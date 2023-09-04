German Chancellor Scholz tweets picture of himself with black eye patch after jogging accident
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tweeted a pirate-style picture of himself with a black eye patch and dark-red bruises on the right side of his face — the result of a jogging accident on the weekend. The chancellor wrote Monday in the caption of the photo that he was “excited to see the memes.” To deflect any possible worries about his health, Scholz smiled slightly in the photo and also wrote: “thanks for the well wishes, it looks worse than it is!” On Sunday, the 65-year-old German leader canceled appointments in the central Hesse region, where a state election is being held on Oct. 8. However, he was expected to attend public appearances again on Monday in Berlin.
Biden says he went to his house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., because he can't go 'home home'
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — There may be no place like home but President Joe Biden says his is off-limits. Unprompted, Biden approached reporters Sunday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, to say he was not on vacation. He says the U.S. Secret Service has been doing work on his longtime primary residence in Wilmington, Delaware, to make it more secure. It's been months since he's spent a night there. Biden arrived at his home on the Delaware coast on Saturday night from Florida after he surveyed hurricane damage. He told reporters he's not on vacation and is in Rehoboth Beach because "I can't go home-home.”
Francis opens clinic on the first papal visit to Mongolia. He says it's about charity not conversion
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Pope Francis is wrapping up the first-ever papal visit to Mongolia. He's inaugurating a new church-run homeless clinic and shelter. And he's insisting that such initiatives aren’t aimed at winning converts but are simply exercises in Christian charity. Francis toured the House of Mercy in the final event of an historic four-day visit to a region where the Holy See has long sought to make inroads. Francis came to Mongolia to give a word of hope to the young church, which is one of the smallest and newest in the world. But he also sought to make a geopolitically important foray into a troubled region for the Holy See, particularly given neighboring China’s crackdown on religious observance.
For at least a day, all the world is 'Margaritaville' in homage to Jimmy Buffett
KEY WEST, Florida (AP) — From Key West, Florida, and beyond, the world became an extension of Jimmy Buffett's musical kingdom of “Margaritaville.” With the passing of the beach-bum balladeer at the age of 76, legions of his fans are celebrating the music he left behind. Buffett’s eponymous hit song has long been the anthem of Florida’s Key West, where Buffett once lived and built his enduring legacyr. The community there planned a remembrance Sunday along Duval Street, home to some of Key West’s most well-known eateries and music venues, including the Chart Room where Buffett sang early in his career. Dozens of fans gathered at a Margaritaville restaurant in New York City to honor Buffett.
Sweet emotion in Philadelphia as Aerosmith starts its farewell tour, and fans dream on
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Get ready to say goodbye to one of America's greatest rock bands. Aerosmith has started their farewell tour, celebrating 50 years of some of the best classic rock ever created. The AP's Wayne Parry says the band dove deep into their voluminous catalog during Saturday's opening night show in Philadelphia to include tracks that haven't been performed in decades. And even though that forced the elimination of some of their greatest hits, the all-time classics like 'Dream On," “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” reminded the audience why the quintet from Boston has earned a hallowed place in the pantheon of rock legends.
Accusers in Japanese boy band producer's sex scandal say they hope for apology, compensation
TOKYO (AP) — A group of men who say they were sexually abused by a Japanese boy band producer has expressed hope that the company will provide financial compensation and introduce measures to prevent a recurrence. They say producer Johnny Kitagawa sexually preyed on young dancers and singers for decades, having them stay at his luxury home, handing them cash and leveraging promises of potential fame. The company, Johnny & Associates, is a powerful force in Japan’s entertainment industry. The men say them have been ignored for decades by the company, Japanese society and mainstream media.
UAE creates federal authority for 'commercial gaming' as casino giants flock to Gulf Arab nation
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has created a federal authority to potentially run a national lottery and what it describes as “commercial gaming.” It's likely a sign that it is on the verge of allowing gambling as major casino operators flock to the Gulf Arab nation. The state-run WAM news agency carried an announcement late Sunday on the creation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, without offering many details about its structure or operations. It named Kevin Mullally as its CEO. Mullally once served as the executive director of the Missouri Gaming Commission, which oversaw that U.S. state’s riverboat casinos.
Four astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up six-month station mission
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts are back on Earth after a six-month stay at the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic early Monday off the Florida coast. Returning were two NASA astronauts, one from Russia and another from the United Arab Emirates. Before departing the space station, they said they were craving hot showers and steaming coffee. SpaceX launched their replacements over a week ago. Another crew swap will occur later this month with the long-awaited homecoming of three astronauts who have been up there a year. Their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule leaked and a new craft had to be launched.
Jimmy Buffett's laid-back party vibe created adoring 'Parrotheads' and success beyond music
Jimmy Buffett celebrated slackers before the word existed, even though he was hardly one himself. “Wastin' away again in Margaritaville” went the chorus to his most famous song, which became an international singalong. But Buffett was actually an astute, ambitious, aggressive businessman. A statement posted to Buffett’s official website and social media pages announced his passing on Friday at age 76 but did not say where he died or give a cause of death. Behind the laid-back exterior, Buffett was an admitted workaholic. He expanded into novels, nightclubs and many other ventures. The title of Buffett’s most popular song showed up on restaurants, clothing, booze and casinos.
Metallica postpones Arizona concert after James Hetfield tests positive for COVID-19
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Metallica has postponed Sunday’s concert in Arizona after announcing that lead singer James Hetfield has tested positive for COVID-19. The group has rescheduled the second night of its tour stop at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium for Sept. 9. The band is currently on its M72 tour in the U.S. and plays two concerts in every city. The Arizona Republic reported that Metallica has been playing 16 songs every opening night since this tour hit the U.S. following “Seek & Destroy” with a set-closing “Master of Puppets.” But the newspaper said fans at Friday night’s show in Glendale got a 14-song set with no “Master of Puppets” and then announced Hetfield’s illness on Saturday.
