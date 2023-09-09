From piñata to postage stamp, US celebrates centuries-old Hispanic tradition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out its latest special edition postage stamps, paying homage to a Hispanic tradition that has evolved over centuries to become a universal symbol of celebration. Stamps featuring colorful piñatas designed by Seattle-based artist Victor Meléndez were released Friday. They debut as the U.S. marks a monthlong recognition of Hispanic heritage and the start of an annual piñata festival in New Mexico. Previous stamp collections highlighting Hispanic culture were dedicated to mariachi music and Day of the Dead. Meléndez says he hopes the new stamps will ignite conversations and encourage people to learn about other cultures.
Trump Organization offloads Bronx golf course to casino company with New York City aspirations
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization will offload its rights to operate a Bronx golf course to a company that is seeking to build a casino in New York City. A spokesperson for the city’s comptroller says the 18-hole course will now be run by Bally's Corporation. The deal appeared to mark a resolution in the city’s battle to rid the publicly-owned green of its association with the former president. A previous effort to scrap the contract with the Trump Organization following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the capitol was rejected by a judge. Inquiries to the Trump Organization and Bally's were not returned. The terms of the lease transfer weren't immediately available
Infrequent inspection of fan blades led to a United jet engine breaking up in 2021, report says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators say one of the engines on a United Airlines jet broke up over Denver in 2021 because of wear and tear on a fan blade that wasn't adequately inspected for signs of cracking. The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that manufacturer Pratt & Whitney didn't call for inspections frequently enough. The investigators say that allowed tiny cracks to grow undetected until the fan blade broke as the plane was climbing after takeoff. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all U.S.-registered planes with the same model of Pratt & Whitney engines shortly after the February 2021 incident.
Teen's death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge as sales are halted
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The death of a Massachusetts teenager after his family said he ate an extremely spicy tortilla chip has led to an outpouring of concern about the social media challenge. It also prompted retailers to pull the product from their shelves at the manufacturer’s request following the Sept. 1 death of Harris Wolobah. Texas-based company Paqui makes the One Chip Challenge chip and asked retailers to stop selling them. By Friday, they had disappeared from store shelves and online shopping outlets. The state medical examiner’s office says it will likely be weeks before the cause of Wolobah's death is determined. Avigil for the teen was held Friday evening in his hometown of Worcester.
Neymar breaks Pele's Brazil goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying
SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar has become the top goal scorer for Brazil’s national team after surpassing the total of three-time World Cup winner Pelé. The goal that put the 31-year-old Neymar on the top of Brazil’s scoring mark with 78 came in the 61st minute in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in the Amazon city of Belém. It was Brazil’s fourth goal of the match in a 5-1 win, with the last goal of the match also being scored by Neymar during injury time.
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters after becoming season's first Category 5 storm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee is charging through warm Atlantic waters and threatening to unleash heavy swells across the northeast Caribbean. It became the season’s first Category 5 storm before beginning to weaken Friday. The hurricane is not expected to make landfall. Lee was centered about 440 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands late Friday. It had maximum sustained winds of up to 115 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph. Meteorologists said dangerous surf and deadly rip currents would likely hit the northern Leeward Islands later Friday. They would spread to Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and Bermuda over the weekend.
Judge denies Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has denied Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia election subversion case from state court to federal court. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones’ ruling Friday is a win for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis spent 2 1/2 years building the case against Meadows, Republican ex-President Donald Trump and 17 others before obtaining the indictment under Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. Willis wants to try the defendants together. The defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges they participated in a scheme to illegally try to overturn Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia. Meadows says his actions were taken as part of his role as chief of staff.
Phoenix is on the cusp of a new heat record after a 53rd day reaching at least 110 degrees this year
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix is on the cusp of another heat record after the latest 110-degree day. The National Weather Service in Phoenix said the desert city on Friday saw 110 degrees Fahrenheit for the 53rd day this year, tying it with the record set in 2020. If Phoenix reaches 110 degrees or more on Saturday, as expected, it would mark a record 54 days of at least 110 degrees in a single year. An extreme heat warning is in effect for the entire weekend, with temperatures as high as 113 on Saturday and 111 on Sunday.
The Biden administration wants more money and technology to prevent close calls between planes
The Biden administration is putting more money into aviation safety and taking the first steps toward requiring that all planes be equipped with technology designed to prevent close calls around airports. The White House said Friday it's investing $26 million in things like more use of technology for tracking planes on the ground at airports. And the Federal Aviation Administration is asking one of its advisory panels to suggest how the government can require technology to warn pilots, for example, when they are lined up to land on the wrong runway. The moves are designed to counter an increase in close calls this year.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner to remain jailed on child abuse charges
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice on YouTube made her initial court appearance on charges that she and the owner of a relationship counseling business abused and starved her children. Court officials say the proceedings were delayed by about 45 minutes due to technical difficulties after more than 1,300 people sought to log in to the virtual hearing. Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt are charged with six felony counts of aggravated child abuse. Judge Eric Gentry ordered them to continue to be held without bail. Their attorneys said they would be seeking bail hearings. The women were arrested after Franke's 12-year-old son escaped.
