investigating
HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say a Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway rest area exit in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously. State police say the bus was traveling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County when it crashed into the semis just before 2 a.m. State police say four people were taken to a hospital by helicopter and at least 10 were transported by ambulance. The agency says no one in the tractor-trailers was injured in the crash, about 25 miles east of St. Louis. A Greyhound spokesperson said the bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.
Sarah Silverman and novelists sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for ingesting their books
Ask ChatGPT about comedian Sarah Silverman’s memoir “The Bedwetter” and the artificial intelligence chatbot can come up with a detailed synopsis of every part of the book. Does that mean it effectively “read” and memorized a pirated copy? Or it scraped so many customer reviews and online chatter about the bestseller or the musical it inspired that it passes for an expert? The U.S. courts may now help sort that out after Silverman sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for copyright infringement this week, joining a growing number of writers who say they unwittingly built the foundation for Silicon Valley’s red-hot AI boom.
Expensive court fight over Aretha Franklin's will provides cautionary tale
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The long, expensive court fight over the will of soul singer Aretha Franklin provides a cautionary tale for people who want to make sure their wishes are carried out after their death. A Michigan jury determined Tuesday that a handwritten document by Franklin that was found in her couch after her 2018 death was a valid will, and that it overrode a 2010 will discovered in a locked cabinet at the Queen of Soul’s home. Legal experts say the fight could have been avoided if Franklin had had a formal will drafted by an experienced attorney who could have ensured that it specified what should become of her estate.
Pendants made from giant sloths suggest earlier arrival of people in the Americas
New research suggests humans lived in South America at the same time as now extinct giant sloths, bolstering evidence that people arrived in the Americas earlier than previously thought. Scientists analyzed pendants made of bony material from the sloths and concluded they were the work of deliberate craftsmanship. Dating of the ornaments and sediment at the Brazil site point to an age of 25,000 to 27,000 years. That’s several thousand years before some earlier theories suggested the first people arrived in the Americas over a land bridge from Asia. The research was published Wednesday in a British journal.
Historic Anchor Brewing Co. is closing after 127 years, with beer sales in decline
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s 127-year-old Anchor Brewing Co. will shut down after years of declining sales, citing tough economic conditions. The brewer said Wednesday that it gave employees 60-day notice and plans to provide transition support and separation packages. The company has stopped brewing and will continue packaging and distributing the beer on hand while available or through around the end of the month. Anchor was founded in San Francisco in 1896 and faced insolvency in the 1960s when a new owner turned it around.
Baseball players are staying mindful on the diamond with barefoot walks in the grass
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Across baseball, players are embracing practices like barefoot walking and breathing sessions to keep their minds as healthy as their bodies for the long haul of a pressure-packed baseball season. Arizona's Christian Walker takes his shoes off and strolls through the grass before every game, and so do several teammates. San Francisco's Sean Manaea and Joc Pederson and Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman do it, too. The intent of barefoot walking is wide-ranging: potentially decreasing pain and inflammation, lowering stress and helping normalize the nervous system for improved sleep and day-to-day function.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.