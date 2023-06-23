Movie review: Jennifer Lawrence in the raunchy teen comedy 'No Hard Feelings'
In a saner world, we would have already had a dozen Jennifer Lawrence comedies. As if to make up for lost time, Lawrence has in “No Hard Feelings” made the kind of R-rated teen comedy that has usually launched young actors. She plays a 32-year-old Montauk Uber driver who, desperate for money after her car is towed, is hired by the wealthy parents of a timid and sheltered 19-year-old to take his virginity before he heads off to Princeton. The basis of “No Hard Feelings,” all around, is fairly untenable, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It often feels like Lawrence has been inserted into the framework of a quite male coming-of-age rom-com/fantasy.
Union official says safety of railroads has been compromised by job cuts and time constraints
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A union official says freight railcar inspections are happening less often and are not as thorough as before due to regulatory loopholes, time constraints and staff cuts. The official testified Friday during a federal hearing to examine the reasons behind a fiery train derailment in Ohio. The National Transportation Safety Board has said an overheating wheel bearing likely caused the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment near East Palestine. Jason Cox with the Transportation Communications Union testified that the railcar that caused the derailment wasn’t inspected by Norfolk Southern. He said changes the railroad has made in recent years have compromised safety. Roughly half the 5,000 East Palestine residents had to evacuate their homes after the derailment.
Bulls expect Lonzo Ball to miss another season because of left knee injury
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls expect point guard Lonzo Ball to miss another season because of his left knee injury. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas says the Bulls do not expect him back next season. He says it “would be great” if Ball does return in 2023-24. Ball hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022. He had a cartilage transplant in March, his third operation on the knee in a little more than a year. Karnisovas said Ball stopped using crutches last month.
Orcas disrupt boat race near Spain in latest display of dangerous, puzzling behavior
A pod of killer whales bumped one of the boats in an endurance sailing race as it approached the Strait of Gibraltar. It's the latest encounter in what researchers say is a growing trend of sometimes-aggressive interactions with Iberian orcas. The 15-minute run-in Thursday with at least three of the giant mammals forced the crew competing in The Ocean Race to drop its sails and raise a clatter in an attempt to scare the approaching orcas off. No one was injured. Team JAJO skipper Jelmer van Beek said in a video posted on The Ocean Race website that it was “a scary moment.”
New York doctors get legal protection to prescribe abortion pills across state lines
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law to protect doctors in the state who prescribe abortion pills to patients in other states where the procedure is outlawed. The law was signed Friday, a year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the nationwide right to abortion. It bars New York officials from cooperating with certain legal actions initiated in states where abortion is banned, such as arrests or extraditions. New York joins several other states with similar telehealth “shield laws.” A year after the Dobbs ruling, 14 states have bans on abortion throughout pregnancy — with some exceptions.
What the submersible saga and the Greek migrant shipwreck say about our reactions to tragedy
The saga of a lost submersible that had gone into the depths of the ocean to see the Titanic wreckage rippled across the national and global conversation. But a far bigger disaster days earlier, the wrecking of a ship off Greece filled with migrants, killed at least 78 people and left a horrifying 500 missing. It didn't become a moment-by-moment worldwide focus in anywhere near the same way. One grabbed unrelenting, moment-to-moment attention. One was watched and discussed as another sad, but routine, news story. Why? Among other things, the submersible saga had an unknown outcome, a ticking clock and was associated with a famous historical tragedy.
United States picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams
GENEVA (AP) — The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025. It will be the first time the expanded FIFA tournament will have 32 teams. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners. The Club World Cup will take place in June-July 2025. The United States was chosen as host during an online meeting of the FIFA Council. The tournament should test stadiums and operations for the 2026 World Cup. The United States will host the men's World Cup with Canada and Mexico. FIFA could yet give some Club World Cup games to those countries.
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M vehicles because rear camera image may not appear on dashboard screen
DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen. The recall covers certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2023, as well as Pilot SUVs from 2019 to 2022 and Passport SUVs from 2019 to 2023. Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector. The company says it received nearly 274,000 warranty claims from May of 2017 through June 8. It has no reports of any injuries. Dealers will replace a cable harness and install a straightening cover. Owners will be notified by letter starting July 24.
Is Twitter ready for Europe's new Big Tech rules? EU official says it has work to do
Twitter needs to do more work to comply with the European Union’s tough new digital rulebook. That's according to a top EU official who has overseen a “stress test” of the company’s systems. European Commissioner Thierry Breton said late Thursday that he noted the “strong commitment of Twitter to comply” with the Digital Services Act. The world’s biggest online platforms all must obey the sweeping new standards in just two months. However, Breton said “work needs to continue” after reviewing the results of the voluntary test at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with owner Elon Musk and new CEO Linda Yaccarino.
Looking back, sub tourist calls himself 'naive' for taking 2021 dive to the Titanic
BERLIN (AP) — As an international search determined the implosion of a vessel that disappeared on its way to the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company's first customers says a dive he made to the site two years ago was like a suicide mission. Arthur Loibl is a 61-year-old retired businessman and adventurer from Germany. He said Wednesday that when the OceanGate company announced it was launching Titanic trips, he jumped at the chance, paying $110,000 for a 2019 dive that fell through because the first submersible didn’t survive testing. Loibl eventually went in 2021. Loibl says that in hindsight, “it was a bit dubious.”
