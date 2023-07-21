Jury awards Florida girl burned by McDonald's Chicken McNugget $800,000 in damages
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida jury awarded $800,000 in damages to a little girl who received second-degree burns when a hot Chicken McNugget fell on her leg as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant. Lawyers for Olivia Caraballo's family were seeking $15 million in damages. Jurors reached their verdict after deliberating for less than two hours on Wednesday. The child was 4 when the McNugget fell onto her thigh and got caught between her skin and the seatbelt as her mother pulled away from the drive-thru. A separate jury in May found McDonald’s USA and its franchise operator, Upchurch Foods, liable for her injuries.
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick, FBI-wanted felon turned security guru, dead at 59
Kevin Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. Mitnick died Sunday in Las Vegas after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer. His colorful career — from student tinkerer to FBI-hunted fugitive, imprisoned felon and finally respected cybersecurity professional, public speaker and author tapped for advice by U.S. lawmakers and global corporations — mirrors the evolution of society’s grasp of the nuances of computer hacking.
Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison cited for 140 mph driving in 55 zone by state patrol
Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison has been cited for speeding and reckless driving after a state trooper clocked him at 140 mph in his sports car in a 55 mph zone. The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate Hwy. 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown. The 21-year-old Addison was the only person involved. An investigation into the incident was ongoing. Addison was the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft out of USC.
Music Review: 'Barbie' soundtrack delivers a dreamhouse of Kenergy and ballads alike
The Barbie industrial complex has detonated, coating the planet in pink, sparkly fallout. For the blockbuster's soundtrack, “Barbie The Album,” director Greta Gerwig and producer Marc Ronson corralled a set of huge artists at the top of their games and have come away with a raucous, joyous, and occasionally touching collection, writes the Associated Press' Jim Pollock. The result is a worthy, danceable bookend to the classic “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack of a generation before, courtesy artists like Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Tame Impala — even Ken actor Ryan Gosling himself.
Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay in a first for US-based pro leagues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen has come out as gay. His announcement is a first for a male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league. Maxen spoke about his sexual orientation in an interview published Thursday by Outsports. He said he didn't want to lie about the way he lives his life or his boyfriend of two years. While Maxen’s announcement is a first for a male coach, NFL players have come out previously. Carl Nassib came out in 2021 while playing for Las Vegas and played for Tampa Bay last season.
Attention turns to Mega Millions after California store sells winning Powerball ticket
Lottery dreamers are setting their sights on the growing Mega Millions jackpot now that a ticket worth more than $1 billion finally has been sold for the Powerball lottery. The new jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has reached an estimated $720 million, making it the game’s fifth highest. It hasn’t yet broken into the top 10 highest lottery wins in U.S. history though. If someone picks all five numbers, plus the gold Mega Ball, they have the option of taking the prize in yearly increments paid over 29 years or a $369.6 million lump sum before taxes. The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Australian castaway recounts comfort he felt adrift at sea, thanks to meditation, swimming and dog
MANZANILLO, Mexico (AP) — He quit his corporate job and moved to Mexico to pursue his dream of sailing solo across the ocean. Australian Timothy Shaddock bought his 30-foot catamaran two years ago in the Pacific resort of Puerto Vallarta. He needed a place to live and he liked the isolation. “Of course, living on a boat and sailing on a boat is two different things and that was more of a challenge,” Shaddock told The Associated Press a day after stepping onto land for the first time in months. He had started his journey under a full moon and strong winds that made it easy to keep sailing. But a storm changed things in an instant and turned each day into a battle to survive.
See how an Alaska paddleboarder escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man on a paddleboard escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale that surfaced right in front of him. Kevin Williams feared he would be knocked off his paddleboard by the whale so kneeled, then on all fours to steady himself. But the whale just turned on its side and glided under him, missing him with a fin sticking out of the water. Williams says he didn’t even get wet during the adventure in Prince William Sound, about 60 miles southeast of Anchorage. And it won't keep him off the water either: Williams says he plans another paddleboarding trip later Thursday.
Annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest begins in Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Almost 140 bearded men who resemble Ernest Hemingway have converged on Key West to compete in the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest. The challenge began Thursday evening. It's a highlight of the island’s Hemingway Days festival. Hemingway penned classics including “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “To Have and Have Not” while living on Key West during the 1930s. The three-night look-alike competition is held at Sloppy Joe’s Bar. Hemingway often spent time there with local and literary friends. The contest’s second preliminary round is set for Friday, the 124th anniversary of Hemingway’s birth. The winner is set to be chosen Saturday night.
Hate speech posted on economics website is traced to leading universities, research finds
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anonymous comments with racist, sexist and abusive messages that were posted for years on an an obscure, anonymous jobs-related website for economists originated from numerous leading U.S. universities, according to research released Thursday. Some economists have long condemned the website, Economics Job Market Rumors, for its toxic content. The site is run by an anonymous individual and is not connected to a university or other institution. That fact had fed speculation that those who posted hateful messages on it were mostly online cranks who might not be economists. Yet the new research points in the opposite direction. It indicates that economists at top-tier schools, including Harvard, Stanford and the University of Chicago were among the site's active participants.
