One Baffert horse euthanized on track on undercard before another Baffert entry wins Preakness
BALTIMORE (AP) — A horse trained by Bob Baffert has been euthanized on the track after going down with injury and unseating his jockey during a race on the undercard at Pimlico hours before a different Baffert horse won the Preakness Stakes. Havnameltdown buckled forward and threw jockey Luis Saez off his back during the sixth race Saturday and continued running around the final turn in some distress. The horse was looked at by veterinary staff before being out down. Saez taken to a hospital with leg pain. Baffert later won his record eighth Preakness when National Treasure crossed the finish line first.
Martin Amis, British novelist who brought a rock ‘n’ roll sensibility to his work, has died at 73
NEW YORK (AP) — British novelist Martin Amis, who brought a rock ‘n’ roll sensibility to his stories and lifestyle, has died. He was 73. His death, from cancer of the esophagus, was confirmed by his agent, Andrew Wylie, on Saturday. Amis was the son of another British writer, Kingsley Amis. Martin Amis was a leading voice among a generation of writers that included his good friend, the late Christopher Hitchens, Ian McEwan and Salman Rushdie. Among his best-known works were “Money,” a satire about consumerism in London, “The Information” and “London Fields,” along with his 2000 memoir, “Experience.”
Minnesota bill legalizing recreational pot passes Senate, heads to governor's desk
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has passed a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making it the 23rd state to do so. The measure has already passed the House. It now goes to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who has promised to sign it. Supporters say it would improve public health and safety and further social justice. Opponents counter that public health and safety would in fact worsen. The bill would allow marijuana use at home and establish a 10% tax on cannabis products. Minnesotans who have been convicted of misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor possession would also get their records automatically expunged.
DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney's free speech lawsuit
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney against the Florida governor and his appointees. The DeSantis motion filed Friday claims U.S. District Judge Mark Walker's prior statements have raised questions about his impartiality on the state’s efforts to take over Disney World’s governing body. Disney's lawsuit alleges the Republican governor and his appointees violated the company’s right to free speech, as well as the contracts clause, by taking over the special governing district that previously had been controlled by Disney supporters. Walker was nominated to the federal bench in 2012 by President Barack Obama.
Pierce Brosnan unveils deeply personal paintings in 1st solo art exhibit
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Pierce Brosnan is publicly unveiling his most vulnerable role yet, hosting his first solo art exhibition. The James Bond actor has been painting since he was a young teen, but picked up the hobby again in the 1980s. It's been intensely personal. One of Brosnan's first paintings as an adult, “One Dark Night,” was created while his wife Cassandra Harris was being treated for cancer. Harris died in 1991, and Brosnan's current wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, encouraged him to show his work publicly. The actor, who just turned 70, calls the show a birthday gift. The exhibit “So Many Dreams” is showing in Los Angeles through May 21.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson tells law students 'Survivor' offers helpful lessons
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says she's a “Survivor superfan” and in a commencement address in Washington offered graduating law school students lessons from the reality TV show. The show has been on television for 23 years and is now in its 44th season. Jackson said she has seen every episode since the show’s second season. She told the graduating class of American University’s law school on Saturday: “I watch it with my husband and my daughters even now, which I will admit it’s not easy to do with the demands of my day job. But you have to set priorities, people. And that’s exactly the first lesson that I have for you today,”
F-18 fighter jet accident at Zaragoza airbase as pilot ejects successfully
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish defense ministry says an F-18 fighter jet has crashed at an airbase in the Spanish city of Zaragoza but the pilot ejected successfully. The aircraft landed within the perimeter of the base, the defense ministry said on Twitter. The air force said several hours after the crash that the pilot was “recovering favorably” but would remain in the hospital under observation for “a few days.” The Guardia Civil says that its officers rescued the pilot after he parachuted down outside the base. The Guardia Civil says that the pilot suffered injuries to his legs.
Victims of deadly Oregon highway crash were farmworkers, union says
ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon union says the victims of one of the state's deadliest highway crashes were farmworkers traveling in a van at an hour when agricultural laborers typically commute home after toiling in the harvest. Authorities have not yet released the names of the seven who died or the four who were injured in Thursday's crash on I-5 near Albany. But the PCUN union says all 11 were farmworkers. The Mexican Consulate in Portland also said that the victims were farmworkers. In a statement posted on social media, the consulate said the seven dead and four injured were of Mexican nationality. The driver of the semitruck that struck the van was arrested Friday on suspicion of manslaughter, DUI and other charges.
Television's biggest mystery: how long will pipeline for new programming be closed?
NEW YORK (AP) — The week in May when ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox traditionally unveiled programming plans in glitzy presentations to advertisers has always spoken to the networks' power over popular culture. It was decidedly muted this year, both to the continued growth of streaming and uncertainties caused by the Hollywood writers strike. Picketers marched this week in front of the Manhattan venues where the annual presentations took place, and stars stayed away. More importantly, the strike lends mystery to whether TV will have much of a fall season at all. Some of the broadcast networks took strikingly different tacks in how they approach a future that is in shadows.
Baffert back from ban, wins Preakness with National Treasure after another horse euthanized
BALTIMORE (AP) — Bob Baffert’s National Treasure has won the Preakness Stakes, hours after another of the Hall of Famer's horses was euthanized on the track with a racing injury. The sport was already facing questions after a tumultuous leadup to the Kentucky Derby that included seven horses dying of various causes over a 10-day span at Churchill Downs. Derby winner Mage finished third in the Preakness. His defeat means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fifth consecutive year. Blazing Sevens finished second by a head. Baffert won the Preakness for a record eighth time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.