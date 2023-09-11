Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet
HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, is erupting after a two-month pause, displaying glowing lava that is a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island. The Hawaii Volcano Observatory says the eruption was observed Sunday afternoon at the summit of Kilauea. The observatory says gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea. Kilauea, Hawaii’s second largest volcano, erupted from September 2021 until last December. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.
Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won the U.S. Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia whose triumph Sunday makes him the oldest man to win the U.S. Open in the professional era. He also moved one major singles title in front of Serena Williams to become the first player to win 24 entirely as a pro. Only Margaret Court also collected a total of 24, but 13 of those came before professionals were admitted to the Slam events. Medvedev had beaten Djokovic in the 2021 U.S. Open final, and Djokovic was unable to travel to New York last year because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Escaped murderer slips out of search area, changes appearance and tries to contact former co-workers
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an escaped murderer who broke out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago after saying over the weekend that he slipped out of the search area and changed his appearance. The search was ongoing Monday. Lt. Col. George Bivens said Sunday that 34-year-old Danelo Souza Cavalcante stole a dairy delivery van, then sought help from people he knew more than 20 miles to the northeast. He later abandoned the van. Bivens vowed to “aggressively continue” the search and expressed confidence that the fugitive would be recaptured. Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021.
Michigan State suspends coach Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually harassed a rape survivor
Michigan State has suspended football coach Mel Tucker after allegations became public that he sexually harassed an activist and rape survivor during a phone call last year. The university's president and athletic director announced the suspension pending the results of an outside investigation into the allegations. The school hired a Title IX attorney to investigate Brenda Tracy’s complaint and the investigation concluded on July 25. A hearing is scheduled for the week of Oct. 5 determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will serve as the team’s interim coach and former coach Mark Dantonio was named associate head coach while Tucker awaits his fate.
California school district to pay $2.25M to settle suit involving teacher who had student's baby
REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school district will pay $2.25 million to settle the latest lawsuit involving a teacher who became pregnant by one of at least two students she was accused of sexually abusing. The Southern California News Group says Sunday tjat settlement brings to $8.25 million the amount paid by Redlands Unified School District to Laura Whitehurst’s victims since her 2013 arrest. In 2016, the district agreed to pay $6 million to a former student who impregnated Whitehust while she was his teacher. The latest lawsuit was filed in 2021 by another former student who alleged he was preyed upon and sexually abused aby Whitehurst when he was 14.
Sweden brings more books and handwriting practice back to its tech-heavy schools
STOCKHOLM (AP) — As children across Sweden have recently flocked back to school after the summer vacation, many of their teachers are putting a new emphasis on printed books, quiet reading hours, and practicing handwriting as the country’s yearslong focus on the digitalization of classrooms has come under scrutiny. The return back to more traditional ways of studying comes after criticism from politicians and experts that Sweden’s hyper-digitized approach to education, which introduced tablets to children as early as in nursery schools, has led to a decline in basic educational skills. To raise reading competence, the Swedish government has now announced a big investment in book purchases for the country’s schools.
Operation to extract American researcher from one of the world's deepest caves advances to 700m
TASELI PLATEAU, Turkey (AP) — Rescue teams on Sunday in Turkey successfully carried an American researcher up from the depth of a cave at 3,410 feet to the 2,297-feet mark where he will rest before they continue the taxing journey to the surface. Fourty-year-old Mark Dickey, an experienced caver, began vomiting on Sept. 2 because of stomach bleeding while on an expedition with a handful of others in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains, one of the deepest in the world, according to experts. The Speleological Federation of Turkey on Sunday announced the progress and said he will set out again once rested. There are 190 personnel from eight countries taking part in the rescue operation.
Republican opposition to abortion threatens global HIV/AIDS program that has saved 25 million lives
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two decades ago, the U.S. government created what's described as the largest commitment by any nation in history to combat a single disease, AIDS. Today, a few Republican lawmakers in Congress are threatening the stability of that program, which is known as PEPFAR. Officials say the program has saved 25 million lives around the world. But it's under threat because of allegations that PEPFAR partners might have links to abortion services. Program supporters say that under existing U.S. law, PEPFAR partners are already prohibited from using the funding for abortion services. In some countries, a generation has grown up without fearing an HIV diagnosis is a likely death sentence. That's thanks to the steady supply of HIV drugs.
Kamala Harris says hip-hop is 'the ultimate American art form' as she hosts a 50th anniversary party
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has hosted a celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, with appearances by some of the music genre’s pioneers and stars. Common, Jeezy, MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante were among the hip-hop artists invited to join Harris for the party Saturday at the vice president's residence. Hip-hop’s 50th birthday has inspired a host of anniversary events this year. Harris told the crowd that hip-hop is “the ultimate American art form” that “shapes every aspect of America’s popular culture.” She said that “hip-hop culture is American culture.” Saturday’s celebration was a collaboration with Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and Live Nation Urban.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for 'pain' their letters on behalf of Danny Masterson caused
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are apologizing for character letters the celebrity couple wrote on behalf of fellow “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson before he was sentenced for rape this week. A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003. Kutcher and Kunis say in a Saturday Instagram video that they were sorry for the pain the letters may have caused. Kutcher says the letters asked for leniency and were not intended to undermine the victims' testimony. The letters were made public Friday.
