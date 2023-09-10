Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has won her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by coming back to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the U.S. Open final. Gauff was spurred on Saturday by a raucous partisan crowd that was loud from start to finish. Gauff is the first American teenager to win the country’s major tennis tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. This is the sort of triumph that has been expected of Gauff ever since she burst onto the scene when she was 15 and became the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history. Gauff stretched her winning streak to a career-best 12 matches.
Operation to extract American researcher from one of the world's deepest caves advances to 700m
TASELI PLATEAU, Turkey (AP) — Rescue teams on Sunday in Turkey successfully carried an American researcher up from the depth of a cave at 3,410 feet to the 2,297-feet mark where he will rest before they continue the taxing journey to the surface. Fourty-year-old Mark Dickey, an experienced caver, began vomiting on Sept. 2 because of stomach bleeding while on an expedition with a handful of others in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains, one of the deepest in the world, according to experts. The Speleological Federation of Turkey on Sunday announced the progress and said he will set out again once rested. There are 190 personnel from eight countries taking part in the rescue operation.
Republican opposition to abortion threatens global HIV/AIDS program that has saved 25 million lives
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two decades ago, the U.S. government created what's described as the largest commitment by any nation in history to combat a single disease, AIDS. Today, a few Republican lawmakers in Congress are threatening the stability of that program, which is known as PEPFAR. Officials say the program has saved 25 million lives around the world. But it's under threat because of allegations that PEPFAR partners might have links to abortion services. Program supporters say that under existing U.S. law, PEPFAR partners are already prohibited from using the funding for abortion services. In some countries, a generation has grown up without fearing an HIV diagnosis is a likely death sentence. That's thanks to the steady supply of HIV drugs.
Kamala Harris says hip-hop is 'the ultimate American art form' as she hosts a 50th anniversary party
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has hosted a celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, with appearances by some of the music genre’s pioneers and stars. Common, Jeezy, MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante were among the hip-hop artists invited to join Harris for the party Saturday at the vice president's residence. Hip-hop’s 50th birthday has inspired a host of anniversary events this year. Harris told the crowd that hip-hop is “the ultimate American art form” that “shapes every aspect of America’s popular culture.” She said that “hip-hop culture is American culture.” Saturday’s celebration was a collaboration with Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and Live Nation Urban.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for 'pain' their letters on behalf of Danny Masterson caused
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are apologizing for character letters the celebrity couple wrote on behalf of fellow “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson before he was sentenced for rape this week. A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003. Kutcher and Kunis say in a Saturday Instagram video that they were sorry for the pain the letters may have caused. Kutcher says the letters asked for leniency and were not intended to undermine the victims' testimony. The letters were made public Friday.
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it charges through open waters
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee is barreling through open waters just northeast of the Caribbean and unleashing heavy swells on several islands. The Category 2 storm is not forecast to make landfall and is expected to stay over open waters through next week. On Sunday morning, it was centered about 280 miles (450 kilometers) northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It had winds of up to 105 mph (165 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph). Lee earlier this week grew from a Category 1 storm to a Category 5 storm in just one day.
Greek authorities say a 77-year-old man is 11th victim of flooding. At least 6 people are missing
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say the body of a missing 77-year-old man has been found, raising the death toll from floods in central Greece to 11. The number of missing increased to six, but there could be more. Earlier on Saturday, they ordered the evacuation of a village close to the major city of Larissa, in central Greece, as the river Pineios overflows its banks. Efforts are focusing on preventing flooding in Larissa, a city of nearly 150,000. Authorities' response to the flooding — the result of torrential rains earlier in the week — has come in for intense criticism, with local and regional elections a month away.
Terrorism suspect who escaped from London prison is captured while riding a bike
LONDON (AP) — British police say they captured a former soldier who escaped from prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges. Daniel Abed Khalife was on the run four days before a massive search managed to nab him Saturday. Khalife escaped on the bottom of a food delivery truck from Wandsworth Prison on Wednesday. The breakout ignited a storm of criticism as political opponents blamed the ruling Conservative party for incompetence. Khalife, 21, is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act by gathering information “that could be useful to an enemy.”
From piñata to postage stamp, US celebrates centuries-old Hispanic tradition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out its latest special edition postage stamps, paying homage to a Hispanic tradition that has evolved over centuries to become a universal symbol of celebration. Stamps featuring colorful piñatas designed by Seattle-based artist Victor Meléndez were released Friday. They debut as the U.S. marks a monthlong recognition of Hispanic heritage and the start of an annual piñata festival in New Mexico. Previous stamp collections highlighting Hispanic culture were dedicated to mariachi music and Day of the Dead. Meléndez says he hopes the new stamps will ignite conversations and encourage people to learn about other cultures.
Prince Harry arrives in Germany to open Invictus Games for veterans
BERLIN (AP) — Prince Harry has arrived in the western German city of Duesseldorf where he will open the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded, injured and ill service personnel and veterans. Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, was welcomed Saturday by the mayor, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, and about 100 cheering fans who had come to the old city where he entered City Hall for a reception. The Invictus Games are being held at Duesseldorf’s Merkus Spiel arena. During the opening ceremony there. Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of service members and veterans by giving them the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.
