Beer flows and crowds descend on Munich for the official start of Oktoberfest
MUNICH (AP) — The beer is flowing and millions of people descending on the Bavarian capital to celebrate the official opening of Oktoberfest. With the traditional cry of “O’zapft is” — “It’s tapped” — Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap in the first keg at noon on Saturday, officially opening the 18-day festivities. Revelers decked out in traditional lederhosen and dirndl dresses trooped to Munich’s festival grounds and filled the dozens of traditional tents in anticipation of getting their first 1-liter mug of beer. The Oktoberfest has typically drawn about 6 million visitors every year. A mug costs between 12.60 euros and 14.90 euros ($13.45 to $15.90) this year, an increase of around 6% from last year.
Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization after Danny Masterson letter
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ashton Kutcher has resigned as chairman of the board of an anti-child sex abuse organization that he co-founded. Kutcher's resignation from the group Thorn comes after Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis wrote letters seeking leniency for their former “That ’70s Show” co-star and convicted rapist, Danny Masterson. When the letters were made public, Kutcher and Kunis gave a public apology for writing them. Kutcher co-founded Thorn with then-wife Demi Moore in 2009. Masterson was convicted in May of raping two women in 2003, when he was starring on “That '70s Show.” On Sept. 7, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison.
A preacher to death row inmates says he wants to end executions. Critics warn he's only seeking fame
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A death row inmate in Oklahoma is scheduled for execution next week, but he has fired his lawyers and skipped a clemency hearing. Capital punishment defense attorneys and anti-death penalty groups have warned the inmate’s spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeff Hood, is turning desperate death row prisoners against their lawyers. Hood says he is trying to raise the profile of these inmates and draw public attention to their cases and stop executions. Critics say he is in it for the publicity and to raise money for Death Penalty Action, an anti-capital punishment group. The looming execution has sharpened a rift between Hood and others working to stop executions.
Shohei Ohtani's locker has been packed up at Angel Stadium, and the Angels decline to say why
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s locker has been mostly cleared out at Angel Stadium, and the Los Angeles Angels declined to say why. The two-way superstar missed his 11th consecutive game with an oblique muscle injury Friday night when the Angels lost 11-2 to Detroit. Although Ohtani was at the stadium before the game, his locker was largely empty afterward. An Angels spokesman said the team will give more information about the development Saturday.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
NEW YORK (AP) — Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children. In a joint statement, they said they “have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage." They said their "journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” People magazine first reported the breakup. The couple met in 1995 on the set of an Australian television show where both were actors. Deborra-lee Furness at the time was the more established of the two. They married in 1996 and had two children: Oscar, now 23, and Ava, now 18.
Alaska lawmaker's husband was flying meat from hunting camp when crash occurred, authorities say
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say the plane flown by the husband of Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola was carrying a load of moose meat from a remote hunting camp when it crashed, killing him earlier this week. Eugene Peltola Jr. was the only person aboard the plane when it crashed Tuesday. The chairperson of the National Transportation Safety Board had said the plane appeared to have crashed upon takeoff after Peltola dropped off a hunter and equipment in western Alaska. But an Alaska State Troopers spokesperson says the plane crashed shortly after takeoff while carrying a load of meat from two hunters. A federal investigative team arrived at the site Friday.
British neonatal nurse found guilty of murdering 7 babies launches bid to appeal her convictions
LONDON (AP) — A British neonatal nurse who was found guilty of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others has launched a bid to appeal her convictions. The 33-year-old Lucy Letby was sentenced last month to life in prison with no chance of release. A jury at Manchester Crown Court found her guilty of the seven murders between June 2015 and June 2016 at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England. Officials at the Court of Appeal in London said on Friday that they had received an application for permission to appeal against the convictions.
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped
DENVER (AP) — Rep. Lauren Boebert is apologizing after getting kicked out of a musical play last weekend and then falsely denying that she had been vaping. The Republican's apology came a day after video emerged that showed her vaping at her seat in a Denver theater. She was kicked out of the “Beetlejuice” musical following complaints from people in the audience that she and another guest were vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance. The Republican said in a Friday night statement that her actions were not meant to be malicious or cause harm “but the reality is they did.”
Tony Award-winner Michael McGrath, mourned as 'adorable, mischievous, brilliant,' dies at 65
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael McGrath, a Broadway character actor who shined in zany, feel-good musicals and won a Tony Award for “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” has died. He was 65. McGrath was in over a dozen Broadway shows including “Plaza Suite,” “She Loves Me,” “Tootsie” and “Spamalot” as well as on television as the sidekick to Martin Short on “The Martin Short Show.” In 2012, McGrath won the Tony for best actor in a featured musical role playing wise guy Cookie McGee in “Nice Work If You Can Get It” starring Matthew Broderick and Kelli O’Hara. His publicist says McGrath died Thursday at his home in Bloomfield, New Jersey.
One American, two Russians ride Russian capsule to the International Space Station
MOSCOW (AP) — One American and two Russians have arrived at the International Space Station. The trio blasted off Friday from Kazakhstan in a Soyuz capsule. They docked at the space station three hours later. The three were supposed to fly last spring, but their original capsule was needed as a replacement for another crew. That crew will ride it home later this month after an extended one year stay. Their own capsule developed a coolant leak while parked at the station. The new crew includes two rookies and a veteran who is making his fifth trip to space.
