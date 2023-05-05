'Freaky-looking' fanged fishes found on Oregon beaches
Several scaleless fish with fanged jaws and huge eyes known as lancetfish have washed up along a roughly 200-mile stretch of Oregon coastline, and it’s unclear why. Oregon State Parks this week say that several lancetfish have washed up on state beaches recently. But Ben Frable, who studies fish and manages the Marine Vertebrate Collection at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego, says it’s not uncommon for lancetfish to wash up on beaches. He says it unclear what might be behind the fish washing ashore or if these incidents are happening more frequently.
Spectator tumbles over railing into bullpen in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A spectator fell over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen in the first inning of Boston’s game against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. The fan was taken to the trauma center at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, according to medical personnel on the scene. He tumbled one level from an open concourse into the Boston bullpen in right-center field. Security personnel immediately cleared fans from the railing in Ashburn Alley, which sits close to the visiting bullpen, as medical personnel attended to the fan. The spectator was strapped to a backboard and taken from the bullpen and field on a stretcher and a cart.
Police: Georgia man who killed 3 was in gunfight earlier
MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a man who killed his workplace manager, mother and grandmother before taking his own life had been involved in a gunfight less than 48 hours earlier. Moultrie Police investigator Nathan Cato says a former co-worker opened fire on 26-year-old Kentavious White on Tuesday. White fired back, police say, but no one was injured. Law enforcement say by predawn Thursday, he was shooting at family homes and a McDonald's where he had worked. Police have arrested another man on aggravated assault and gun possession charges. The McDonald's where White was recorded shooting his manager and then himself reopened Friday.
Ex-Rep. Cawthorn fined after guilty plea over gun at airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been fined $250 fine for pleading guilty to a misdemeanor after his loaded gun was found last year in his carry-on luggage at the Charlotte airport. News outlets report the plea happened Friday in Mecklenburg County court. The judge allowed Cawthorn to keep the 9 mm handgun. Transportation Security Administration agents had seized it at a checkpoint in April 2022. Cawthorn previously admitted to having the gun at the airport. He wrote on social media that there was “no excuse” for his mistake. The Republican served one term representing the 11th Congressional District in the mountains. He had been elected to Congress at age 25 in 2020.
States add laws on pronouns, sports for transgender students
Republican-controlled states across the U.S. are adding restrictions on how schools should handle transgender students. Indiana's governor this week signed a law that will require schools to notify parents when children request a name or pronoun change. It's causing worries that students will be outed to their families and erode trust between students and teachers. But proponents say parents need to know. Over the past few years, Republican legislatures have been passing and GOP governors have mostly been signing other bills restricting what transgender students can do. Transgender girls are increasingly being kept off girls sports teams and out of girls bathrooms.
Biden, Harris mark Cinco de Mayo with quesadilla, churros
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Friday by stepping out for quesadilla and tacos at a food hall in Washington. His unannounced visit prompted one onlooker to remark, “This is the most D.C. thing that’s ever happened to me.” Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris at Taqueria Habanero. The president paid in cash for his order of and posed with staff for pictures. Aides said Biden ordered a chicken quesadilla and churros, as well as an assortment of tacos for White House staff. Cinco de Mayo is a yearly celebration on May 5 that commemorates Mexico’s 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. The holiday has become increasingly popular in the United States.
Boston dean who shot student gets 18 years for racketeering
BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston high school dean serving a 26-year sentence in state prison for shooting a student he recruited to deal drugs has been sentenced to an additional 18 years or more on a federal gang-related charge. Prosecutors say Shaun Harrison, 63, lived a double life, portraying himself as a mentor for troubled teens while hiding his own gang ties and luring students into drugs and violence. Harrison pleaded guilty last year to a count of racketeering conspiracy. He's already serving time after his 2018 conviction for attempting to kill a student who was selling marijuana in the high school at Harrison’s direction.
'Yellowstone' to end in November, sequel starts in December
NEW YORK (AP) — The popular Paramount network drama “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner will end in November with a batch of episodes that concludes its fifth season. Paramount said Friday that a sequel will begin shortly after, in December. Playing Montana rancher John Dutton, Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan launched a phenomenon. The fifth season opener last November was seen by more people than any other scripted series last fall. There's still some mystery about whether Costner will appear in the final episodes. Paramount is denying Matthew McConaughey is signed for the sequel, but called him “a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”
Michigan's Upper Peninsula gets 2 feet of snow, a May record
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a record May snowfall buried parts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula under more than 2 feet of snow this week. The weather service says about 28.7 inches of snow fell between Sunday morning and Tuesday afternoon at its Marquette office. Meteorologist Don Rolfson tells The Detroit News a record-setting 26.2 inches of that fell between Monday and Tuesday in Marquette, making it the snowiest May on record in the city overlooking Lake Superior. He says about 19.8 inches fell Monday, becoming the largest snowfall recorded in a calendar day for the month of May in over 50 years.
Ed Sheeran to perform 'Subtract' album on Apple Music Live
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Sheeran will put his new album on full display with the help of Apple Music. The music streaming service announced Friday that Sheeran will kick off the second season of Apple Music Live on May 10. The four-time Grammy winner will perform his fifth studio album “Subtract” for the first time at Eventim Apollo in London. Sheeran will hit the stage alongside a 12-piece band that includes The National’s Aaron Dessner, who produced “Subtract,” which releases Friday. The performance of his new album will also be streamed on Apple TV+. The announcement comes a day after a jury determined Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye’s classic 1970s tune “Let’s Get It On” to create his hit “Thinking Out Loud.”
