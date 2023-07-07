'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' is here. Here's how to reconsider Taylor Swift's transformative album
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” is the third album in Swift’s plans to re-record her first six, after her catalog was purchased by music manager Scooter Braun. It’s an effort to own her masters – or the songs’ original recordings – which allows her to choose how they are used. In preparation for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” The Associated Press reached out to a few Taylor Swift scholars to discuss all of the ways listeners should think about the release: as an exercise in artistic autonomy, in conversation with her critics and her celebrity, and beyond. The re-release has one key difference, altering the lyrics to “Better Than Revenge.”
Britney Spears says Wembanyama's security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. Wembanyama said Thursday he wasn’t told that Spears was the person who grabbed him until hours later. Spears filed a police report saying she was struck by a security guard. She said in social media posts that she did not grab Wembanyama. She said she only tapped him on the shoulder so she could congratulate him on his success. Spears said she was “back handed” and nearly knocked to the ground.
Drones sweep for sharks along New York's coast during rise in encounters with beachgoers
WANTAGH, N.Y. (AP) — Drones are sweeping over the ocean off the coast of New York’s Long Island to patrol the waters for any danger possibly lurking. A recent spate of human encounters with sharks have made officials and beachgoers more vigilant. Five people have reported being bitten by sharks in some of New York’s most popular beaches since Monday. Lifeguards ordered revelers to retreat to the safety of the shore in most cases. In another case, one of the area's most popular beaches had to be temporarily closed when drones spotted a group of 50 sand sharks in the water.
Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in Spain's San Fermin festival
PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of thrill seekers have taken part in this year's first running of the bulls at the San Fermín festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona. Several runners took knocks and hard falls in the 8 a.m. event but no one was gored by the beasts, a frequent feature of the spectacle. The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists. Nearly 1.7 million people visited Pamplona for the celebrations in 2022. In the run, six bulls guided by six tame oxen charged along a route through Pamplona’s streets for around two minutes and 30 seconds before reaching the bull ring. The festival was made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”
Coolio's collaborators and track list announced for rapper's posthumous album, 'Long Live Coolio'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The rapper Coolio’s posthumous album includes features from Naughty By Nature’s Treach, Da Lench Mob’s J-Dee, and Ras Kass, his representatives have shared exclusively with the Associated Press. Titled “Long Live Coolio,” the forthcoming LP is a celebration of the Grammy award-winning MC, best known for his ’90s classics “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage." Coolio died in September 2022 from the effects of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Longtime collaborator DJ Wino says says about 75% of the album was completed prior to Coolio’s death. “A Star Is Born,” the latest track from the relase, is out now.
Elevated mortgage rates are leading to sharply higher monthly payments even as home prices ease
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Would-be homebuyers are willing to take on sharply higher mortgage payments, even as home prices have begun to pull back this year. The median monthly payment listed on applications for home purchase loans jumped 14.1% in May from a year earlier to an all-time high $2,165, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The May figure also represents a 2.5% increase from April. The size of the mortgage and the interest rate on the loan influence how large the monthly payment on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will be -- two housing market variables that have ballooned in recent years.
An already full-tilt movie franchise turns it up a notch in 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning'
NEW YORK (AP) — There are, as a rule, only so many places you can go as an action movie after leaving Tom Cruise clinging to the side of an Airbus A400M and flinging him out a cargo plane at 25,000 feet. But in the kinetic, headlong world of “Mission: Impossible,” the pressure to keep upping the ante — like the films’ always-running star — never stops. A year after the box-office dominance of “Maverick”, McQuarrie and Cruise are back with another high-flying spectacle of daring-do. Similar to “Maverick,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is a state-of-the-art action extravaganza of old-school technique, made with star power, practical effects and stunt work designed to prompt exclamations of “He did what?”
Kevin Spacey's accuser denies the defense claim that he made up sex assault, says 'it was horrific'
LONDON (AP) — A man who says Kevin Spacey subjected him to a torrent of verbal abuse and grabbed his crotch has denied making up the allegations. Spacey's lawyer Patrick Gibbs alleged to the accuser on Thursday that many parts of his story were “completely untrue.” The man replied that the assault was real and he’d kept the “horrific” incident bottled up for years. The man is one of four who say the two-time Academy Award winner assaulted them in Britain between 2001 and 2013. The 63-year-old Spacey is standing trial in a London court on 12 charges that include sexual assault and indecent assault. He denies all the allegations.
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium by wild throw has an orbital fracture
NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson and New York manager Aaron Boone spoke Thursday with Pete Stendel, the YES Network cameraman who sustained an orbital fracture when he was hit by Henderson’s errant throw Wednesday night. Positioned right next to the Yankees’ dugout on the first-base side, Stendel was struck by a hurried throw by Henderson, who fired high to first as he tried to complete a double play in the fifth inning. The game was delayed about 17 minutes as the Yankees’ training staff and medical personnel tended to Stendel in the camera well. Stendel was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field, raising and wagging two fingers to loud applause from the crowd.
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce after 6 years of marriage
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing after nearly six years of marriage. In an Instagram post shared in Spanish on Martin's page and English on Yosef's page, the couple said that they are ending their marriage after long considering “transforming our relationship.” Martin’s publicity team confirmed the accuracy of the post to The Associated Press. No other details were provided. Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, were married at the end of 2017. By then, the Puerto Rican singer was already the father of twins Matteo and Valentino. Yosef and Martin had two other children together: 4-year-old Lucía and 3-year-old Renn.
